Put Down the Black Flip-Flops—These Are the Simple Flat Sandals Celebs Are Wearing With Summer's #1 Skirt Trend

Jennifer Lawrence just found the chic summer sandals that pair perfectly with *the* skirt trend of the summer.

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in New York styling 3/4 length lace-trim trousers with a lace top and an oversized graphic tee. She styled her look with a red handbag and tan toe sandals.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always found skirts to be some of the trickiest pieces in my wardrobe to style. Don’t get me wrong—I adore them—but I’m constantly caught in a push-pull between wanting to wear them and not quite knowing how to make them work. During the colder months, it’s easier: knee-high boots and skirts are one of my all-time favorite pairings. But come summer? That’s when things get a little more complicated.

So, I’ve been patiently waiting for a hit of new-season skirt styling inspiration, and this week, it finally arrived. By now, it is no secret that the biggest skirt trend of summer 2025 is lace-trimmed skirts. Our forever style icon, Jennifer Lawrence, modeled the popular trend with a pair of elegant flat tan sandals.

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in New York styling 3/4 length lace-trim trousers with a lace top and a oversized graphic tee. She styled her look with a red handbag and tan toe sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing a white lace-trim skirt that swished just so, Lawrence, forgoing her usual flip-flops, opted instead for sleek, light tan sandals with delicate straps that wrapped around the foot. In a versatile neutral shade, they added a sense of ease and polish, complementing the length and color of her lacy skirt.

Working well with the midi-length and neutral shade of Lawrence's skirt, these versatile sandals would also style neatly with shorter minis.

Keeping things cool and casual, Lawrence paired the ensemble with an oversized graphic T-shirt, a bright red Hermès Victoria Leather bag, a white baseball cap, and a layered stack of necklaces, creating an interesting ensemble that could withstand New York’s high-summer heat.

Finally satisfied: I’ll be styling my skirts with sleek tan strappy sandals for the rest of the season. If you’re tempted to do the same, keep scrolling for my edit of the best lace-trim skirts and tan sandals to wear right now.

Shop Lace-Trim Skirts and Tan Flat Sandals:

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Linen
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Linen

Our editors are obsessed with this skirt.

Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal

These also come in five other shades.

Lace Midi Skirt
ZARA
Lace Midi Skirt

I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Nettie Quarter Strap Sandal
aeyde
Nettie Quarter Strap Sandal

We love this barely-there look.

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

The lace-trim skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Bari Pool Leather Sandals
EMME PARSONS
Bari Pool Leather Sandals

I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

Irene Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Skirt
THE ROW
Irene Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Skirt

Add a pop of colour to you summer rotation.

Korva Slide Sandal
Open Edit
Korva Slide Sandal

Style with a lace-trim skirt or pair with your favorite jeans.

Kimchi Blue Addy Lace Trim Satin Slip Midi Skirt
Kimchi Blue
Addy Lace Trim Satin Slip Midi Skirt

The elegant buttery shade is set to take off in a major way this summer.

Mia Napa Sandal
TKEES
Mia Napa Sandal

Tkees is the ultimate summer sandal brand.

Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt

Style with the matching top or pair this with a boxy tee.

On Holiday Strappy Sandals
Free People
On Holiday Strappy Sandals

A.Emery's suede sandals are a fashion person's favourites.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸