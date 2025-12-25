5 Ultra-Chic Colour Combinations Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2026

I've always been fascinated by colour in fashion, particularly colour blocking and tonal dressing. When it's done well, and the colours are a perfect match, the outfit can feel like a feast for the eyes. Get it right and colour has the power to elevate even the simplest of looks; get it wrong and it can feel overwhelming, mismatched, or just a little off.
It can seem like a skill that's hard to possess, but it comes from experimentation more than anything. One of my favourite things to do on a rainy day is to create new colour combinations from within my wardrobe. I take pieces I haven't worn together before and see how they look on. A good rule to follow is to have no more than three colours in your outfit: a dominant colour (makes up the majority of the outfit), a secondary colour (makes up roughly a third), and an accent colour (makes up a small amount of the outfit but complements the others).
But if you want a head start, below are the colour combinations that the fashion set will be wearing throughout 2026.
5 COLOUR COMBINATIONS TO KNOW ABOUT FOR 2026:
1. DUSTY PINK + CAMEL
STYLE NOTES: We've waved farewell to Barbie Pink, but next year we'll be welcoming a more muted alternative. Dusty pink, with it's soft warmth and grey undertones can be used as a neutral, and we recommend doing just that. pair it with browns and creams with similar undertones like camel and oatmeal, or contrast it with dark greys and browns.
Shop Camel and Dusty Pink:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
The dream wide-leg.
The Attico
Oversized Embroidered Crepe Shirt
Love the subtle detail.
COS
Sculpted-Shoulder Merino Wool Jumper
The high crew neckline is perfection.
ZARA
Basic Plain Knit Jumper
A great layering piece.
Boden
Iris Snaffle Loafers
A go-with-everything pair.
2. Chocolate Brown + Royal Blue
STYLE NOTES: One of my personal favourites, royal blue is a shade that has the ability to make a statement without doing much at all. It's the ultimate 'pop of colour' and, dare I say it, more so than red. It has been embraced by Scandinavian designers like Ganni, Acne Studios, and Holzweiler for its joy and masculine energy, and tends to add a jolt to neutrals.
Shop Chocolate Brown and Royal Blue:
& Other Stories
Knitted Collar Cardigan
An easy way to add a pop of colour.
Reformation
Veda Penny Oversized Suede Coat
A timeless investment piece.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Knit Sweater With High Neck
Wear underneath a crisp white shirt.
Mango
Leather Jacket With Buttons
100% leather.
Adidas
X Wales Bonner Karintha satin sneakers
The best collaboration.
3. Charcoal + Cloud Dancer
STYLE NOTES: Pantone's Colour of the Year, Cloud Dancer, has been getting a lot of heat since it was announced earlier this month, and while it may not be the most exciting colour in general, in a styling sense it's actually incredible versatile. Essentially an off-white/light cream, it's an alternative to harsh white and softens shirts and knits, pairing well with charcoals, greys and dark browns.
Shop Charcoal and Cloud Dancer:
ZARA
Faux Fur Coat Zw Collection Limited Edition
Stunning.
M&S
Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans
Make a statement with a super wide pair.
Gucci
Wool Cashmere Cardigan With Horsebit
For a preppy touch.
Everlane
Thin Strap Cami in Silk Charmeuse
Throw on a blazer for an easy evening look.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
I am dreaming of this knit.
4. Olive Green + Butter Yellow
STYLE NOTES: The fashion world's love for butter yellow shows no sign of abating, and for 2026 it's being styled in a way that feels grounded and grown up. A good rule of thumb for colour combinations is to take inspiration from pairings you see together in everyday life, and if my life is anything to go by, there's a lot of butter, and a bowl of olives not far behind. So unsurprisingly, the two work just as well in an outfit. Olive brings depth and earthiness complimenting butter yellow's soft warmth. Strengthen the contrast with textures to prevent the combination from feeling flat.