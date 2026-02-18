Not White, Not Red—This Is the Sock Color People With Taste Are Wearing

Shop the small but mighty trend.

Influencers and socks
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn; @commesi; @annabelrosendahl)
A sock color trend may seem specific, but the socks you wear (or just wearing them, in general) can actually make a huge impact on an outfit. I don't know about you, but when I see someone wearing a skirt with socks and heels, my eyes are instantly drawn to their feet. Wearing socks unexpectedly makes an outfit stand out, even though it's become an increasingly common styling trick.

White socks will always be the go-to, but people (including myself) get bored, which is why, for example, we saw the red sock phenomenon a few years ago. Red socks will never be "out", but there's a new favorite sock color among the fashion crowd, and it's as easy to style as white socks, in my opinion. The color is gray, and my Instagram feed has been filled with photos of the plethora of chic people I follow wearing them. No matter what shoe, pant, or skirt color you're wearing, gray socks just work—and I'm here to prove it. It's also quite telling that the Sandy Liang show at the just-ended NYFW F/W 26 included multiple models wearing, you guessed it, gray socks.

Keep scrolling to see all the It girls and fashion insiders who are putting their gray socks to good use, and shop the best gray socks on the market (because not all are created equal).

On the It Girls

Elsa Hosk wearing the gray sock trend

As I say on a weekly basis, if Elsa Hosk wears something, you know it's cool.

Influencer wearing the gray sock trend

I'm suddenly feeling inspired to match my socks to my gray midi skirt.

Influencer wearing the gray sock trend

Consider this a PSA to wear your gray socks with burgundy shoes.

Influencer wearing the gray sock trend

Fun styling trick: Match the sweater around your waist to your gray socks.

Influencer wearing the gray sock trend

Is there anything more 2026 than wearing flat slipper mules with the sock color in question.

Influencer wearing the gray sock trend

Gray socks with loafers > white socks with loafers.

Influencer wearing the gray sock trend

Just driving home my previous point about wearing gray socks with loafers.

Influencer wearing the gray sock trend

A sliver of a gray sock with ballet flats is so chic in a French way.

Influencer wearing the gray sock trend

Of course Miu Miu is playing a hand in the gray sock trend.

Influencer wearing the gray sock trend

I'll be wearing glove flats with thin gray socks for the foreseeable future.

On the Sandy Liang F/W 26 Runway

Sandy Liang F/W 26 runway, gray sock trend

Sandy Liang F/W 26 runway, gray sock trend

Sandy Liang F/W 26 runway, gray sock trend

Shop the Best Gray Socks