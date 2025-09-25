Cooler Than a Trench—This Coat Trend Is Quietly Taking Over for Fall

woman wearing brown suede coat trend
(Image credit: @anoukyve; @emmanuellek_)
By
published
in Features

If you’ve been tempted to refresh your outerwear this season, look no further than the piece quietly sneaking past the trench coat in the fashion hierarchy: the long brown suede coat. Unlike the classic trench that feels sharp and polished, suede’s appeal lies in its richness—the texture instantly lends outfits a sense of ease and luxury that doesn’t try too hard. It’s the perfect mix of Western influence and Parisian cool, making it a clear front-runner for fall 2025.

Designers are delivering silhouettes in elongated cuts that graze just above the ankle, creating a fluid line that makes even the simplest jeans-and-tee combo feel stylish. The deep brown suede reads warmer than black leather and far more directional than beige trenches, which is why the fashion crowd is already trading in their classics for this update. The overall vibe? Effortless, lived-in, and chic in the freshest way.

The styling possibilities are endless, which is partly why this coat is poised to dominate. Think of it layered over slouchy wide-leg denim, worn with knee-high boots for a strong statement, or draped over a maxi skirt for a play on proportions. Its softness balances structured tailoring, and its earthy tone pairs beautifully with fall’s maroon, camel, and cream palettes. The versatility makes it a smarter investment than you might initially assume.

So if you’re looking for outerwear that feels cooler than a trench and more elevated than a leather bomber, the long brown suede coat is your answer. It taps into the nostalgic ’70s mood that continues to trend yet looks incredibly modern styled with current silhouettes. Expect to see more and more of this jacket in the upcoming months.

See the styling inspiration below and shop our favorite brown suede coats and jackets at the end. (Don’t worry—we’ve included a range of price points.)

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + Soft knit sweater + White trousers + Ballet flats

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + Tan dress + Tall brown suede boots

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + Crisp white button-down shirt + Skirt + Tall leather boots

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Get the look: Brown suede jacket + Black turtleneck sweater + Black trousers + Loafers

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + Knit sweater + Straight-leg jeans + Leather loafers

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + White T-shirt + Suede skirt + Plaid button-down shirt + Loafers

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @fredricae)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + Bodysuit + Baggy jeans + Sneakers

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + Button-down shirt + Black trousers + Black boots

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + Baggy jeans + Simple sandals + Oversized bag

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + Tan top and matching skirt + Bangle bracelets + Brown suede boots

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + White T-shirt + White jeans + Leather belt + Black heeled sandals

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @mobinapeiman)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + Black fitted dress + Tights + Tall brown suede boots

woman wearing brown suede jacket trend

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Get the look: Brown suede coat + White T-shirt + White jeans + Red sandals

Shop more brown suede coats:

Explore More:
Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸