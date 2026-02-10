Every Cool Girl Is Already Wearing This Elegant Outfit Combination For Spring

From miniskirts to tailored shorts, sheer tights are making this spring 2026 outfit combination the most polished way to wear minis right now.

(Image credit: @tostos_; @sabinasocol)

Every season, there’s one outfit formula that quietly takes over the fashion set before it hits peak trend status, and for spring 2026, this is it. Mini bottoms paired with sheer tights have become the elegant shortcut cool girls are already relying on when they want something that feels polished but not overly precious. The look strikes that perfect balance between refined and directional, offering coverage without heaviness and a silhouette that feels intentional rather than try-hard. It’s less about showing skin for shock value and more about how proportion and texture work together to make an outfit feel elevated.

What makes miniskirts and mini shorts with sheer tights feel so right at the moment is how adaptable the combination is. A tailored mini instantly looks more sophisticated when grounded with delicate hosiery, while sheer tights add a subtle layer that softens the overall effect. The result is an outfit that works just as well for daytime errands as it does for dinners and events, depending on how it’s styled. Think clean lines, thoughtful layers, and accessories that keep the look streamlined rather than overly styled.

In 2026, elegance is defined by nuance, and this outfit formula delivers exactly that. Sheer tights bring a refined finish to mini silhouettes, making them feel less seasonal and more wardrobe-worthy year-round. It’s the kind of look that reads confident, modern, and quietly chic without feeling costume-y or trend-chasing. If you’re wondering what stylish women are already wearing on repeat this spring, consider this your answer.

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @hetty.appletonmiles)

Get the look: Brown long jacket + Sweater + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Block-heels

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Get the look: Long coat + Oversized scarf + Sweater + Mini shorts + Sheer tights + Sneakers

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Get the look: Leather blazer + Matching miniskirt + Sheer tights + Heels + Belt

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Get the look: Leopard coat + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @immegii)

Get the look: Knit hood scarf + Oversized blazer + Button-down shirt + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Heels

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Get the look: Black button-down shirt + Printed mini shorts + Sheer tights + Belt

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Get the look: Shearling coat + T-shirt + Miniskirt + Sheer tights

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

Get the look: Long trench coat + Sweater + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Tall leather boots

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Get the look: Leopard coat + Turtleneck + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Tall leather boots

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Get the look: Shearling coat + T-shirt + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Get the look: Faux fur coat + Top + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Peep-toe heels

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Get the look: Puffer jacket + Faux fur scarf + Mini trouser shorts + Sheer tights + Heels

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @thora_valdimars)

Get the look: Silk top + Silk mini shorts + Sheer tights + Heels

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @tostos_)

Get the look: Leather jacket + Sweater + Miniskirt + Sheer tights + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing miniskirt with tights outfit 2026

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Get the look: White T-shirt + Mini shorts + Sheer tights + Pointed-toe heels

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor