If you’ve been tempted to refresh your outerwear this season, look no further than the piece quietly sneaking past the trench coat in the fashion hierarchy: the long brown suede coat. Unlike the classic trench that feels sharp and polished, suede’s appeal lies in its richness—the texture instantly lends outfits a sense of ease and luxury that doesn’t try too hard. It’s the perfect mix of Western influence and Parisian cool, making it a clear front-runner for fall 2025.
Designers are delivering silhouettes in elongated cuts that graze just above the ankle, creating a fluid line that makes even the simplest jeans-and-tee combo feel stylish. The deep brown suede reads warmer than black leather and far more directional than beige trenches, which is why the fashion crowd is already trading in their classics for this update. The overall vibe? Effortless, lived-in, and chic in the freshest way.
The styling possibilities are endless, which is partly why this coat is poised to dominate. Think of it layered over slouchy wide-leg denim, worn with knee-high boots for a strong statement, or draped over a maxi skirt for a play on proportions. Its softness balances structured tailoring, and its earthy tone pairs beautifully with fall’s maroon, camel, and cream palettes. The versatility makes it a smarter investment than you might initially assume.
So if you’re looking for outerwear that feels cooler than a trench and more elevated than a leather bomber, the long brown suede coat is your answer. It taps into the nostalgic ’70s mood that continues to trend yet looks incredibly modern styled with current silhouettes. Expect to see more and more of this jacket in the upcoming months.
See the styling inspiration below and shop our favorite brown suede coats and jackets at the end. (Don’t worry—we’ve included a range of price points.)
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Soft knit sweater + White trousers + Ballet flats
Madewell
Single-Breasted Topcoat in Suede
Invest once, wear forever—a quality suede coat is always worth the price tag.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Tan dress + Tall brown suede boots
ZARA
Faux Suede Tailcoat
Why yes, we did find an affordable faux suede option for you.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Crisp white button-down shirt + Skirt + Tall leather boots
Blanknyc
Suede Trench Coat
A great mid-range price that pays off with its luxe material.
Get the look: Brown suede jacket + Black turtleneck sweater + Black trousers + Loafers
WAYF
Rita Faux Suede Jacket
Grab this shorter version while it's still on sale.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Knit sweater + Straight-leg jeans + Leather loafers
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Trench Coat
Is this one on the pricier side? Yes, but c'mon look how chic it is and think about the cost-per-wear since you'll be wearing it for years to come.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + White T-shirt + Suede skirt + Plaid button-down shirt + Loafers
Lovers and Friends
Faux Suede Lana Jacket
Great for the office and everything in between this fall.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Bodysuit + Baggy jeans + Sneakers
BDG Urban Outfitters
Faux Suede Zip Jacket
If you're looking for a shorter version of the brown suede jacket trend.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Button-down shirt + Black trousers + Black boots
Avec Les Filles
Double Breasted Faux Suede Trench Coat
A classic trench coat style but cooler because of the luxe textured fabric.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Baggy jeans + Simple sandals + Oversized bag
Joe's Jeans
Elizabeth Vegan Suede Trench Coat
This long vegan jacket is already gaining popularity on Revolve's site.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Tan top and matching skirt + Bangle bracelets + Brown suede boots
Get the look: Brown suede coat + White T-shirt + White jeans + Leather belt + Black heeled sandals
Helsa
Suede Trench Coat
Sale alert!
Get the look: Brown suede coat + Black fitted dress + Tights + Tall brown suede boots
Madewell
Double-Breasted Blazer in Suede
To us, this passes as a lightweight jacket to throw over your simple tank and miniskirt looks this season.
Get the look: Brown suede coat + White T-shirt + White jeans + Red sandals
Rumored
Kennedy Trench in Espresso Suede
It's the deep dark brown hue here that's giving rich vibes.
Shop more brown suede coats:
Tahari ASL
Faux Suede Trench Coat
Another faux suede option to add to cart while it's still on sale.
Topshop
Mid Length High Break Faux Suede Jacket
Affordable and a lighter brown option to add to your wardrobe.
J.Crew
Collection Salon Coat in Suede
The only jacket you need to elevate your jeans-and-a-T-shirt outfit combination this fall (and every fall after). Plus, a quality suede jacket is a great piece to hand down to your daughter or granddaughter.
ZARA
100% Suede Coat Zw Collection Limited Edition
Zara never fails and this suede jacket is no exception.
Banana Republic Factory
Vegan Suede Long Wrap Coat
We love a good vegan option, especially when it's on sale.
ZARA
Faux Suede Tailcoat
This price!
Nakedvice
The Brooklyn Blazer
We had to include this suede option for all our blazer-loving girlies.