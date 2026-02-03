Let's Talk About Good Basics and Shoes—These Nordstrom Staples Read Cool Fashion Person

As you can see from the title, I'm here to talk about good basics and shoes. Nordstrom is a retailer where I often source stellar finds in both of these departments, so I'm specifically curating an edit of options from Nordy. And yes, I think any fashion person (aka, you, dear readers) will be into this selection because the items are versatile (the making of a great basic) yet modern and stylish.
On the elevated basics front, I have everything from relevant knits (cue the quarter-zip sweater) to the denim cut du jour to tailoring silhouettes like the above. If it's a new pair of wear-everywhere shoes you're on the hunt for, don't pass up the fresh adidas sneakers or chic loafers ahead. Go on for more.
Open Edit
The Icon Asymmetric Fitted Blazer
An elevated basic you can style with so many outfits.
adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Sneakers
The low-profile design is where it's at.
MANGO
Rizin Rib Half Zip Sweater
So into quarter-zip sweaters right now.
Open Edit
Open Stitch Linen Blend Mock Neck Sweater
This mock-neck top also comes in a cream color.
Vince Camuto
Clarette Penny Loafers
Dress these loafers up or down.
Levi's
501 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Collarless Pleat Back Jacket
Wait until you see the back of this jacket.
adidas
Gender Inclusive Japan Low Top Sneakers
Another standout pair of adidas sneakers.
MANGO
Nuevayol Stripe Sweater
Varley
Hawley Half-Zip Sweatshirt
PUMA
Speedcat Go Bejeweled Sneakers
MANGO
Wool & Cotton Polo Sweater
DL1961
Kristy Slim Cigarette Jeans
Cigarette jeans are trending.
Topshop
Raglan Sleeve Rib Top
MANGO
Basquiat Funnel Neck Coat
A funnel-neck coat is always chic.
Reformation
Inez Square Toe Pumps
Wear these with jeans or a dress for a party.
Open Edit
Short Sleeve Sweater
This short-sleeve sweater comes in a few different colors.
Topshop
Pinstripe Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Reformation
Carolina Lace Trim Silk Midi Skirt
A statement-making skirt, but still versatile!