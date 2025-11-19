The 6 Most 2025 Ways to Wear Tights This Winter

Keep scrolling to discover how fashion people are wearing tights in 2025—from classic black pantyhose to on-trend polka-dot styles.

@deborabrosa, @sylviemus_, @vikilefevre
(Image credit: @deborabrosa, @sylviemus_, @vikilefevre)
It feels like we're all in peak appreciation mode of the cold weather as well as the great layered looks we're finally able to wear, so let's continue on that theme with a little tribute to chic winter outfits that include a pair of tights. You'll rarely go wrong with timeless black pantyhose, but there's so much more to experiment with. If you're game, even your more classic tights have unexpected styling possibilities.

I'm mainly seeing preppy miniskirts and tights on the streets of New York, London and Oslo with either Mary Janes or loafers below the ankles. There's no shortage of tights inspo in my feed at the moment, from fun and colourful vibes in Lisbon to elegant outfits in Paris. Here are some of the best outfits with tights that have made it into my Instagram saved folder and everything you'll need to re-create them at home.

6 Chic Tights Outfits to Copy in Winter 2025:

1. Jacket + Burgundy Tight + Mini Skirt

Fashion influencer @salome.mory wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a story about winter 2025 outfit inspo without touching on the burgundy trend. Expensive-looking and chic as well as timeless, this deep wine hue is the perfect accessory to bring a new energy to an otherwise all-black outfit.

Shop the Look:

2. Leather Trench + Grey Tights + Mules

Fashion influencer @sylviemus_ wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Like V-neck sweaters and T-bar shoes, wooly tights are further evidence that my style is slowly but surely becoming anchored in pieces from my old school uniform, which, ironically, I always hated. Tights and peep-toe heels are one of those "love it or hate it" styling things, but if Sylvie Mus can't sell you on it, I don't know what to tell you.

Shop the Look:

3. Blazer + Sheer Tights + Sheer Skirt

Fashion influencer @deborabrosa wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Since sheer skirts are still trending, ultra-sheer pantyhose are the trick to not feeling too naked. If your slingbacks keep slipping, try trimming some double-sided fashion tape to add a little tackiness to the inside of the straps.

Shop the Look:

4. Trench Coat + Midi Dress + Lace Tights

@vikilefevre

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Lace tights definitely deserve a special mention here, especially when styled with more pared-back outfit to contrast against the bold pattern. I like to think of this look as a go to to minimalists who want to avoid looking boring. I see you, and I do too.

Shop the Look:

5. Faux Fur Coat + White Tights + Slingback Heels

@lefevrediary

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: White tights might initially feel too out-there, but trust me when I say they'll earn you serious style points. Pair it with a cream faux fur coat and red slingback heels for a look that is sure to turn heads.

Shop the Look:

6. Red Jacket + Polka-Dot Tights + Grey Skirt

Fashion influencer @vicmontanari wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

Style Notes: I love how Vicky Montanari always brings something a little quirky to her looks without getting so wild it doesn't feel wearable. Adding an unexpected layer of socks makes this outfit feel extra fresh and preppy, and maybe they're the secret to wearing tights with Tabis!

Shop the Look: