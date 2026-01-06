Cooler Than Leather, Cosier Than Suede—This is the Divisive Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing Right Now

I don’t mean to be dramatic, but I’m not sure I’ve ever felt cold quite like this. This feels like the kind of cold that seeps into your bones, rendering my usual winter wardrobe completely irrelevant, and, most tragically, making 90% ofmy shoe collection utterly unwearable. The loafers, ballet flats and even black boots that see me through autumn and early winter simply aren’t cutting it anymore. As temperatures plummet and pavements frost over, I'm in need of something far cosier.
In step with my desires, the faux-fur shoe trend is breaking through right now. Once reserved for slipper-adjacent styles or après-ski settings, this indulgent shoe trend is utterly appropriate for the cold snap we’re currently enduring.
From shearling-lined trainers to entirely furry flats, this is comfort dressing at its most elevated. Even boots are getting the plush treatment, with faux-fur finishes and shearling sheraling accents softening chunky soles and classic shapes alike.
Intent on stepping out in comfort, scroll on to discover the faux-fur trainers, flats and boots I genuinely recommend adding to your winter rotation before the cold gets any worse.
Shop Faux Fur Trainers:
Miu Miu
Gymnasium Shearling-Lined Suede Sneakers
Style these with denim or pair them with leggings for a sporty finish.
