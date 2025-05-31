At this point, you might be tired of hearing about the endless return of 2000s fashion, but like it or not, the era is clearly hanging around. From low-rise jeans to denim-on-denim in full Britney-and-Justin glory, tube tops to butterfly motifs, Y2K trends remain at the forefront of fashion. It’s not just the clothes that have fashion fans feeling nostalgic, either; the influence of the 2000s is noticeably dominating the biggest 2025 sandal trends, too. From caged jelly sandals to chunky platforms, this summer’s footwear lineup feels unapologetically noughties-coded, and I’m kind of obsessed.

'00s Sandals Are Back, and Fashion Is Loving It

When I think of iconic '00s sandals, my mind instantly serves up images of the people who wore them best at the time: Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, to name a few. Whether it's Britney's chunky flip-flops or Paris's endless rotation of heeled, strappy sandals, these silhouettes are once again influencing stylish women everywhere, especially those on my feed.

Even once cringeworthy styles are being reappraised through a nostalgic lens. According to Who What Wear UK's SEO writer Ava Gilchrist, "Noughties sandals can be borderline ghastly when you think back to them—the idea of wrapping the straps of Gladiator styles around my calf like some sort of deli meat makes me shudder—but there are some exceptions. Namely, the feathered Jimmy Choo heels worn by Carrie Bradshaw, or the Giuseppe Zanotti encrusted crab heels. But, if there is one style I’d have to single out as a favourite, it would be the little platform wedges worn everywhere, from the pool to prom."

Today, designers are reinventing iconic early-2000s sandal silhouettes with a modern twist. See Coperni’s foam-wedge Platform Thong Sandals (£350), Givenchy’s rubber Marshmallow Wedge Sandals (£475) and the almost sold-out Paris Georgia Dune Wedges (£580), which Gilchrist owns, much to the envy of her colleagues. But it's not just platforms that have seen a revival; jellies have undergone a high-fashion transformation too. The Row’s Pre-Fall 2024 show featured redesigned netted versions, and Chloé and COS also incorporated jelly sandals into their spring/summer 2025 collections.

All this runway attention means one thing: fashion people can’t get enough of '00s sandal trends. From Kendall Jenner stepping out in Dries Van Noten platform thong sandals to Jennifer Lawrence pairing peachy jelly shoes with white overalls, these once-nostalgic shoes are proving that they are once again a style staple.

Need more convincing that noughties sandals are officially back? Everyone’s favourite fashion icon, Carrie Bradshaw, is being immortalised once again, this time by none other than Jimmy Choo. The brand is set to re-release two of its most iconic strappy sandals: the Archive Leo 100 Leopard-Print Sandals (£675), worn with a fitted pink tank and that unforgettable white tutu in Sex in the City's opening credits, and its "72318" Lilac Suede Sandal with Feather Embellishment (£775) from season three, made famous by Carrie’s iconic line, “I lost my Choo!” And honestly? If it’s good enough for Carrie, it’s good enough for me.

Now that I've proven the relevance of these '00s sandals in 2025, let's take a closer look at the specific trends I'm seeing come through. Scroll on to see how the A-list wore these styles the first time around, then continue to shop my edit of the best modern-day pairs to buy now.

7 '00s Sandal Trends That Are Having a Moment in 2025

1. Platform Flip-Flops

Style Notes: If there's one sandal that embodies '00s cool, it's the platform flip-flop. Once towering at nearly five inches, these chunky sandals were a bold fashion statement in the noughties. Even Gwyneth Paltrow, whose style has forever been considered sophisticated, wore a pair on the red carpet, of all places. Today, they’ve been reimagined with a focus on comfort and modern, playful design. The updated versions include inflated soles, exaggerated footbeds and thicker, sculptural straps. In simple terms: the bigger, the better, with brands from Coach to Zara embracing the silhouette’s maximalist appeal.

2. Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: A true '00s style that never really went out of fashion, the strappy sandal continues to feel relevant 25 years on. Its simplicity means it's remained a wardrobe staple year after year, bridging seasonal trends and personal style shifts. Whether minimal and delicate or bold and architectural, there's a version for everyone. When in doubt, channel Jennifer Aniston by pairing them with a sleek black dress for a polished finish. A fashion no-brainer, these are as reliable as they are chic.

3. Jelly Sandals

Style Notes: Once relegated exclusively to childhood wardrobes, my favourite sandal trend to re-emerge is undoubtedly the jelly sandal. They used to be clunky and thick-strapped (see comedian Sarah Silverman's 2023 red carpet look), but today’s iterations blend nostalgic charm with elevated silhouettes. Designers have taken the playful trend and transformed it into something sleek, elegant and fashion-forward. Ancient Greek Sandals uses coloured jelly textures in flip-flop form to create subtle visual interest, whilst Chloé breathes new life into the style with kitten heels that feel more Paris runway than playground. Take it as proof that fashion can reinvent even the most unlikely classics.

4. Gladiator Sandals

Style Notes: When recalling '00s fashion memories, our social media editor Megan Storey fondly recalls the gladiator sandal. "I really did love them back in the day," she says. For others, myself included, the memory is a little less rosy. Those towering, thigh-high versions with endless laces and unforgiving straps and zips were more likely to cut off circulation than deliver a chic moment. They were more of a punishment than footwear. But in 2025, the gladiator sandal has had an overhaul. No longer the over-the-knee cages of the early 2000s, modern iterations have been pared back to something far more wearable and refined. Designers like Manolo Blahnik and Dior have introduced elegant takes that preserve the strappy essence of the original but with sleeker, more wearable silhouettes.

5. Thong Sandals

Style Notes: Having made a strong return to the fashion scene in recent years, the flat thong sandal is no longer seen as a '00s hazard, but rather, a chic and considered footwear choice. Popularised in the early 2000s by celebrities like Natalie Portman, Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian (pictured above), these sandals were styled with jeans and slip dresses, and often made appearances on the red carpet in rebelliously casual looks. Today, designers such as The Row, Toteme and Jil Sander have embraced the silhouette, elevating it to a luxury minimalist essential. Crafted in refined materials like leather and suede, this once-basic sandal has found a sleek and sophisticated new identity.

6. Toe-Ring Sandals

Style Notes: If you told me a few months ago that I couldn’t walk the streets of London without spotting toe-ring sandals everywhere, I wouldn’t have believed you. Once associated with an Eat Pray Love-adjacent aesthetic, this 2000s silhouette has been refined and reworked with thinner straps and more delicate details. Defined by a ring that loops around the big toe, updated versions strike the perfect balance between comfort and quiet luxury. In her Spice World era, Victoria Beckham was a big fan of the style, and now, the rest of us are catching on.

Nowadays, brands like Reformation are offering elegant leather iterations, whilst Zara has leaned into the trend with accessible, on-point designs. It’s not just the street style set who are into them; according to trend forecasting platform Trendalytics, global searches for "toe-ring sandals" have surged by 149% year on year. Personally, I knew the style had real staying power the moment I saw Jennifer Lawrence stepping out in a pair of St. Agni toe-loop sandals.

7. Wedge Mule Sandals

Style Notes: A trend I can fully get behind? The platform wedge mule. From the 1970s to the early 2000s, this bold silhouette graced the feet of icons like Cher, the Spice Girls and Britney Spears, transforming a simple peep-toe platform into a symbol of fun. Fast forward to today, and designers like Stella McCartney and Alaïa are reimagining the platform mule with a modern sculptural edge, and our video editor, Natasha Wilson, is all in. "I just bought these chunky, slightly platform mules from M&S that I haven’t stopped wearing," she says. "The brown suede is super on-trend, and they’ve been elevating all my outfits." Her go-to styling trick? "I’ve been using them to dress up simple jeans and a white top—they do all the work for me."

