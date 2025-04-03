7 Street Style Trends Everyone Will Wear This Spring
Back in October our expert fashion team declared nine trends that would define spring 2025 style, after a month of analyzing hundreds of runway shows and speaking to industry insiders. Now, the spring collections are inundating new-in sections as we type, and the street style set has provided lots of ideas for how to style spring's cult pieces, whether that's an oversized suit or a sporty, technical coat.
Below we chart seven street style trends that everyone will wear this spring—we have honed in on the looks that have the broadest appeal and are destined to be best-sellers, rather than anything too fashion forward or divisive. We have spring staples covered, highlighting the silhouettes that are updating everyday basics—the overall mood is oversized, with baggy jeans, bomber jackets and relaxed suiting coming to the fore for spring 2025. From the new neutral to the stylish way to wear a trench coat, keep reading for the street style trends that will be popular this spring.
Butter yellow
When it comes to color trends, soft buttery yellow shades are dominating for spring 2025. Seen at Toteme and Chloe, it functions like a neutral, that looks particularly elegant worn head-to-toe.
Leather Bomber
There is an abundance of jacket trends for spring 2025, from parkas to funnel-neck styles. While the leather biker will never go out of style, oversized bomber silhouettes are trending, and have a beautiful, vintage quality to them.
Trench Like A Dress
Trench coats will always be a spring staple, but at the shows this year many of our favorite street style stars wore them as a complete outfit. Opt for a longline cut and make sure to belt and button the coat to the top, so it functions more like a dress.
Scarf Details
Jackets, sweaters and coats with in-built scarves have been trending for several seasons (largely thanks to Toteme), however this shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. From trench coats to silk blouses, all of your spring staples will be elevated with a matching, sweeping scarf.
Baggy denim
When it comes to denim trends, baggy, oversized jeans continue to dominate. Look for styles that pool and ripple at the ankle, and have a wide-leg, slouchy fit.
Gray Suiting
We named soft power dressing as one of the key runway trends for spring/summer 2025, and so it's no surprise that this oversized, relaxed suiting was a key street style theme this season. Designers, such as Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta and Christopher Esber, stuck to a gray color palette, further softening the powerful tailoring.
The Fashion Windbreaker
Practical windbreakers and parka jackets were given a fashion treatment for spring 2025, and the street style set gave us a masterclass in how to style these so-wrong-they-are-right jackets. We recommend keeping the rest of the look polished and intentional, with elegant jewelery and accessory choices.
Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.
