Anyone With Good Taste in Shoes Will Run to Order These New Adidas It Sneakers

Dakota Johnson is one of those celebrities whose taste I really trust. I would wear almost everything that she wears, and that includes her shoes. Much to my delight, Johnson has been out and about in NYC quite a bit this week, as she promotes her upcoming film, Materialists, and each of her outfits have been filled with trends and classic pieces.

A casual outfit Johnson wore yesterday instantly caught my attention, mostly because of her shoes. Johnson wore an It sneaker that's also loved by her friend Jennifer Lawrence, the Adidas Taekwondo sneakers. Johnson's are the Taekwondo Mei, which are ballet flat–inspired sneakers that slip on. She opted for the highly coveted cow-print iteration, which is somehow fully stocked in every size (at press time, at least) at FWRD. She expertly paired the trendy sneakers with an oversize trench coat, a white T-shirt, and jeans. I'm not sure about you, but I'll be ordering them immediately, especially given the reasonable $120 price point. Keep scrolling to join me.

Dakota Johnson wearing a trench coat, jeans, and Adidas cow sneakers in NYC

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

Dakota Johnson wearing a trench coat, jeans, and Adidas cow sneakers in NYC

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Ferragamo Hug Soft Leather Convertible Bag ($1890); Adidas Taekwondo Mei Sneakers in White ($120)

