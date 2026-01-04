5 Expensive-Looking 2026 Trends M&S Is Already Backing

I recently wore my M&S x 16Arlington faux fur cream jacket with blue jeans, a snake print bag and a pair of brown suede loafers on one of the 'who knows what day it is?' days before New Years. And let me tell you, I’ve never had so many women on the streets of East London actually stop me to ask where my outfit is from. The two most-asked-about items were of course the jacket and those viral loafers, and people were genuinely shocked when I told them they were high street finds. And not because the high street doesn’t do great staples, we all know it does, but mainly because of how expensive-looking they are. And even though the jeans and bag I was wearing were actually higher in price, it was still the Marks and Spencer pieces that gained attention—proof you needn’t spend the big bucks to look premium. As someone who tends to avoid sales (they make me buy things I don’t need) I decided to skip the discounts and head straight to the ‘new in’ section to see which pieces the high street hero is backing for 2026. Of course I wasn't disappointed.
There’s sleek bomber, trucker and barn jackets in check prints and faux leather that are bound to be the transitional piece that'll make you desperate to pack your bulky winter coat away in a few weeks time. Cardigans (yes, the colder months at the start of the year still require knitwear) with interesting details such as scarf and collar necklines and extra buttons are key. When it comes to tops, tight-fitting is what to look out for and if you want to update your trouser edit, then take inspiration from the spring/summer 2026 runways and opt for chocolatey brown.Ferragamo went for satin iterations with matching jackets, Michael Kors had sheer balloon pants and when it comes to high street adaptations, M&S has gone for wearable barrel-leg jeans, satin styles and side-stripe pairs that’ll give a sportswear edge—as seen at Lacoste. If you want a simple update to the start of the year, make like Saint Laurent, Etro and Versace and go for jewellery made from natural stones instead of the usual silver and gold classics. If you’re tempted to dip into new season already, these are the 5 trends all the most stylish women will be no doubt be getting from Marks and Spencer.
5 2026 Fashion Trends You Can Shop at M&S Now:
1. Sleek Jackets
Autograph
Pure Wool Checked Cropped Jacket
There's no doubt about it, I'm getting this.
M&S
Textured Bomber Jacket With Wool
The funnel neck is sticking around and this bomber is the perfect transitional piece.
M&S
Suedette Trucker Jacket
Proof faux suede can look so premium.
M&S
Faux Leather Harrington Jacket
This also comes in cream—naturally I want both.
M&S
Pure Cotton Canvas Padded Barn Jacket
All about that cuff and collar detail.
2. Attention-To-Detail Cardigans
M&S
Textured Scarf Neck Button Through Cardigan With Wool
Because the chillier months still call for cosy necklines.
M&S
Wool Blend Crew Neck Cape Cardigan
The cape cardigan feels so new for 2026.
M&S
Textured Scarf Neck Button Through Cardigan With Wool
This would look so chic with brown satin pants.
M&S
Air-Yarn Crew Neck Short Cardigan
The excess buttons and fresh bubblegum shade stands out to me.
M&S
Collared V-Neck Button Through Cardigan
I'm seeing a lot of collared knitwear coming through.
3. Chocolatey Trousers
M&S
Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers With Linen
Yep, I'm thinking ahead to spring.
M&S
Pure Cotton Crease Front Barrel Leg Trousers
The barrel leg we all know and love has been updated in brown.
M&S
Satin Crinkle Palazzo Trousers
Again, another spring pick to get ahead.
M&S
Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers
Of course M&S has ticked off the side-stripe trouser trend seen on the Lacoste SS26 runway.
M&S
Faux Suede Wide Leg Trousers
Style with boots and a knit for now and a vest top and loafers for spring.
4. Tight Tops
M&S
Mesh Polka Dot Wrap Top
Yep, polka dots are still relevant.
M&S
Mesh Jersey Checked V-Neck Wrap Top
The matching skirt is a must.