Live from London: 7 Spring Colour Trends That Are Taking Off as We Speak

I can’t be the only one who’s desperate for a new season wardrobe refresh? It’s still winter here in London, but I'm excited for spring to arrive so that I can shed my bulky wool coats for lightweight trenches as well as trade out my leather boots for ballet flats. But my absolute favourite thing about spring dressing? The colours, of course, and I cannot wait to swap my darker winter neutrals for brighter, mood-boosting hues next season.
But I’m not the only one. I’ve already started to spot the trending colours that were showcased on the spring/summer 2026 runways on my commute to and from work. From zesty chartreuse to elegant icy blue, London’s chicest dressers are already adopting the season’s most popular colour trends into their wardrobes. And it’s inspired me to do the same. After hours of scrolling on Instagram, I’ve found the seven key colour trends that the London fashion girls are backing in spring 2026. And trust me, there’s something for everyone, from pared-back dressers like myself to the braver maximalists out there.
Keep scrolling to discover the seven colour trends that are set to dominate spring 2026, all inspired by my favourite London fashion influencers.
7 Colour Trends London Fashion People Are Backing in Spring 2026
1. Chartreuse
Style Notes: Chartreuse is the colour trend that I don’t think was on any fashion person’s bingo cards for spring 2026. However, it’s much more wearable than you think. Very akin to the BRAT green that dominated the summer of 2024, I like to think of chartreuse as the sophisticated older sister of the green/yellow hybrid family. It brings an undeniable touch of optimism and playfulness to an outfit, which is precisely the kind of energy I want to invoke in the next season.
& Other Stories
Cropped Cashmere-Blend Jumper
I'd pair this with jeans and boots now, and a white poplin midi and ballet pumps come spring.
Prada
Soft Sound Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
An easy way to add a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral outfit.
h&m
Knee-Length Skirt
There's just something about knee-length skirts that feel so sophisticated.
2. Espresso
Style Notes: Deep espresso brown is not a new trend by any means, but that doesn’t mean that this expensive-looking colour will be any less popular in 2026. From supple suede jackets to sleek leather accessories, this hue is stylish, timeless, and a fail-proof way to look put together.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
Espresso jeans? Yes, please!
Reformation
Maven Dress
The most elegant silhouette I've seen in a long time.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple
YSL loafers are popular amongst the London fashion girls for very good reason.
3. Fiery Red
Style Notes: Deeper burgundy hues dominated the winter season, so to make the colour feel fresh for 2026, London fashion people are turning back to brighter, fiery red shades that are sure to draw eyes and earn loads of compliments. Not to mention that this hue will pair seamlessly with both neutrals and bold clothing alike.
SARA CRISTINA
Playa Pearl-Embellished Linen Pants
The pearl embellishment is a nice touch for spring.
ASOS DESIGN
Rolled Edge Short Sleeve Cardigan
Where with black denim or a matching red trousers if you're feeling brave!
Savette
Symmetry leather top-handle bag
A statement bag if I've ever seen one.
4. Lilac
Style Notes: If you're not into bright colours, you’ll be pleased to know that elegant lilac hues are set to be just as popular as rich royal purples this spring. Adjacent to the powdery pinks that we saw take off last spring/summer, this pretty shade lends itself particularly well to warm-weather dressing.
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini
How sweet is this?
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Strappy Top
Such an easy way to dress up your classic blue jeans.
Gianvito Rossi
Robbie 55 suede slingback pumps
The perfect heel height, in my opinion.
5. Pale Yellow
Style Notes: Pale, buttery yellow has been trending for a few years now, but it feels no less fresh for 2026. A warmer alternative to white, this shade will pair just as well with black, chocolate brown, or even bolder hues and patterns. Me personally? I’ll be using it to brighten up my black tailored trousers for the office.