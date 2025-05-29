Not a Maxi, Not a Midi: This In-Between Skirt Trend Is the Most Elegant of Them All
Hear me out—the midaxi skirt is summer's most sophisticated style. Read on to discover how Gwyneth Paltrow wore hers below, as well as see just how refined they can be.
If you were to come to me looking for a simple wardrobe addition that will instantly unlock easy outfit ideas for you, I'd point you straight towards a midaxi skirt. A little longer than a calf-grazing midi, but not quite as sweeping as a full-length maxi skirt, this in-between item strikes the perfect balance between the two, revealing just enough skin to keep the outfit feeling light and un-stuffy, while offering enough structure to polish up your look in an instant.
Having come around to the outfit-enhancing effects of this sophisticated skirt, I spotted Gwyneth Paltrow styling a warm beige style in the trending cut this week. Skimming her legs and cutting just above the ankle, her midaxi gave her outfit an elegant payoff, which she then softened with relaxed, partially unbuttoned shirt, making her long-line skirt feel warm-weather ready.
While it’s tempting to reach for gauzy fabrics and breezy poplin styles in the height of summer, I find that this sleek alternative offers enough breathability to see me through the warmer months, while retaining all of the polished energy I like to have running through my mid-week looks.
In a neutral shade, this skirt trend is particularly easy to weave into your summer rotation. Style it with a lightweight shirt à la Paltrow, or pair with a boxy t-shirt for a laid-back take, otherwise dress it up with a sleeveless top or silky blouse for an evening-ready take on the sleek skirt trend. Of course, if you prefer something sharp like black or navy, I've sourced those for you.
Read on to discover and shop the midaxi skirt trend below.
SHOP MIDAXI SKIRTS HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Stylish Women in Marseille and Cadaqués Swap Out Their Cashmere Sweaters for This Breezier Alt Every Summer
Vintage J.Crew coded.
-
From Saint-Tropez to Sardinia: These 7 Elegant Swimwear Trends Will Be Everywhere
They're at high tide.
-
No Hate to the '60s and '80s, But EmRata Just Called the Decade Defining Cool Summer Style
Thanks to Kurt Geiger's latest campaign.
-
Return Those New Flats—*These* Are the Cool Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With Dresses and Skirts
Fresh and unexpected.
-
FYI: The Accessory Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Swimsuits Right Now Is $26 at H&M
Don't miss the boat.
-
I'll Know You Have Good Taste If These 30 New Arrivals Are Already in Your Shopping Cart
A little summer wardrobe update.
-
This Summer, Everyone Everywhere Will Be Swapping Skirts for One of These Shorts Trends
Plus, learn how to pull them off with ease.
-
This Stylish French Woman Paired Summer's Controversial Shoe and Shorts Trends, and the Outfit Is So Chic
See how to re-create the unexpected look.