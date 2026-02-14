Don't Blame the Messenger: It Girls Are Swapping 6 Dated Nail Colors for These 2026 Alts

For the most part, getting your nails done is a relaxing ritual. Whether you have a favorite nail tech or prefer the meditative act of painting them yourself, there's a calming energy that settles in as you sink into the chair. That is, however, until it comes time to decide which color you want.
The manicure-minded saw everything from creamy butter yellow to Popsicle-drip jelly finishes take over salons and screens last year, but now that it's February, the pros want you to forget everything you know about them. Take it from Donna Charloff, the service and in-studio product director at MiniLuxe, who has already noticed the separation between the style set and punchy, saturated polishes. "Clients are gravitating away from loud, statement shades in favor of something more refined and wearable," she explains. Celebrity manicurist and Kiss Nails ambassador Gina Edwards would have to agree, divulging that bold metallic and jelly finishes are slowly but surely on their way out. "While both had strong moments in 2025, the shift is now toward softer, more wearable shades," she explains.
While there is no right or wrong shade for you to shellac your nails in this year—the one you like most is the best for you!—we have the inside scoop on which hues are trending upward this year. For the rest of our expert-backed in-and-out list, keep scrolling.
Instead of Milky White
Try Milky Colors
We know, blasphemous. But our experts are calling it now: Milky white nails will be less popular than they were in past years in comparison to milky colors. "Trends move at such a rapid pace in the internet zeitgeist," says celebrity nail artist and OPI ambassador Natalie Minerva. "I keep seeing people saying milky nails are out, but I think they specifically mean milky white." Charloff agrees that this trend is too polished to ever fully go out of style, but she, too, expects a shift.
"The clean girl, minimal aesthetic isn't going anywhere, with milky and sheer tones leading the way," Charloff says, meaning vanilla-tinted pink, foggy neutrals, and so on. Minerva says that the driving force behind this evolution is the endless undertone alternatives worth exploring outside of icy Pantone Cloud Dancer. For instance, OPI's I'm a Bubble Bunny, the official blend of Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath, is the brand's famous layering act. Try milky pink, nudes, and pastels this year instead of your regular dairy white.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in I'm a Bubble Bunny
Essie
Expressie Nail Polish in Millennium Momentum
Instead of Jelly Polish
Try Smoky Shades
Jelly polish was the sticky-sweet trend that dominated last summer, but the pros expect an increase in foggy hues and cool-girl gray this year. "Smokier interpretations of blues, greens, and purples are especially popular—shades that feel dimensional and modern rather than bold or flashy," Charloff muses. Sage green, moody amethyst, and what Edwards calls "concrete-inspired gray" are the elevated choices to go for as we get deeper into the year. Edwards explains that the stark shade selection chosen by Pantone this year has "set the tone for soft, modern neutrals" in 2026.
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Mist Grey
LONDONTOWN
Lakur Nail Polish in Cashmere
Instead of Butter Yellow
Try Earth Tones
The stock of yellow shades, whether whipped butter or citrusy limoncello, shot skyward in 2025 thanks to Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and the general public after going viral on TikTok. While the primary color certainly had its moment in the limelight, our experts predict that we'll leave it in the past—for now. "Buttery yellow was a fan favorite for a brief interval; however, it proved challenging across many skin tones," Edwards explains. The shades manicurists feel will overtake yellow's trendy throne are earth tones, which are much more diverse, flattering, and visually calming.
Charloff calls earthy hues a "major story for 2026," and natural shades like mossy green, clay, tree bark, and terra-cotta will come to the forefront of the trendscape. "We're seeing strong influence from wabi-sabi and organic design in home décor, and that same chic, minimal wash of color is translating beautifully to nails," she muses. The next time you're struck with option paralysis at the nail salon, ask for these naturally occurring hues.
MiniLuxe
Clay
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Cavalier Seul
Instead of Saturated Colors
Try Muted Cool Shades
Don't get us wrong. Dopamine dressing, the employment of fun colors and textures in your everyday wardrobe, is alive and well in the fashion space. However, you'll want to keep your polish colors a bit more subdued to complement your closet this year. Edwards expects a sea of delicate blue and muted mauve to flood the nail space in the coming months, as these nature-inspired shades take a calmer, more sophisticated approach to modern-day nail trends.
Londontown
Perfecting Nail Veil Polish in Veil 3
KISS
Core Press-On Fake Nails in Flee
Instead of Metallic Finishes
Try Fine Shimmer
Glazed nails, chrome finishes, and velvet shifts have dominated the trend cycle over the last several years, and while we don't expect them to entirely subside in 2026 (especially not the latter), the pros think soft, shimmery polishes will steal their thunder this year. Minerva predicts an influx of "pastels with soft, fine shimmers" come springtime, and we couldn't agree more. "Chunky glitters have taken a step back," the manicurist adds, spotlighting really fine shimmers that have "a bit more softness and fantasy to them." Bring on the fairy dust!
Essie
Nail Polish in Birthday Girl
OPI
Nail Polish in Queens Rule
Instead of Deep Red
Try Berry
We won't even try to claim that red—in all of its classic glory—is on its way out. Though this primary color will always be in fashion, manicure experts expect a different iteration to capture the hearts of nail polish lovers this year. Charloff sees "deep colors that feel rich but not loud" on the upswing, and Minerva agrees, singling out berry as the red she's loving this year. The exact color combo she's craving? Turquoise and berry. "It will add some serious life and color to nails!" she exclaims. Minerva specifically names OPI's Lincoln Park After Brunch as one that will "make its rounds this year on clients" for its entrancing depth and fine shimmer.