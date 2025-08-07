When Fashion People Want Elegant, Anti-Trend Footwear, They Turn to this Brand

Even if you don't know the brand by name, you'll know its shoes by sight. Shoe brand Alohas has become a fashion insider's go-to for beautifully designed and crafted footwear, with best-sellers that have become easily identifiable. So much so that a few weeks ago, I stood on a tube platform and a passerby asked me if I was wearing the Alohas Sway ballet flats. I'll admit, I was excited to tell her that I was.
Alongside the sharp square-toed Sway ballet flats sit a host of best-selling styles for Alohas. Founded in 2015 in Hawaii, the brand looked to update the beloved espadrille and quickly grew from strength to strength, creating highly sought-after shoes that are adored by the fashion crowd. Designed in Barcelona and handcrafted in Spain and Portugal, each new design is focused on quality craftspersonship and anti-trend designs to ensure that these pieces will be a long-lasting feature in your wardrobe for years to come.
With a roster of beloved shoes that I'll happily get into below, it's worth noting that this is a brand that is conscientious about sustainability. Sustainability is a key part of the brand's process, with each new design first launching on a pre-order system to get a sense of stock levels and avoid over-ordering and waste. Once a piece has been established, it then proceeds to in stock status and can be shopped instantly with many of the brands' most beloved pieces remaining available for many months. Once stock has gone, a waitlist is then created for those who are still keen to get their hands on the styles. I'm currently signed up for notifications on three pairs.
In line with the brand's slower approach, each design is a harmonious blend of timeless and contemporary. Classic designs are reinvented for the modern day with playful twists of colour or structure, all with the same high-quality composition that ensures they'll go the distance. Ten years on since the brand's inception, there is a wide variety of footwear options from ballet flats to loafers to boots, and the brand has also expanded into clothing. And below, I've pulled together an edit of the very best Alohas shoes right now. Prepare your shoe collection for new arrivals.
From sleek flats to autumn-ready boots, keep scrolling to explore the best Alohas shoes.
The Sway
From the square toe to the delicate bow tie, the Say ballet flats are much more than your simple flat. The hardest part about adding this pair to basket is deciding which colour to go for. Currently, the Sway is available in 8 shades, including soft leather and smooth suede options. Already, I've thought of all the ways I'll wear my pair, peeking out under tailored trousers or complementing my pretty summer dresses.
ALOHAS
Sway Black Leather Ballet Flats
Black is undeniably classic.
ALOHAS
Sway Burgundy Leather Ballet Flats
The burgundy and patent finish is such an elegant combination.
ALOHAS
Sway Cream Leather Ballet Flats
Cream goes with everything.
ALOHAS
Sway Vanilla Leather Ballet Flats
If you're looking for something more vibrant, this pair is for you.
The TB.490
One of the first shoes that introduced me to Alohas was the Tb.490 trainers. With the return of retro sneakers, the Tb.490's feel like an under-the-radar option that fashion people turn to when they want something a little bolder than the everyday brands. My favourite thing about these trainers is the wide variety of colourways that they come in, with 20 shade options ranging from refined dark browns to playful metallics.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers
I just know these will be everywhere come autumn.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Club Suede Raspberry Leather Sneakers
A playful colour update for your neutral looks.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Shimmer Silver Cream Leather Sneakers
I've seen these paired with everything from tailored shorts to floaty dresses.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Grain Cream Leather Sneakers
A pair of trainers you'll want to wear over and over again.
The Rosalind
The Rosalind is one of the easiest styles to spot styles of the brand's collection and one I frequently see on the streets of London and my Instagram feed. This pair is currently available in 7 colourways from timeless cream and black to bolder burgundy and red shades. I've spotted these paired with everything from floaty dresses to tailored Bermuda shorts.
ALOHAS
Rosalind Red Leather Ballet Flats
One of my favourite ways to update a look is with a pop of red.
ALOHAS
Rosalind Black Leather Ballet Flats
A seriously comfortable pair.
ALOHAS
Rosalind Cream Leather Ballet Flats
The cut out and bow is such a sweet touch.
ALOHAS
Rosalind Brown Leather Ballet Flats
Brown pairs so well with everything from bold reds to aqua blues to simple creams.
The Morosia
Yes, Alohas has even stepped into the world of sandals, and whilst there is an array of best-selling styles associated with the brand, the Morosia is my personal favourite. Imagine the most classic sandals and then add a contemporary twist and you have these sandals. With a leather composition, sleek tie-up look and bold metal accent, there's a lot to love about these sandals.
ALOHAS
Morosia Black Leather Sandals
These are sitting in my basket.
The Rowan
Every time that the weather cools, we see the return of the humble loafer, and for 2025, fashion insiders are turning to boat shoes to get the look. With a lace-up bow and ruched toe box, everything about this Alohas pair is understated, anti-trend and polished. Currently, the style comes in three colourways with both suede and leather options.
ALOHAS
Rowan Suede Beige Leather Loafers
There's something about this tan shade that feels so timeless.
ALOHAS
Rowan Suede Brown Leather Loafers
I just know fashion people will adore this brown version.
ALOHAS
Rowan Brushed Brown Leather Loafers
The smooth leather is also so good.
The Indiana
Whether you wear heels everyday, or simply need a pair for an upcoming event, Alohas' Indiana sandals should be on your radar. The mix of chunky heel and minimalist straps come together in perfect harmony for a versatile pair of heels that will rise to all occasions.
ALOHAS
Indiana Stone Beige Leather Sandals
I love the suede finish of this pair.
ALOHAS
Indiana Bare Burgundy Leather Sandals
I have a feeling these will move quickly.
ALOHAS
Indiana Brown Leather Sandals
Picture these with fresh white or deep navy.
The Sajan
With autumn on the horizon, I've already started my search for the perfect boots. Now, I can stop looking. The Sajan boot is features a classic knee-high shape with a chunky heel for added comfort and just enough height to elevate your looks. Pairing seamlessly with everything from fitted skirts to floaty dresses, this is a pair that will go the distance in your wardrobe.
ALOHAS
Sajan Black Leather Boots
I love how Chloe styled these with a white skirt and light jacket above.
ALOHAS
Sajan Brown Leather Boots
These are about to become my go-to boots through autumn all the way to spring.