Put Down the Black Flip-Flops—These Are the Simple Flat Sandals Celebs Are Wearing With Summer's #1 Skirt Trend

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always found skirts to be some of the trickiest pieces in my wardrobe to style. Don’t get me wrong—I adore them—but I’m constantly caught in a push-pull between wanting to wear them and not quite knowing how to make them work. During the colder months, it’s easier: knee-high boots and skirts are one of my all-time favorite pairings. But come summer? That’s when things get a little more complicated.

So, I’ve been patiently waiting for a hit of new-season skirt styling inspiration, and this week, it finally arrived. By now, it is no secret that the biggest skirt trend of summer 2025 is lace-trimmed skirts. Our forever style icon, Jennifer Lawrence, modeled the popular trend with a pair of elegant flat tan sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing a white lace-trim skirt that swished just so, Lawrence, forgoing her usual flip-flops, opted instead for sleek, light tan sandals with delicate straps that wrapped around the foot. In a versatile neutral shade, they added a sense of ease and polish, complementing the length and color of her lacy skirt.

Working well with the midi-length and neutral shade of Lawrence's skirt, these versatile sandals would also style neatly with shorter minis.

Keeping things cool and casual, Lawrence paired the ensemble with an oversized graphic T-shirt, a bright red Hermès Victoria Leather bag, a white baseball cap, and a layered stack of necklaces, creating an interesting ensemble that could withstand New York’s high-summer heat.

Finally satisfied: I’ll be styling my skirts with sleek tan strappy sandals for the rest of the season. If you’re tempted to do the same, keep scrolling for my edit of the best lace-trim skirts and tan sandals to wear right now.

Shop Lace-Trim Skirts and Tan Flat Sandals:

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.