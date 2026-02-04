Hold the T-Shirts—This Wardrobe Basic Is Quickly Becoming the New Go-To in 2026

I've spent an inordinate amount of time researching styling ideas lately. With a well-stocked wardrobe of staples, I've been interested in finding fresh ways to wear them. I've specifically been looking for an outfit for the transitional weather and landed on the ultimate 2026 staple: a turtleneck.
It was on the runways, specifically at the Celine and Ralph Lauren shows, where I found outfits that cracked the code on the ultimate elevated turtleneck look. At Celine, Michael Rider showcased the staple layered beneath everything from leather motorcycle jackets to collarless coats. At Ralph Lauren, it anchored military jackets and plaid button-down shirts alike. Ahead, see the directional ways to wear the staple in 2026 and how the turtleneck trend will take over among the fashion set.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.