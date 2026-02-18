Not White, Not Red—This Is the Sock Color People With Taste Are Wearing

A sock color trend may seem specific, but the socks you wear (or just wearing them, in general) can actually make a huge impact on an outfit. I don't know about you, but when I see someone wearing a skirt with socks and heels, my eyes are instantly drawn to their feet. Wearing socks unexpectedly makes an outfit stand out, even though it's become an increasingly common styling trick.
White socks will always be the go-to, but people (including myself) get bored, which is why, for example, we saw the red sock phenomenon a few years ago. Red socks will never be "out", but there's a new favorite sock color among the fashion crowd, and it's as easy to style as white socks, in my opinion. The color is gray, and my Instagram feed has been filled with photos of the plethora of chic people I follow wearing them. No matter what shoe, pant, or skirt color you're wearing, gray socks just work—and I'm here to prove it. It's also quite telling that the Sandy Liang show at the just-ended NYFW F/W 26 included multiple models wearing, you guessed it, gray socks.
Keep scrolling to see all the It girls and fashion insiders who are putting their gray socks to good use, and shop the best gray socks on the market (because not all are created equal).
On the It Girls
As I say on a weekly basis, if Elsa Hosk wears something, you know it's cool.
I'm suddenly feeling inspired to match my socks to my gray midi skirt.
Consider this a PSA to wear your gray socks with burgundy shoes.
Fun styling trick: Match the sweater around your waist to your gray socks.
Is there anything more 2026 than wearing flat slipper mules with the sock color in question.
Gray socks with loafers > white socks with loafers.
Just driving home my previous point about wearing gray socks with loafers.
A sliver of a gray sock with ballet flats is so chic in a French way.
Of course Miu Miu is playing a hand in the gray sock trend.
I'll be wearing glove flats with thin gray socks for the foreseeable future.
On the Sandy Liang F/W 26 Runway
Shop the Best Gray Socks
Comme Si
The Yves Socks in Heather Grey
These are my go-to gray socks. They're nice and thin yet sturdy, yet miraculously never fall down.
Falke
Family Cotton Socks in Greymix
A simple, fitted style that would work beautifully with sandals (and every other shoe type).
Reformation
August Regenerative Merino Socks in Mid Grey
Is there anything Reformation can't do?
EAVES
Eaves Trouser Socks in Grey
A lighter-colored pair to add to your collection.
Leset
James Rib Socks in Grey Melange
These look like they'd feel like butter.
J.Crew
Ribbed Trouser Socks Three-Pack in Hthr Gray Multi
The geniuses at J.Crew know what the people want.
COS
Ribbed Wool Socks in Dark Grey
This charcoal pair is perfect for wearing with loafers.