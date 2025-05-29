I've Tried on Over 50 Pairs of Linen Trousers—This Style Is By Far the Best

As soon as the warm weather hits, linen trousers are the first thing I bring to the front of my wardrobe. My great summer dresses are primed for those prettier moments, but when I want to feel comfortable, relaxed and still put-together, linen trousers are first port of call.

Hunting down the best linen trousers has become a personal endeavour for me this summer. I've put some of the best non-see-through white styles to the test, and now I'm focused on the best wide-leg styles. Already, one pair is making a case to claim the title, and that's the Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Reformation is a brand that consistently impresses me, and during the summer months, I often find myself drawn to its linen wares. The Olina linen trousers were my first introduction to the brand's lightweight linen styles, and after being impressed at the fabric and shape, I naturally started here on my hunt for a great pair of wide leg linen trousers.

The high temperatures and busy days of summer call for loose silhouettes and lightweight fabrics, and for me, comfort becomes a key selling point in the warmer months. Lucky for us, these trousers hit every note. The silhouette is relaxed and loose with an elasticated waistband for added ease. The pull-on effect is primed for early mornings when time is of the essence or as a quick cover-up when moving from poolside to lunch table. Reformation is all about considered design details, and this pair has a bold turn-up hem that is subtle on the neutral shade but played with in the patterned styles (note the horizontal stripes that finish the striped pair I tried below).

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Better still, Reformation's best pieces come in both extended sizes and petite lengths so that you could find the ideal fit for you. For strolls through European cities, simply add your favourite basic T-shirt and trainers, or opt for a romantic blouse and sandals for picnics in the park. Last weekend, I paired mine with a loose linen shirt and flip-flops for an al fresco lunch at my local café. For reference, I took my regular size Medium in the trousers and wear the regular length.

Keep scrolling to shop the Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant and shop more excellent linen buys we're bookmarking this summer.

Shop the Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant £178 SHOP NOW Just grab your basics (a white Tee and black sandals) and you're ready to go. Reformation Petites Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant £188 SHOP NOW I love to brighten up my wardrobe in the summer months with white shades. Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant Es £188 SHOP NOW A classic pair you'll reach for year after year. Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant £178 SHOP NOW Gingham is a key pattern of the season. Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant £178 SHOP NOW It also comes in a navy gingham—I'm obsessed! Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant £178 SHOP NOW The first thing I'll be packing for my summer holidays.

Shop More Linen Summer Buys: