Every season, there’s one outfit formula that quietly takes over the fashion set before it hits peak trend status, and for spring 2026, this is it. Mini bottoms paired with sheer tights have become the elegant shortcut cool girls are already relying on when they want something that feels polished but not overly precious. The look strikes that perfect balance between refined and directional, offering coverage without heaviness and a silhouette that feels intentional rather than try-hard. It’s less about showing skin for shock value and more about how proportion and texture work together to make an outfit feel elevated.
What makes miniskirts and mini shorts with sheer tights feel so right at the moment is how adaptable the combination is. A tailored mini instantly looks more sophisticated when grounded with delicate hosiery, while sheer tights add a subtle layer that softens the overall effect. The result is an outfit that works just as well for daytime errands as it does for dinners and events, depending on how it’s styled. Think clean lines, thoughtful layers, and accessories that keep the look streamlined rather than overly styled.
In 2026, elegance is defined by nuance, and this outfit formula delivers exactly that. Sheer tights bring a refined finish to mini silhouettes, making them feel less seasonal and more wardrobe-worthy year-round. It’s the kind of look that reads confident, modern, and quietly chic without feeling costume-y or trend-chasing. If you’re wondering what stylish women are already wearing on repeat this spring, consider this your answer.
Get the look: Brown long jacket + Sweater + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Block-heels
SNDYS
Jacqui Faux Suede Miniskirt
Get the look: Long coat + Oversized scarf + Sweater + Mini shorts + Sheer tights + Sneakers
AFRM
Beckham Shorts
Get the look: Leather blazer + Matching miniskirt + Sheer tights + Heels + Belt
Le Bop
Bianca Faux Leather Miniskirt
Get the look: Leopard coat + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Pointed-toe heels
L'Academie
By Marianna Viv Knit Hot Shorts
Get the look: Knit hood scarf + Oversized blazer + Button-down shirt + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Heels
Free People
My Little Micro Mini Cotton-Linen Skort
Get the look: Black button-down shirt + Printed mini shorts + Sheer tights + Belt
Zuleyha Kuru
Yvonne Shorts
Get the look: Shearling coat + T-shirt + Miniskirt + Sheer tights
Seven Wonders
Monah Faux Suede Miniskirt
Get the look: Long trench coat + Sweater + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Tall leather boots
BUCI
Oracle Miniskirt
Get the look: Leopard coat + Turtleneck + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Tall leather boots
Joe's Jeans
The Patent Vegan Leather Miniskirt
Get the look: Shearling coat + T-shirt + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Pointed-toe heels
Leset
Pointelle Boxer Shorts
Get the look:Faux fur coat + Top + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Peep-toe heels
NBD
Asma Skort
Get the look: Puffer jacket + Faux fur scarf + Mini trouser shorts + Sheer tights + Heels
ASTR the Label X Revolve
Wynn Shorts
Get the look: Silk top + Silk mini shorts + Sheer tights + Heels
Reformation
Fern Satin Shorts
Get the look: Leather jacket + Sweater + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Pointed-toe heels
AGOLDE
Kiera Miniskirt
Get the look: White T-shirt + Mini shorts + Sheer tights + Pointed-toe heels