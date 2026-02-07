This Nostalgic Bag Style Is Suddenly Everywhere on Celebrities

Once considered outdated, the bowling bag is officially back and better than ever. Here’s how the celebs are wearing it.

Sierra Mayhew's avatar
By
published
in Features
bella hadid wearing a bowling bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion’s current obsession with nostalgia isn’t about forgotten it-items—it’s about curation. The latest accessory to have a comeback based on that mindset? The bowling bag. This structured, zip-top style once lived firmly in the early-2000s but is now reemerging as a quiet luxury staple. The best part has been watching it be reborn. While Bella Hadid stepped out wearing a classic early Y2K look with the Von Dutch bag by her side, Kendall Jenner elevated it with The Row take of a bowling bag.

Seen on everyone from Julia Fox to Jennifer Lawrence, and very notably front and center of Bad Bunny’s Met Gala look this past May, the revived bowling bag feels intentional rather than ironic. It’s polished but practical, logo-light but unmistakably elevated and the kind of piece that signals you’ve done your research in the fashion world.

bowling bag celebrity trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia Fox’s take on the bowling bag leans unapologetically bold, proving the style doesn’t have to be minimal to feel current. The black and white motif is equally nostalgic as it is polished.

bowling bag celebrity trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Believe it or not but The Margaux resembles a bowling bag with it’s top handle and structured shape. This has been the ultimate it-bag in recent years and it’s at the front of this trends revival.

Jennifer Lawrence with a dior bowling bag

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence has been quietly championing the bowling bag as an everyday essential and this look she recently wore was memorable. I asked some fellow editors what they thought about the trend and they pointed me straight to this look.

bowling bag celebrity trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bad Bunny’s Prada bowling bag at the Met Gala was unforgettable. His choice quietly pushed the silhouette firmly into fashion’s present while honoring its retro roots.

bowling bag celebrity trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid’s embrace of the bowling bag feels like a full-circle fashion moment. Styling a vintage von dutch leather top handle, you’d think this photo was taken in 2005.

Shop the celebrity-adored bag trend:

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.