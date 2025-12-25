5 Ultra-Chic Colour Combinations Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2026

From subtle, tonal pairings to bold contrasts, these are the colour pairings the fashion set will be wearing in 2026.

Influencer Alice Satterthwaite, Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt and Caroline Lin wearing 2026 colour combinations.
(Image credit: @thealiceedit @rebeccaferrazwyatt @thecarolinelin)
Jump to category:

I've always been fascinated by colour in fashion, particularly colour blocking and tonal dressing. When it's done well, and the colours are a perfect match, the outfit can feel like a feast for the eyes. Get it right and colour has the power to elevate even the simplest of looks; get it wrong and it can feel overwhelming, mismatched, or just a little off.

It can seem like a skill that's hard to possess, but it comes from experimentation more than anything. One of my favourite things to do on a rainy day is to create new colour combinations from within my wardrobe. I take pieces I haven't worn together before and see how they look on. A good rule to follow is to have no more than three colours in your outfit: a dominant colour (makes up the majority of the outfit), a secondary colour (makes up roughly a third), and an accent colour (makes up a small amount of the outfit but complements the others).

But if you want a head start, below are the colour combinations that the fashion set will be wearing throughout 2026.

5 COLOUR COMBINATIONS TO KNOW ABOUT FOR 2026:

1. DUSTY PINK + CAMEL

2026 colour combinations: Influencer Alice Satterthwaite wearing camel jumper and pink trousers.

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

STYLE NOTES: We've waved farewell to Barbie Pink, but next year we'll be welcoming a more muted alternative. Dusty pink, with it's soft warmth and grey undertones can be used as a neutral, and we recommend doing just that. pair it with browns and creams with similar undertones like camel and oatmeal, or contrast it with dark greys and browns.

2. Chocolate Brown + Royal Blue

2026 colour combinations: Influencer Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt wearing chocolate brown and royal blue

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

STYLE NOTES: One of my personal favourites, royal blue is a shade that has the ability to make a statement without doing much at all. It's the ultimate 'pop of colour' and, dare I say it, more so than red. It has been embraced by Scandinavian designers like Ganni, Acne Studios, and Holzweiler for its joy and masculine energy, and tends to add a jolt to neutrals.

3. Charcoal + Cloud Dancer

2026 colour combinations: Influencer Tandya Franchini wearing charcoal and cloud dancer

(Image credit: @simplytandya)

STYLE NOTES: Pantone's Colour of the Year, Cloud Dancer, has been getting a lot of heat since it was announced earlier this month, and while it may not be the most exciting colour in general, in a styling sense it's actually incredible versatile. Essentially an off-white/light cream, it's an alternative to harsh white and softens shirts and knits, pairing well with charcoals, greys and dark browns.

4. Olive Green + Butter Yellow

2026 colour combinations: Influencer Caroline Lin wearing sage and butter yellow.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

STYLE NOTES: The fashion world's love for butter yellow shows no sign of abating, and for 2026 it's being styled in a way that feels grounded and grown up. A good rule of thumb for colour combinations is to take inspiration from pairings you see together in everyday life, and if my life is anything to go by, there's a lot of butter, and a bowl of olives not far behind. So unsurprisingly, the two work just as well in an outfit. Olive brings depth and earthiness complimenting butter yellow's soft warmth. Strengthen the contrast with textures to prevent the combination from feeling flat.

