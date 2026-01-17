Found: The Shoe Trends All London It Girls Will Be Wearing in 2026

When it comes to setting the agenda, London It Girls have a habit of doing it first—and doing it in a way that feels effortless. That’s why I always find myself paying close attention to London It Girl trends at the start of every year, especially when it comes to shoes. While runways may introduce the ideas, it’s the streets of London that show us how those trends translate into real life.
What makes London trends so compelling is their wearability. There’s an emphasis on pieces that work hard in a wardrobe—shoes that feel fresh but still make sense with the outfits we’re already wearing. Think footwear that elevates our favourite pieces without overpowering them.
As we start thinking about London girl outfits for spring, the shoe trends I've spotted on my social feeds feel especially relevant. They strike that balance between fresh and familiar—nothing feels costume-y, but everything feels considered.
Below are the top five shoe trends London It Girls are backing this year, and why they’re becoming my go-to choices for 2026, too. You’ll also find my edit of the best pieces to shop now, in case any of these trends earn a place in your spring wardrobe.
The Spring 2026 Shoe Trends Londoners Are Backing:
1. Tabi Flats
Style Notes: They might be divisive, but London It girls can't get enough of Tabi flats. They tap into London’s love of fashion with a slightly rebellious edge—it won't be long before they filter their way into the high street.
Shop the Trend:
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi leather Mary Jane flats
Mary Jane Tabi flats? I'm sold.
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
My top pick for spring.
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi split-toe textured metallic leather ballet flats
Style Notes: Square-toe heels are having a quiet resurgence thanks to their sleek, directional shape that instantly modernises every outfit. London It Girls love them because they feel considered but still wearable—less fussy than pointed styles, but sharper than rounded toes.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Square-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
London girl approved.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Okkatopla 50 Leather Pumps
They might be on-trend, but they're also never going out of style.
Style Notes: Khaki has emerged as a fresh alternative to black or brown footwear, especially for those who want something neutral but less predictable. London It Girls are embracing this colour for its versatility—it works across tailoring, denim, soft dresses, flowy skirts, the lot.
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Collapse Canvas Sneakers
Added straight to my wish list.
M&S
Suede T-Bar Flat Ballet Pumps
In a word? Obsessed.
H&M
Pointed Suede Slingbacks
There's something so classy about pointed-toe slingbacks.
Style Notes: Instead of bold sparkle, it’s the small details that are winning this year—tiny studs, discreet hardware or delicate metallic accents. This trend fits perfectly with London style, where the goal is to look interesting without being overly polished.