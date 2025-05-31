I Thought I Hated '00s Fashion, But These Throwback Sandal Trends Are Actually Chic

Whether you’re excitedly nostalgic or slightly horrified at the prospect, there’s no denying it: the noughties are back, and the decade's influence has worked its way into our sandal collections. From platform mules to toe-ring styles, I’ve spotted countless fashion people and celebrities bringing these throwback trends into 2025 with a fresh twist.

Britney Spears, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Silverman, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bethenny Frankel in the late 90s early 2000&#039;s all wearing different sandal trends
(Image credit: Getty Images)
At this point, you might be tired of hearing about the endless return of 2000s fashion, but like it or not, the era is clearly hanging around. From low-rise jeans to denim-on-denim in full Britney-and-Justin glory, tube tops to butterfly motifs, Y2K trends remain at the forefront of fashion. It’s not just the clothes that have fashion fans feeling nostalgic, either; the influence of the 2000s is noticeably dominating the biggest 2025 sandal trends, too. From caged jelly sandals to chunky platforms, this summer’s footwear lineup feels unapologetically noughties-coded, and I’m kind of obsessed.

Britney Spears stands in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris whilst wearing a silk tie top, low rise jeans and chunky mule sandals in an image taken of her in May 2000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'00s Sandals Are Back, and Fashion Is Loving It

When I think of iconic '00s sandals, my mind instantly serves up images of the people who wore them best at the time: Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, to name a few. Whether it's Britney's chunky flip-flops or Paris's endless rotation of heeled, strappy sandals, these silhouettes are once again influencing stylish women everywhere, especially those on my feed.

Even once cringeworthy styles are being reappraised through a nostalgic lens. According to Who What Wear UK's SEO writer Ava Gilchrist, "Noughties sandals can be borderline ghastly when you think back to them—the idea of wrapping the straps of Gladiator styles around my calf like some sort of deli meat makes me shudder—but there are some exceptions. Namely, the feathered Jimmy Choo heels worn by Carrie Bradshaw, or the Giuseppe Zanotti encrusted crab heels. But, if there is one style I’d have to single out as a favourite, it would be the little platform wedges worn everywhere, from the pool to prom."

Today, designers are reinventing iconic early-2000s sandal silhouettes with a modern twist. See Coperni’s foam-wedge Platform Thong Sandals (£350), Givenchy’s rubber Marshmallow Wedge Sandals (£475) and the almost sold-out Paris Georgia Dune Wedges (£580), which Gilchrist owns, much to the envy of her colleagues. But it's not just platforms that have seen a revival; jellies have undergone a high-fashion transformation too. The Row’s Pre-Fall 2024 show featured redesigned netted versions, and Chloé and COS also incorporated jelly sandals into their spring/summer 2025 collections.

All this runway attention means one thing: fashion people can’t get enough of '00s sandal trends. From Kendall Jenner stepping out in Dries Van Noten platform thong sandals to Jennifer Lawrence pairing peachy jelly shoes with white overalls, these once-nostalgic shoes are proving that they are once again a style staple.

A photo of Sarah Jessica Parker filming as Carrie Bradshaw in " Sex In The City" wearing a black and white floral print skirt, white brodiered tank top, cream peep toe kitten heel and a white red and blue star and dot print jacket, the image was taken in 2001.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Need more convincing that noughties sandals are officially back? Everyone’s favourite fashion icon, Carrie Bradshaw, is being immortalised once again, this time by none other than Jimmy Choo. The brand is set to re-release two of its most iconic strappy sandals: the Archive Leo 100 Leopard-Print Sandals (£675), worn with a fitted pink tank and that unforgettable white tutu in Sex in the City's opening credits, and its "72318" Lilac Suede Sandal with Feather Embellishment (£775) from season three, made famous by Carrie’s iconic line, “I lost my Choo!” And honestly? If it’s good enough for Carrie, it’s good enough for me.

Now that I've proven the relevance of these '00s sandals in 2025, let's take a closer look at the specific trends I'm seeing come through. Scroll on to see how the A-list wore these styles the first time around, then continue to shop my edit of the best modern-day pairs to buy now.

7 '00s Sandal Trends That Are Having a Moment in 2025

1. Platform Flip-Flops

Gwyneth Paltrow at a special screening of the film 'Butterfly' whilst wearing a long jersey black dress which has a black leg slit, she carried a black leather satchel bag which falls to her lower back a black jersey wrist band has a chunky black leather thong sandal on her feet in a image taken of her in 2000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If there's one sandal that embodies '00s cool, it's the platform flip-flop. Once towering at nearly five inches, these chunky sandals were a bold fashion statement in the noughties. Even Gwyneth Paltrow, whose style has forever been considered sophisticated, wore a pair on the red carpet, of all places. Today, they’ve been reimagined with a focus on comfort and modern, playful design. The updated versions include inflated soles, exaggerated footbeds and thicker, sculptural straps. In simple terms: the bigger, the better, with brands from Coach to Zara embracing the silhouette’s maximalist appeal.

Shop the Trend:

Satin-Effect Platform Sandals
ZARA
Satin-Effect Platform Sandals

Zara always nails summer shoe trends, and these chocolate-brown satin platforms are no exception. Style them with white jeans and a crisp white tee for a chic summer look that feels relaxed and right on cue.

Eden Platform Thong
Reformation
Eden Platform Thong

I've spoken about my love for Reformation's Eden sandals so many times. Not as high as other pairs on the market, they give a subtle lift instead. Pair with straight-leg jeans and a striped shirt for a casual look.

Branded Wedge Sandal
COPERNI
Branded Wedge Sandal

I’ve been drooling over these Coperni sandals for some time now. Pair them with gingham capri pants and a matching top for a summer look that’s straight out of a fashion editor’s daydream.

Sculpted C Platform Flip Flop
COACH
Sculpted C Platform Flip Flop

How fun are these? They strike the perfect balance between a clog and a platform mule, and the denim upper is so noughties. The signature C logo detail is the cherry on top of the ultimate 00s-inspired statement sandal.

Darcie Platform Flip Flops
Jeffrey Campbell
Darcie Platform Flip Flops in Brown

I’m obsessed with the rich chocolate-brown of this pair. I’d style them with a white minidress and a brown suede bowling bag for a look that’s equal parts fresh and classic.

Avanti Wedge Heels
Tony Bianco
Avanti Wedge Heels

These will pair just as well with tailoring as they will floaty boho dresses.

2. Strappy Sandals

Jennifer Aniston at the Friends With Money premier styled in a v-neck bodycon black body ruffled dress, the top is sheerer from bust up with thicker ruching on the mid arm sleeves. She is wearing a strappy black sandal and holding a black satin clutch bag in a image take of her in 2006.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A true '00s style that never really went out of fashion, the strappy sandal continues to feel relevant 25 years on. Its simplicity means it's remained a wardrobe staple year after year, bridging seasonal trends and personal style shifts. Whether minimal and delicate or bold and architectural, there's a version for everyone. When in doubt, channel Jennifer Aniston by pairing them with a sleek black dress for a polished finish. A fashion no-brainer, these are as reliable as they are chic.

Shop the Trend:

High-Heel Strappy Sandals
ZARA
High-Heel Strappy Sandals

Zara is back at it again, this time with a stunning pair of strappy sandals. Versatile and chic, you can style them with jeans, tailored trousers or linen shorts.

Embellished Heeled Leather Sandals
& Other Stories
Embellished Heeled Leather Sandals in Butter Yellow

I adore the gold shell detailing on this pair from & Other Stories, adding some nautical charm to an otherwise simplistic strappy silhouette.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

This just might be the perfect strappy sandal.

Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Kitten Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Fluxx Kitten Heels

Available in three eye-catching shades, this pair is flying off the shelves. So, if you like them, you’ll have to move fast.

Leva 105 Leather Sandals
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Leva 105 Leather Sandals

If I had it my way, my shoe collection would be filled almost entirely with Manolo Blahniks. With their elevated heel and timeless silhouette, these are particularly dreamy.

Slinky Hardware
Russell & Bromley
Slinky Hardware Strappy Heeled Sandal

I’m into this creamy pair from Russell & Bromley. The organically shaped gold hoop adds the perfect pop of visual interest to a summer outfit.

Annie Sandal Olive
Steve Madden
Annie Sandal

A Y2K brand in its own right, trust Steve Madden to deliver in this area.

3. Jelly Sandals

Sarah Silverman at the The School of Rock premiere wearing a yellow buttoned midi skirt, a taupey-grey slightly ribbed v-neck top and light rust heeled jelly shoes in a image taken of her in 2003.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Once relegated exclusively to childhood wardrobes, my favourite sandal trend to re-emerge is undoubtedly the jelly sandal. They used to be clunky and thick-strapped (see comedian Sarah Silverman's 2023 red carpet look), but today’s iterations blend nostalgic charm with elevated silhouettes. Designers have taken the playful trend and transformed it into something sleek, elegant and fashion-forward. Ancient Greek Sandals uses coloured jelly textures in flip-flop form to create subtle visual interest, whilst Chloé breathes new life into the style with kitten heels that feel more Paris runway than playground. Take it as proof that fashion can reinvent even the most unlikely classics.

Shop the Trend:

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

A Who What Wear UK favourite, these are set to dominate this summer.

Jelly Fisherman Sandals
COS
Jelly Fisherman Sandals

This takes the fisherman sandal and reimagines it in jelly form, ticking off two 2025 sandal trends in one.

Jo Thong Sandals
Christopher Esber
Jo Thong Sandals

I’m calling it now: these are destined to sell out.

Barcelona Jelly Sandal
VINCE
Barcelona Jelly Sandal

These just launched earlier this week, and they’re already flying.

Cut-Out Jelly Ballet Flats
COS
Cut-Out Jelly Ballet Flats

There have been countless cool takes on the jelly sandal, but this pair from COS is easily one of the best I’ve seen. For a polished office look, I’d style them with relaxed trousers and a waistcoat.

Chloé Jelly Sandal
CHLOÉ
Jelly Sandal

These are giving major '00s energy, but with all the sophistication of 2025.

Taryn Flip Flop
Loeffler Randall
Taryn Flip Flop

The studs make this pair feel even more throwback.

4. Gladiator Sandals

Bethenney Frankel in Sydney wearing a white t-shirt black leather shorts, leather bag and Gucci backpack paired with black knee high gladiator sandals in a image taken of her in 2009.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When recalling '00s fashion memories, our social media editor Megan Storey fondly recalls the gladiator sandal. "I really did love them back in the day," she says. For others, myself included, the memory is a little less rosy. Those towering, thigh-high versions with endless laces and unforgiving straps and zips were more likely to cut off circulation than deliver a chic moment. They were more of a punishment than footwear. But in 2025, the gladiator sandal has had an overhaul. No longer the over-the-knee cages of the early 2000s, modern iterations have been pared back to something far more wearable and refined. Designers like Manolo Blahnik and Dior have introduced elegant takes that preserve the strappy essence of the original but with sleeker, more wearable silhouettes.

Shop the Trend:

Limited Edition Studded Split Suede Sandals
ZARA
Limited Edition Studded Split Suede Sandals

If my personality were a shoe, it would probably look a lot like these: the perfect balance of maximalist and minimalist.

Célia Sandals - Natural Heritage - Smooth Cowhide Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Célia Sandals

Sézane is my go-to for elevated, French-coded footwear.

Leather Gladiator Sandals in Chocolate
Reiss
Tiegan Leather Gladiator Sandals

These feel equal parts '00s nostalgia and 2025 sophistication.

Driftwood Tall Gladiators
Free People
Driftwood Tall Gladiators

If you’re after the OG gladiator vibe, I’ve found a great option from Free People.

Goldie Leather Sandals
Zimmermann
Goldie Leather Sandals

The scalloped-edge detailing on the straps is just beautiful.

Sandals Cegane
BA&SH
Cegane Strappy Open Sandals

This style of sandal is about to take over street style—I can just feel it.

Brown Wide Fit Eyelet Strappy Sandals
River Island
Brown Wide Fit Eyelet Strappy Sandals

Is it just me, or does River Island feel seriously expensive-looking right now? These eyelet-studded gladiators are unexpectedly chic and current.

5. Thong Sandals

Kim Kardashian at a Pre-Fourth of July Bash wearing a gold azteck print dress with matching gold sunnies and thicker large gold hoops in a image take of her in 2006.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Having made a strong return to the fashion scene in recent years, the flat thong sandal is no longer seen as a '00s hazard, but rather, a chic and considered footwear choice. Popularised in the early 2000s by celebrities like Natalie Portman, Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian (pictured above), these sandals were styled with jeans and slip dresses, and often made appearances on the red carpet in rebelliously casual looks. Today, designers such as The Row, Toteme and Jil Sander have embraced the silhouette, elevating it to a luxury minimalist essential. Crafted in refined materials like leather and suede, this once-basic sandal has found a sleek and sophisticated new identity.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Strappy Sandals
ZARA
Leather Strappy Sandals

Finding a leather sandal under £50 feels truly special, so when I spotted this pair from Zara, I knew I had to share them with you.

Leather Flip-Flops
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops in Brown

This H&M pair is selling fast. They also come in black, FYI.

City Flip Flop in Leather
The Row
City Flip Flop in Leather

The flip-flop that started it all. These created so much buzz when they were first released, and years later, they're still a best-seller.

Kinto Leather Thong Sandals
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Thong Sandals

A newer find but just as impactful, this square-toed flat sandal from A.Emery is perfect for summer, featuring a striking butter-yellow upper that adds a fresh pop of colour.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

I never thought I’d love these as much as I do, but trying them on felt like a dream, with the softest crushed-velvet texture cushioning every step.

Havaianas ® X Zara Sandals
Havaianas X Zara
Sandals

You can never go wrong with a pair of Havaianas, but if you’re looking for something a little simpler, this pair from the brand's Zara collaboration is the touch your wardrobe needs.

Croco-Embossed Flip Flops Black
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Flip Flops

The mock-croc effect on this pair adds just the right amount of interest without overwhelming an outfit.

6. Toe-Ring Sandals

Victoria Beckham at GAY night at the Astoria in London wearing a black mini dress with pink flowers and a thong toed sandal in gold of a image taken of her in 2003.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If you told me a few months ago that I couldn’t walk the streets of London without spotting toe-ring sandals everywhere, I wouldn’t have believed you. Once associated with an Eat Pray Love-adjacent aesthetic, this 2000s silhouette has been refined and reworked with thinner straps and more delicate details. Defined by a ring that loops around the big toe, updated versions strike the perfect balance between comfort and quiet luxury. In her Spice World era, Victoria Beckham was a big fan of the style, and now, the rest of us are catching on.

Nowadays, brands like Reformation are offering elegant leather iterations, whilst Zara has leaned into the trend with accessible, on-point designs. It’s not just the street style set who are into them; according to trend forecasting platform Trendalytics, global searches for "toe-ring sandals" have surged by 149% year on year. Personally, I knew the style had real staying power the moment I saw Jennifer Lawrence stepping out in a pair of St. Agni toe-loop sandals.

Shop the Trend:

Cindy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Cindy Flat Sandal

Simple yet elegant.

ZARA, FLAT STRAP SANDALS WITH METAL ADORNMENT
ZARA
Flat Strap Sandals With Metal Adornment

Another knockout Zara find. I appreciate the crossover straps on this pair; they provide ample support without compromising style.

Metal Detail Flat Sandals
HUSH
Metal Detail Flat Sandals

Hush consistently delivers high-quality, trendy footwear, and this pair is no exception.

20mm Leather Slingback Thong Sandals - St. Agni - Women - White - 35 Eu
St. Agni
Leather Slingback Thong Sandals

The very pair Jennifer Lawrence owns.

Safari Sandals
Free People
Safari Sandals

The suede makes these feel incredibly modern.

10mm Laurie Nappa Toe Ring Sandals - Emme Parsons - Women - Brown - 35 It
Emme Parsons
Laurie Nappa Toe Ring Sandals

How chic are these? The gold-hoop detailing paired with the asymmetric strap creates a deeply elegant design.

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Suede Sandals

Our editors can't sing the praises of A.Emery's Jalen Sandals enough.

7. Wedge Mule Sandals

Britney Spears sits in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris whilst wearing a silk tie waist top, low rise jeans and red soled and leather strapped chunky mule sandals in an image taken of her in May 2000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A trend I can fully get behind? The platform wedge mule. From the 1970s to the early 2000s, this bold silhouette graced the feet of icons like Cher, the Spice Girls and Britney Spears, transforming a simple peep-toe platform into a symbol of fun. Fast forward to today, and designers like Stella McCartney and Alaïa are reimagining the platform mule with a modern sculptural edge, and our video editor, Natasha Wilson, is all in. "I just bought these chunky, slightly platform mules from M&S that I haven’t stopped wearing," she says. "The brown suede is super on-trend, and they’ve been elevating all my outfits." Her go-to styling trick? "I’ve been using them to dress up simple jeans and a white top—they do all the work for me."

Shop the Trend:

Suede Platform Mules
& Other Stories
Suede Platform Mules

How chic! & Other Stories has come through with '00s-inspired footwear, and I particularly love the buckle-strap detail on this style.

Harbor Flatform Sandals
Free People
Harbor Flatform Sandals

These come in every colourway imaginable.

Platform Mules – Burgundy – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Platform Mules

So sleek—definitely one for the minimalists.

Juicy Wedge - Black
Scarlet & Sam
Juicy Wedge

For real Y2K appeal, this pair from Scarlet & Sam is my summer go-to year after year.

Patent Leather Platform Wedge Mules
Alaïa
Patent Leather Platform Wedge Mules

A pair so brilliant could only come from Alaïa.

Sneak-Elyse Platform Sandals
Stella McCartney
Sneak-Elyse Platform Sandals

I love the mix of textures and materials.

Suede Platform Mules
Gianvito Rossi
Suede Platform Mules

This simple mid-brown suede pair would be perfect with capris or jeans for that '00s vibe.

