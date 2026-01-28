The It-Girl Edit: 8 Things They're All Wearing Right Now

Now that we're a month into the new year, some of the first It items of 2026 have begun to reveal themselves, and I've been taking copious notes. It girls such as Elsa Hosk and Dua Lipa are typically some of the first to jump on (or start) a new trend or It item, so trust me—that's where you should look if you want to get a head start and shop before something goes viral and inevitably sells out. In fact, they started wearing some of the eight items I'm highlighting here last year, but they're quickly gaining momentum as 2026 barrels on.
Below, you'll find everything from the leather jacket and basic trends to prioritize this year to the shoe brand all the cool in-the-know girls are losing it over. Keep scrolling to see who's wearing what and shop some of 2026's first wardrobe-improving It items.
Satin Button-Down Shirts
Given that satin everything (skirts, shorts, shoes) have taken their turns being It items as of late, it should come as no surprise that satin button-down shirts are up next. They're suddenly popping up everywhere, and if Elsa Hosk is on board, I'm on board.
Logo-less The Row Bags
I suppose it's a bit redundant to refer to a logo-less The Row bag, since they are either devoid of logos or have very subtle ones, but it's noteworthy nonetheless. It girls loveThe Row bags now more than ever, and the latest style seen here, the Peggy Clutch, is quickly becoming the style to buy in 2026.
Cinch-Waist Leather Jackets
While leather bomber jackets aren't going anywhere, cinch-waist leather jackets have officially become the leather jacket style to shop for in 2026. It's impossible to not look like a cool fashion person in one of these flattering toppers.
Jude Heels
Jude is the new cool-girl shoe brand, with fans that include Dua Lipa, Vittoria Ceretti, Pia Mance (seen here) and many more. The sculptural shoes are forward yet timeless, and the fact that they're always flying out of stock should come as no surprise.
Gray Socks
White socks are boring and red socks had their moment, but the new It-girl sock color for 2026 is gray. It goes with everything and feels a bit unexpected—in a good way. Emili Sindlev's Miu Miu pair sent me shopping for gray socks in an instant.