Step Aside, Butter Yellow, Burgundy, and Baby Pink—2026's It Color Has Just Arrived

Just as the butter yellow, burgundy, and baby pink color trends are reaching their peaks, designers are already conspiring on their successor. Don't get me wrong—I don't see certain hues like butter yellow going anywhere anytime soon (I've personally invested in it myself), but this past fashion month, designers posed a united front on a new It color that feels like a fresh new chapter in seasonal color trends. Meet the shade we're calling Capri blue, a refreshing blue shade that ranges from cerulean to turquoise to cobalt and is just oozing with an aura of optimism, joy, and relaxation.
We spotted the new It color all across the spring/summer 2026 collections at brands such as Tory Burch, Loewe, Saint Laurent, and Victoria Beckham, the latter of which showed a runway positively drenched in deep blue. For their debut Loewe collection, creative directors Jack McCullough and Lazaro Hernandez doused several looks with deep cobalt blue while Simone Bellotti likewise showed it for his Jil Sander debut. The shade was central to both the runway looks and new branding for the fashion houses and it marks a step towards an overall new chapter of vibrant technicolor that has been defining fall 2025 and spring 2026 fashion at large. Of all that vivid color, though, it seems Capri blue is the first official "It" hue to stand on its own. Here, discover how designers interpreted the color and shop our buy-worthy blue picks.
We always come away from the Tory Burch show with a trove of new styling ideas, and this season was a very specific color combination—a bright blue funnel-neck coat paired with chocolate brown trousers. If you're a smart shopper, you'll be taking notes on how good this shade of cerulean looks with the trending brown hue.
Leo Lin
Celestine Appliquéd Wool Coat
ALAÏA
Mohair-Blend Cardigan
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Matte Textured Satin
This Ashlyn look was shared on social media by all the fashion editors who attended the show—always the sign of a fan favorite—and its ruffled drop waist and vivid blue color immediately reminded me of a retro figure skating dress that Tonya Harding might have worn but, of course, far chicer.
KALLMEYER
Victoria Draped Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
SAINT LAURENT
Satin Clutch
Paris Georgia
Wool Skirt
At Loewe, sleek pieces like a straight-cut leather jacket and leather mini dress were given the Amalfi Coast blue treatment.
High Sport
Kick Stretch-Cotton Knit Cropped Pants
Adidas Originals
Tokyo Sneakers
J.Crew
Oversized Sweater-Tee in Vintage Wool
If you've seen Dakota Johnson's dress in The Materialists, you know what I'm talking about when I say that everyone needs a slinky satin blue dress in their closets. Fforme was two steps ahead when they designed this maxi number with a perfectly languid shape.
Christopher Esber
Draped Jersey Maxi Dress
ZARA
Long Sleeve Cashmere and Wool Sweater
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule
This '80s trench coat moment at Saint Laurent proves just how much the color styles itself—little to no effort needed here.
Marlies Grace
Ivy Satin Peplum Top
Helsa
The Suede Zip Bomber
Dolce Vita
Serina Sneaker
At Jil Sander, designer Simone Bellotti introduced rich deep-blue cobalt into the wardrobes of even the staunchest minimalists. The color appeared in hourglass coats and sculptural, almost futuristic dresses whose silhouette and tone spoke for themselves.
Babaton
Nominee Satin Blouse
ZARA
Limited Edition Suede Baggy Pants
MANGO
Two-Tone Zip Front Jacket
Sporty windbreakers are one of the key pieces in fashion people's wardrobes right now and Victoria Beckham is already cluing us into their 2026 evolution with this saturated cobalt style she showed on her runway.
lululemon
License to Train Woven Oversized Jacket
Staud
Ignacio Dress
Babaton
Interlock Cotton Function T-Shirt
Valentino's blue veered more oceanic and arrived into soft, fluid shapes like this stunning draped silk dress.
Miu Miu
Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
TOTEME
Parachute Silk-Blend Maxi Skirt
Salomon
Xt-6
Colored denim is one trend we haven't seen bubble up in quite some time, so when Versace put a vivid blue pair in their spring 2026 collection, it had our full attention. The jeans were an '80s-inspired "mom" fit and they accompanied several other cobalt-blue looks that highlighted the color in both denim, loose trousers, "dad" jackets that all possessed the retro appeal.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.