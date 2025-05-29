Not a Maxi, Not a Midi: This In-Between Skirt Trend Is the Most Elegant of Them All

If you were to come to me looking for a simple wardrobe addition that will instantly unlock easy outfit ideas for you, I'd point you straight towards a midaxi skirt. A little longer than a calf-grazing midi, but not quite as sweeping as a full-length maxi skirt, this in-between item strikes the perfect balance between the two, revealing just enough skin to keep the outfit feeling light and un-stuffy, while offering enough structure to polish up your look in an instant.

Having come around to the outfit-enhancing effects of this sophisticated skirt, I spotted Gwyneth Paltrow styling a warm beige style in the trending cut this week. Skimming her legs and cutting just above the ankle, her midaxi gave her outfit an elegant payoff, which she then softened with relaxed, partially unbuttoned shirt, making her long-line skirt feel warm-weather ready.

While it’s tempting to reach for gauzy fabrics and breezy poplin styles in the height of summer, I find that this sleek alternative offers enough breathability to see me through the warmer months, while retaining all of the polished energy I like to have running through my mid-week looks.

In a neutral shade, this skirt trend is particularly easy to weave into your summer rotation. Style it with a lightweight shirt à la Paltrow, or pair with a boxy t-shirt for a laid-back take, otherwise dress it up with a sleeveless top or silky blouse for an evening-ready take on the sleek skirt trend. Of course, if you prefer something sharp like black or navy, I've sourced those for you.

Read on to discover and shop the midaxi skirt trend below.

SHOP MIDAXI SKIRTS HERE:

Mango Linen Pencil Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Style this with a simple tank top, or dress it up with a silky blouse. Zara Soft Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This fresh cream shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe. Reiss Wool-Blend Tailored Pencil Skirt in Black £190 SHOP NOW The thick wool composition is enough to keep you warm of chilly summer evenings. Reiss Wool-Blend Tailored Pencil Skirt in Neutral £190 SHOP NOW This also comes in a classic black hue. COS Wool Column Skirt £115 SHOP NOW Dress this up with a pointe-toe heel or style with a simple pair of flats. Toteme Cotton-Blend Satin Maxi Skirt £390 SHOP NOW If you're aiming to craft a sleek and polished ensemble, look no further than a long-line pencil skirt.