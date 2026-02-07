Fashion’s current obsession with nostalgia isn’t about forgotten it-items—it’s about curation. The latest accessory to have a comeback based on that mindset? The bowling bag. This structured, zip-top style once lived firmly in the early-2000s but is now reemerging as a quiet luxury staple. The best part has been watching it be reborn. While Bella Hadid stepped out wearing a classic early Y2K look with the Von Dutch bag by her side, Kendall Jenner elevated it with The Row take of a bowling bag.
Seen on everyone from Julia Fox to Jennifer Lawrence, and very notably front and center of Bad Bunny’s Met Gala look this past May, the revived bowling bag feels intentional rather than ironic. It’s polished but practical, logo-light but unmistakably elevated and the kind of piece that signals you’ve done your research in the fashion world.
Julia Fox’s take on the bowling bag leans unapologetically bold, proving the style doesn’t have to be minimal to feel current. The black and white motif is equally nostalgic as it is polished.
Believe it or not but The Margaux resembles a bowling bag with it’s top handle and structured shape. This has been the ultimate it-bag in recent years and it’s at the front of this trends revival.
Jennifer Lawrence has been quietly championing the bowling bag as an everyday essential and this look she recently wore was memorable. I asked some fellow editors what they thought about the trend and they pointed me straight to this look.
Bad Bunny’s Prada bowling bag at the Met Gala was unforgettable. His choice quietly pushed the silhouette firmly into fashion’s present while honoring its retro roots.
Bella Hadid’s embrace of the bowling bag feels like a full-circle fashion moment. Styling a vintage von dutch leather top handle, you’d think this photo was taken in 2005.
Shop the celebrity-adored bag trend:
Mansur Gavriel
Fortuna Bowling Bag
This pop of red reminds me of Hadid's bag.
COS
Bowling Bag
This style is the definition of quietly chic.
Chloé
Bowling bag
Even Chloé is all in on this trend.
prada
Bowling medium top-handle leather bag
I feel like Prada started the comeback.
VERAFIED
Chocolate Club Bag
The perfect cross between a full on bowling bag and a Margaux.
Liffner
Bowling Mini Bag
Liffner just knows how to make a good handbag.
Freja New York
Mercer Bag Black
I've had my eye on this style for a minute.
THE ROW
Astra Bowling Shoulder Bag in Suede
If you thought the Margaux was a bowling bag just wait until you see this new offering from The Row.
adidas by Wales Bonner
Bowling Bag
It's no surprise to me that Wales Bonner has a take on this trend.
Jacquemus
Le Turismo Leather Top Handle Bowling Bag
A subtle bowler moment.
Balenciaga
Carrie Bowling Bag
Balenciaga's handbags have been hitting lately.
Saint Laurent
Large Sac De Jour
Just wow.
Gucci
Borsetto Medium Boston Bag
The ultimate nostalgia.
Khaite
Simona Shoulder Bag
I had to leave you with the best pick of them all.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.