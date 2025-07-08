Put Down the Black Flip-Flops—These Are the Simple Flat Sandals Celebs Are Wearing With Summer's #1 Skirt Trend
Jennifer Lawrence just found the chic summer sandals that pair perfectly with *the* skirt trend of the summer.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve always found skirts to be some of the trickiest pieces in my wardrobe to style. Don’t get me wrong—I adore them—but I’m constantly caught in a push-pull between wanting to wear them and not quite knowing how to make them work. During the colder months, it’s easier: knee-high boots and skirts are one of my all-time favorite pairings. But come summer? That’s when things get a little more complicated.
So, I’ve been patiently waiting for a hit of new-season skirt styling inspiration, and this week, it finally arrived. By now, it is no secret that the biggest skirt trend of summer 2025 is lace-trimmed skirts. Our forever style icon, Jennifer Lawrence, modeled the popular trend with a pair of elegant flat tan sandals.
Wearing a white lace-trim skirt that swished just so, Lawrence, forgoing her usual flip-flops, opted instead for sleek, light tan sandals with delicate straps that wrapped around the foot. In a versatile neutral shade, they added a sense of ease and polish, complementing the length and color of her lacy skirt.
Working well with the midi-length and neutral shade of Lawrence's skirt, these versatile sandals would also style neatly with shorter minis.
Keeping things cool and casual, Lawrence paired the ensemble with an oversized graphic T-shirt, a bright red Hermès Victoria Leather bag, a white baseball cap, and a layered stack of necklaces, creating an interesting ensemble that could withstand New York’s high-summer heat.
Finally satisfied: I’ll be styling my skirts with sleek tan strappy sandals for the rest of the season. If you’re tempted to do the same, keep scrolling for my edit of the best lace-trim skirts and tan sandals to wear right now.
Shop Lace-Trim Skirts and Tan Flat Sandals:
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
