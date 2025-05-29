I've Tried on Over 50 Pairs of Linen Trousers—This Style Is By Far the Best

As soon as the warm weather hits, linen trousers are the first thing I bring to the front of my wardrobe. My great summer dresses are primed for those prettier moments, but when I want to feel comfortable, relaxed and still put-together, linen trousers are first port of call.

Hunting down the best linen trousers has become a personal endeavour for me this summer. I've put some of the best non-see-through white styles to the test, and now I'm focused on the best wide-leg styles. Already, one pair is making a case to claim the title, and that's the Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant.

Woman wears black top, black linen trousers and red sandals

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Reformation is a brand that consistently impresses me, and during the summer months, I often find myself drawn to its linen wares. The Olina linen trousers were my first introduction to the brand's lightweight linen styles, and after being impressed at the fabric and shape, I naturally started here on my hunt for a great pair of wide leg linen trousers.

The high temperatures and busy days of summer call for loose silhouettes and lightweight fabrics, and for me, comfort becomes a key selling point in the warmer months. Lucky for us, these trousers hit every note. The silhouette is relaxed and loose with an elasticated waistband for added ease. The pull-on effect is primed for early mornings when time is of the essence or as a quick cover-up when moving from poolside to lunch table. Reformation is all about considered design details, and this pair has a bold turn-up hem that is subtle on the neutral shade but played with in the patterned styles (note the horizontal stripes that finish the striped pair I tried below).

Woman wears White t-shirt, striped linen trousers, black sandals and basket bag

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Better still, Reformation's best pieces come in both extended sizes and petite lengths so that you could find the ideal fit for you. For strolls through European cities, simply add your favourite basic T-shirt and trainers, or opt for a romantic blouse and sandals for picnics in the park. Last weekend, I paired mine with a loose linen shirt and flip-flops for an al fresco lunch at my local café. For reference, I took my regular size Medium in the trousers and wear the regular length.

Keep scrolling to shop the Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant and shop more excellent linen buys we're bookmarking this summer.

Shop the Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

Just grab your basics (a white Tee and black sandals) and you're ready to go.

Petites Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Petites Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

I love to brighten up my wardrobe in the summer months with white shades.

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant Es
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant Es

A classic pair you'll reach for year after year.

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

Gingham is a key pattern of the season.

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

It also comes in a navy gingham—I'm obsessed!

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

The first thing I'll be packing for my summer holidays.

Shop More Linen Summer Buys:

Linen Shirt – Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Shirt

An easy linen shirt features in all the best wardrobes.

Linen-Blend Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Shorts

The easiest way to look put-together and stay cool is with tailored linen-blend shorts.

Sightseer Linen Co-Ord
Free People
Sightseer Linen Co-Ord

If you're looking for added ease, consider adding a ready-made co-ord to your wardrobe.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

I recently tried on the Balia dress and it immediately joined my wardrobe.

Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers

This deep chocolate pair is next on my list...

The A&f Scarlett Mid Rise Linen-Blend Mini Skort
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Scarlett Mid Rise Linen-Blend Mini Skort

So many of Abercrombie's skirts and dresses come with hidden shorts.

The 03 Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set
DEIJI STUDIOS
The 03 Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set

Deiji Studios is known for its easy linen sets.

Emma Linen Vest
POSSE
Emma Linen Vest

Posse brings its eye for tailoring to summery linen pieces.

