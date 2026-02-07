Ahead of the Curve—What WWW Editors Are Wearing to Fashion Month This Season

If you’re anything like this editor, you probably look forward to fashion month for the new collections debuting on the runways as well as the street style looks that are photographed outside of the shows. I find both equally inspiring, but the outfits fashion-industry veterans are wearing always have a big impact on how I’m getting dressed and the new-season items I add to my wardrobe. With fashion month upon us, I was curious to get a preview of the pieces and trends Who What Wear editors will be wearing this season.
Ahead, WWW fashion editors are sharing a sneak peek at the cool brands, 2026 trends, and exact pieces they are planning to wear everywhere from New York to London to attend the shows for the fall/winter 2026 collections. Looking at their picks, high-impact outerwear, versatile bags, and special vintage pieces will be taking over the street style scene this season—shop all of their finds here.
This season, I'm feeling inspired to wear a statement belt. There are great styles arriving on the market from brands such as Celine, Dior, and Ralph Lauren. It's the perfect piece to accent even the simplest outfit.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Decorative Buckle Leather Belt
CELINE
Maison Celine Belt
Shopbop
B-Low the Belt Leighton Belt
Flint Silver
"In September, when it's warm (sometimes too warm) in New York for fashion week, I'm far more creative and thoughtful when it comes to picking out what to wear to shows. On the contrary, when it's February, like it is right now, and teetering around the 10ºF to 30ºF mark, I'm less inclined to play dress-up. I'm out all day, running around the city, and I want to be warm, so that's really the goal. If I can somehow manage to put together something that looks half decent in the process, I'll be happy. One outfit I do plan to wear this season is a look from Prada's F/W 23 collection (Look 30). It's essentially like wearing a giant down comforter, with a matching jacket and column skirt, both made of stuffed white poplin. I wore the skirt alone with a sweater a few seasons ago in September, but now that I've secured the jacket, too, I'm ready to debut the full ensemble. I also recently bought a beautiful black suede coat with brown pony-hair accents from Allegra Vintij at the Manhattan Vintage Show that I plan on layering on top of a navy-blue Khaite silk minidress and black tailored trousers from Colleen Allen. I've been loving layering minidresses that lean more evening with trousers to give them a more casual, daytime feel. Finally, I'll likely be carrying the same The Row Marlo bag all week—it fits my laptop, which is really my only criterion during a week as busy as NYFW."
The Row
Marlo 12 Bag
colleen allen
Tailored Bootcut Pants
Prada
Cropped Cotton Down Jacket
Prada
Padded Cotton Pencil Skirt
"It's all about the coat. Period. This season, I'll be embracing my love for the faux-fur coat to anchor my fashion week looks. I'm feeling a monochromatic vibe, so the focus will be on separates that coordinate with the colors of the faux-fur coats I'll be wearing. Think an all-cream or all-chocolate-brown look."
Nour Hammour
Noa Shearling Coat
The Frankie Shop
Rella Faux Fur Coat
DARKPARK
Hunter Faux Fur Jacket
"I’ve been telling my industry friends that this fashion week is the year the coat is the outfit. Considering it’s set to be the coldest NYFW I’ve ever attended, it feels only right that this becomes my mantra for the days ahead. Most outfit photos are taken while rushing between shows or lingering outside venues, and with temperatures dipping below 20ºF most days, my coat will likely be doing all the talking. No matter how good the look is underneath the layers, it’s the statement coat that will leave the strongest impression. A few great pairs of boots won’t hurt either. This season, it’s all about impact—without overdoing it."
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.