In 2026, Gen Z Is Wearing the Sneaker Trend All the It Girls Wore in 2012

As we all know, Gen Z has taken it upon themselves to revive many of the fashion trends that defined the 2000s and 2010s, and they show no signs of stopping. Even the most polarizing trends are seeing the light of day again, and Rachel Sennott just wore one of them while in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival.
As the creator and star of I Love LA, one of the most Gen Z-coded shows on television, she's basically a poster child for the generation, so if she wears something, you can be sure that many other Gen Zers are too. In this case, the trend is wedge sneakers. People started taking notice of the return of the trend that was so popular in the early-to-mid 2010s last year, and now that Puma has released a wedge version of its wildly popular Speedcat sneakers, you can consider them mainstream again.
Sennott wore a suede two-tone version of the sneakers with her leather bomber jacket and chino trousers, and sadly, they're now sold out, but Nordstrom currently has a leather pair in stock, and Puma is releasing fresh versions in suede on February 1. You can also find wedge sneakers among the current offerings from Chloé, Tory Burch, and Veronica Beard, and in case you haven't heard, Isabel Marant has revived its iconic wedge It sneakers from the 2010s.
Keep scrolling to see Sennott's chic styling of the trend, and shop the Puma Speedcat Wedge Sneakers along with the best styles from other brands on the present-day internet.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.