I've Tried on Over 50 Pairs of Linen Trousers—This Style Is By Far the Best
Linen trousers are a key part of my summer wardrobe, and this Reformation pair has impressed me the most.
As soon as the warm weather hits, linen trousers are the first thing I bring to the front of my wardrobe. My great summer dresses are primed for those prettier moments, but when I want to feel comfortable, relaxed and still put-together, linen trousers are first port of call.
Hunting down the best linen trousers has become a personal endeavour for me this summer. I've put some of the best non-see-through white styles to the test, and now I'm focused on the best wide-leg styles. Already, one pair is making a case to claim the title, and that's the Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant.
Reformation is a brand that consistently impresses me, and during the summer months, I often find myself drawn to its linen wares. The Olina linen trousers were my first introduction to the brand's lightweight linen styles, and after being impressed at the fabric and shape, I naturally started here on my hunt for a great pair of wide leg linen trousers.
The high temperatures and busy days of summer call for loose silhouettes and lightweight fabrics, and for me, comfort becomes a key selling point in the warmer months. Lucky for us, these trousers hit every note. The silhouette is relaxed and loose with an elasticated waistband for added ease. The pull-on effect is primed for early mornings when time is of the essence or as a quick cover-up when moving from poolside to lunch table. Reformation is all about considered design details, and this pair has a bold turn-up hem that is subtle on the neutral shade but played with in the patterned styles (note the horizontal stripes that finish the striped pair I tried below).
Better still, Reformation's best pieces come in both extended sizes and petite lengths so that you could find the ideal fit for you. For strolls through European cities, simply add your favourite basic T-shirt and trainers, or opt for a romantic blouse and sandals for picnics in the park. Last weekend, I paired mine with a loose linen shirt and flip-flops for an al fresco lunch at my local café. For reference, I took my regular size Medium in the trousers and wear the regular length.
Keep scrolling to shop the Reformation Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant and shop more excellent linen buys we're bookmarking this summer.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
