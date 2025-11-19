The 6 Most 2025 Ways to Wear Tights This Winter

It feels like we're all in peak appreciation mode of the cold weather as well as the great layered looks we're finally able to wear, so let's continue on that theme with a little tribute to chic winter outfits that include a pair of tights. You'll rarely go wrong with timeless black pantyhose, but there's so much more to experiment with. If you're game, even your more classic tights have unexpected styling possibilities.
I'm mainly seeing preppy miniskirts and tights on the streets of New York, London and Oslo with either Mary Janes or loafers below the ankles. There's no shortage of tights inspo in my feed at the moment, from fun and colourful vibes in Lisbon to elegant outfits in Paris. Here are some of the best outfits with tights that have made it into my Instagram saved folder and everything you'll need to re-create them at home.
6 Chic Tights Outfits to Copy in Winter 2025:
1. Jacket + Burgundy Tight + Mini Skirt
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a story about winter 2025 outfit inspo without touching on the burgundy trend. Expensive-looking and chic as well as timeless, this deep wine hue is the perfect accessory to bring a new energy to an otherwise all-black outfit.
Shop the Look:
Róhe
Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket
I've had my eye on this jacket for awhile now.
Sézane
Neli Skirt
You'll get so much wear out of this.
Reiss
Burgundy Tights
So chic!
H&M
Leather Slingbacks
Slingback flats will always look elegant.
Miu Miu
Wander Matelassé Nappa Leather Hobo Mini-Bag
This will come in handy throughout party season as well.
2. Leather Trench + Grey Tights + Mules
Style Notes: Like V-neck sweaters and T-bar shoes, wooly tights are further evidence that my style is slowly but surely becoming anchored in pieces from my old school uniform, which, ironically, I always hated. Tights and peep-toe heels are one of those "love it or hate it" styling things, but if Sylvie Mus can't sell you on it, I don't know what to tell you.
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Kasha Belted Leather Trench Coat
There are so many ways to style this sleek trench.
COS
Leather Rope Belt
Swap out the coats belt for this elevated cord iteration.
Next
Grey Warm Handle Knitted Tights
Grey tights are just as versatile as black or brown.
Jimmy Choo
Skye 70
Simple, chic and easy to style.
Jigsaw
Mini Heckfield Suede Tote
I adore this shade of green.
3. Blazer + Sheer Tights + Sheer Skirt
Style Notes: Since sheer skirts are still trending, ultra-sheer pantyhose are the trick to not feeling too naked. If your slingbacks keep slipping, try trimming some double-sided fashion tape to add a little tackiness to the inside of the straps.
Style Notes: Lace tights definitely deserve a special mention here, especially when styled with more pared-back outfit to contrast against the bold pattern. I like to think of this look as a go to to minimalists who want to avoid looking boring. I see you, and I do too.
Shop the Look:
Sezane
Clyde Coat
This is a bestseller for very good reason.
COS
Boiled-Wool Funnel-Neck Dress
Such an elegant dress.
M&S
Fishnet Lace Tights
These are so easy to dress up or down.
MANGO
Leather Flat Shoes
These look so comfortable, and warm too!
TOMMY HILFIGER
Chic Leather Gloves
I always keep a pair of leather gloves on me throughout the colder months.
5. Faux Fur Coat + White Tights + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: White tights might initially feel too out-there, but trust me when I say they'll earn you serious style points. Pair it with a cream faux fur coat and red slingback heels for a look that is sure to turn heads.
Shop the Look:
Arma
Shearling-Leather Reversible Rien Coat
Doesn't this look so cosy?
Calzedonia
Ivory Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Start with a sheerer white tight that doesn't feel too out of your comfort zone.
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks
Red is practically a neutral in my wardrobe these days.
6. Red Jacket + Polka-Dot Tights + Grey Skirt
Style Notes: I love how Vicky Montanari always brings something a little quirky to her looks without getting so wild it doesn't feel wearable. Adding an unexpected layer of socks makes this outfit feel extra fresh and preppy, and maybe they're the secret to wearing tights with Tabis!
Shop the Look:
Urban Outfitters
Bdg Romy Faux Leather Jacket
An easy way to add a pop of colour into your winter wardrobe.