You're Not Imagining It—Everyone Is Wearing "Boring" Shoes, Especially These 5 Trends

If you want your outfits to look the most 2026, take my advice and ditch the ornate shoes. Sure, there are exceptions, but for the most part, shoe trends right now are looking pretty, well, dull—but in a good way. Complicated shoes with lots of bells and whistles have fallen by the wayside as the fashion crowd and celebrities have deemed pared-down shoes in the vein of The Row's offerings to be the overarching theme when it comes to shoe trends right now.
If you love the '90s minimalist style of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz, you're not alone. My Instagram feed is filled with influencers and editors who are dressing in a similar aesthetic as of late, and their shoes have a lot to do with that. Below, I've pinpointed five specific trends that are admittedly boring, yet so very chic. If I had to guess, I predict you'll be wearing them for years to come, unlike the trendier styles that come and go. Keep scrolling to see IRL examples of each trend on a handful of very well-dressed women, and shop the "boring" trends for your own shoe collection.
Minimalist Ballet Flats
Take it from Kendall Jenner—minimalist ballet flats (sans bows) are the style to shop for in 2026. Versions made of soft leather and a high vamp are the most directional.
Shop Minimalist Ballet Flats
The Row
Stella Slippers
Everlane
Gallery Square-Toe Flats
Reformation
Inez Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flats
Old-School Loafers
If you're shopping for a new pair of loafers, look for simple styles that are devoid of logos and any other trendy details. Just a simple pair of leather or suede loafers is all you need right now.
Shop Old-School Loafers
ZARA
Soft Ruched Loafers
Nordstrom
Benson Loafers
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers
Jamie Haller
Penny Leather Loafers
Slingback Kitten Heels
An easy way to make any outfit look elegant is to wear it with a pair of slingback kitten heels. They're appropriate year-round and for any time of day or night. Consider it a sound investment every time you order a pair.
Shop Slingback Kitten Heels
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingbacks
Tony Bianco
Crush Slingback Heels
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps
Slipper Mules
There's something about a backless mule that just looks so effortless, and if you choose an elevated pair in leather, suede, or even satin, they'll also look quite polished. No one will mistake this trend for actual bedroom slippers—trust me.