The art of accessorising is a fine balance to strike. Too much, and the outfit can become overpowered. Too little, and your ensemble may fall flat. Carefully editing your finishing touches, be that jewellery, hats, scarves, belts and other accoutrements, can help refine your look, aiding in creating a chicer and thoughtful appearance.
Here at Who What Wear UK, our modus operandi is helping you create a curated, hard-working and timeless wardrobe, one which can bend to the seasons and accommodate the odd trend, if you so wish to dip into the cycle. With the onset of winter, you'll probably want to start bundling up by adding soft, luxurious textures to your look and generally cushioning yourself against the rain, chill and shorter daylight hours, and this is where accessories can come in clutch.
I tapped a few of our editors to model some of the very best accessory trends I've seen taking off this month, and, in line with our debut High Street Issue, I sourced pieces that are affordable, stylish and readily available to shop online now. From eye-catching jewellery to triangle scarves and chic waist belts to cosy gloves, our editors gave a whole host of high-street hero pieces a spin, each tapping into their unique personal styles and tastes. I tasked them with wearing a simple outfit for the shoot—a white tee or plain crewneck knitwear, and black trousers, jeans or a skirt—to allow the accessories to take centre stage, doubling down on the micro-moods that autumn/winter 2025 has presented us.
There's pared-back and classic, modern heritage vibes, pops of unexpected red, tonal textures and preppy polish, so scroll on to see and shop our favourite accessories trends of the season and discover how to style them for yourself.
1. Unexpected Red
Style Notes: Burgundy, cherry or maroon—whichever way you spin it, the "unexpected red theory" is undeniable. Accessories in any shade of red give a playful pop of brightness to an otherwise simple and pared-back look, and dare I say it, a nod to the festive season ahead. Pairing well with chocolate brown, grey melange and classic black, introduce red through leather cowboy boots, a knitted triangle scarf and perhaps a pair of sunglasses for added statement touches.
You can go the whole hog, much like acting fashion editor Sophie Robyn Watson, and add several splashes of red across your look for cohesion, or choose just one key piece to dip your toe into the trend. This technique can be employed from Monday to Friday and for off-duty weekend looks, too. We're seeing red, but in the best way possible.
2. Tonal Textures
Style Notes: One way to make your look feel ultra-expensive in a heartbeat is to match all of your items (clothes, shoes and accessories, too) in the same tonal colour palette. Double down on this trend for A/W 25 in all shades of brown, like our editorial assistant, Brittany Davy. We’re talking chocolate, mocha mousse, burnt sienna and nougat to focus in on that wealth-whispering feel.
To add shine, silver-toned accessories are the way to go, adding a subtle mirror-like sparkle to your fingers, ears and wrists. Faux-fur pieces, such as mittens, bags and scarves, will add an opulent texture to a simple outfit, adding a tactile twist to jeans-and-wool-jacket 'fits. Lastly, no wardrobe is complete without a pair of ballet flats. This shoe trend has fully hit the mainstream, but that doesn't mean to say you have to pick a boring pair. Contemporary styles offer distressed textures, pretty buckles, practical rubber soles and unconventional square-toe shapes to bring a fresh edge to your step.
4. Modern Heritage
Style Notes: If you have a penchant for retro, vintage and classic styling techniques, this trend is the one for you. Equal parts Parisienne and equestrian, I've been noting a rise in heritage-inspired clothes and accessories, but seen through a modern lens. Think slim-profile suede heeled boots, satin-patterned scarves, long leather gloves and chunky gold earrings.
A muted colour palette of khaki, burgundy, chocolate and taupe allows this mood to feel timeless but elevated, with gold accents giving an expensive touch. As expertly modelled by news writer Natalie Munro, this classic way of accessorising works so well for autumn/winter, but all year round too, giving even a simple white tee and black trousers an refined appeal.
5. Silver and Leather
Style Notes: If you're a bit of a fashion purist and like to hone a curated, classic and expensive-looking wardrobe, take notes from junior branded content editor Humaa Hussain. Classic black-and-white outfits will always be reliable, but your accessories can take it all up a notch. High-shine silver jewellery, patent leather, '90s-style handbags, luxe suede belts, pointed ballet flats and contemporary sunglasses will stop outfits from falling into the "boring" category, instead taking them to chic and sophisticated territory.
Staying monochrome need not be dull, as doubling down on silver hardware and all-black accessories will give your capsule wardrobe a pulled-together and polished vibe, and will no doubt make getting dressed in the mornings easier.