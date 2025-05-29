Not a Maxi, Not a Midi: This In-Between Skirt Trend Is the Most Elegant of Them All

Hear me out—the midaxi skirt is summer's most sophisticated style. Read on to discover how Gwyneth Paltrow wore hers below, as well as see just how refined they can be.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a midaxi skirt
(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen, @gwynethpaltrow, Zara)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

If you were to come to me looking for a simple wardrobe addition that will instantly unlock easy outfit ideas for you, I'd point you straight towards a midaxi skirt. A little longer than a calf-grazing midi, but not quite as sweeping as a full-length maxi skirt, this in-between item strikes the perfect balance between the two, revealing just enough skin to keep the outfit feeling light and un-stuffy, while offering enough structure to polish up your look in an instant.

Having come around to the outfit-enhancing effects of this sophisticated skirt, I spotted Gwyneth Paltrow styling a warm beige style in the trending cut this week. Skimming her legs and cutting just above the ankle, her midaxi gave her outfit an elegant payoff, which she then softened with relaxed, partially unbuttoned shirt, making her long-line skirt feel warm-weather ready.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a midaxi pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

While it’s tempting to reach for gauzy fabrics and breezy poplin styles in the height of summer, I find that this sleek alternative offers enough breathability to see me through the warmer months, while retaining all of the polished energy I like to have running through my mid-week looks.

Influencer wears a midaxi pencil skirt

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

In a neutral shade, this skirt trend is particularly easy to weave into your summer rotation. Style it with a lightweight shirt à la Paltrow, or pair with a boxy t-shirt for a laid-back take, otherwise dress it up with a sleeveless top or silky blouse for an evening-ready take on the sleek skirt trend. Of course, if you prefer something sharp like black or navy, I've sourced those for you.

Read on to discover and shop the midaxi skirt trend below.

SHOP MIDAXI SKIRTS HERE:

MANGO, Linen Pencil Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Linen Pencil Skirt

Style this with a simple tank top, or dress it up with a silky blouse.

Soft Midi Skirt
Zara
Soft Midi Skirt

This fresh cream shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Wool-Blend Tailored Pencil Skirt in Black
Reiss
Wool-Blend Tailored Pencil Skirt in Black

The thick wool composition is enough to keep you warm of chilly summer evenings.

Wool-Blend Tailored Pencil Skirt in Neutral
Reiss
Wool-Blend Tailored Pencil Skirt in Neutral

This also comes in a classic black hue.

Wool Column Maxi Skirt
COS
Wool Column Skirt

Dress this up with a pointe-toe heel or style with a simple pair of flats.

Cotton-Blend Satin Maxi Skirt
Toteme
Cotton-Blend Satin Maxi Skirt

If you're aiming to craft a sleek and polished ensemble, look no further than a long-line pencil skirt.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸