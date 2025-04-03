7 Street Style Trends Everyone Will Wear This Spring

Back in October our expert fashion team declared nine trends that would define spring 2025 style, after a month of analyzing hundreds of runway shows and speaking to industry insiders. Now, the spring collections are inundating new-in sections as we type, and the street style set has provided lots of ideas for how to style spring's cult pieces, whether that's an oversized suit or a sporty, technical coat.

Below we chart seven street style trends that everyone will wear this spring—we have honed in on the looks that have the broadest appeal and are destined to be best-sellers, rather than anything too fashion forward or divisive. We have spring staples covered, highlighting the silhouettes that are updating everyday basics—the overall mood is oversized, with baggy jeans, bomber jackets and relaxed suiting coming to the fore for spring 2025. From the new neutral to the stylish way to wear a trench coat, keep reading for the street style trends that will be popular this spring.

Butter yellow

butter yellow coat street style

(Image credit: Getty)

When it comes to color trends, soft buttery yellow shades are dominating for spring 2025. Seen at Toteme and Chloe, it functions like a neutral, that looks particularly elegant worn head-to-toe.

Relaxed Cotton T-Shirt
Relaxed Cotton T-Shirt

Catius Open-Back Jersey Maxi Dress
16ARLINGTON
Catius Open-Back Jersey Maxi Dress

& Other Stories, Floral-Appliqué Leather Pouch
& Other Stories
Floral-Appliqué Leather Pouch

Regular Longline Linen-Blend Blazer
COS
Regular Longline Linen-Blend Blazer

Leather Bomber

spring street style trends

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

There is an abundance of jacket trends for spring 2025, from parkas to funnel-neck styles. While the leather biker will never go out of style, oversized bomber silhouettes are trending, and have a beautiful, vintage quality to them.

Zenith Leather Bomber Jacket
AllSaints
Zenith Leather Bomber Jacket

Viper Oversized Leather Jacket
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Viper Oversized Leather Jacket

Shelman Leather Bomber Jacket
KHAITE
Shelman Leather Bomber Jacket

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Veda
Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

Trench Like A Dress

trench coat worn as a dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trench coats will always be a spring staple, but at the shows this year many of our favorite street style stars wore them as a complete outfit. Opt for a longline cut and make sure to belt and button the coat to the top, so it functions more like a dress.

Trench Coat With Slits at Hem
H&M
Trench Coat With Slits at Hem

Avio Cotton-Poplin Trench Coat
THE ROW
Avio Cotton-Poplin Trench Coat

MANGO, Oversized Cotton Trench Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

Faux Leather Trench Coat
Naked Wardrobe
Faux Leather Trench Coat

Scarf Details

scarf details

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Jackets, sweaters and coats with in-built scarves have been trending for several seasons (largely thanks to Toteme), however this shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. From trench coats to silk blouses, all of your spring staples will be elevated with a matching, sweeping scarf.

Tie-Detailed Silk-Satin Blouse
RÓHE
Tie-Detailed Silk-Satin Blouse

Long Silk Scarf Trench Coat
Burberry
Long Silk Scarf Trench Coat

Linen Blend Knit Cardigan With Scarf Detail
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blend Knit Cardigan With Scarf Detail

Trench Coat With Detachable Scarf Detail
Massimo Dutti
Trench Coat With Detachable Scarf Detail

Baggy denim

baggy jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to denim trends, baggy, oversized jeans continue to dominate. Look for styles that pool and ripple at the ankle, and have a wide-leg, slouchy fit.

Ayla Baggy Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Rui Lived-In Wide Leg Baggy Jeans
Reformation
Rui Lived-In Wide Leg Baggy Jeans

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

Gray Suiting

street style Paris gray suits

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

We named soft power dressing as one of the key runway trends for spring/summer 2025, and so it's no surprise that this oversized, relaxed suiting was a key street style theme this season. Designers, such as Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta and Christopher Esber, stuck to a gray color palette, further softening the powerful tailoring.

MANGO, Straight Button Suit Blazer

MANGO
Straight Button Suit Blazer

MANGO, Straight-Fit Suit Trousers
MANGO
Straight-Fit Suit Trousers

Altair Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer
LOULOU DE SAISON
Altair Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer

Cove Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants
LOULOU DE SAISON
Cove Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants

The Fashion Windbreaker

rain jacket

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Practical windbreakers and parka jackets were given a fashion treatment for spring 2025, and the street style set gave us a masterclass in how to style these so-wrong-they-are-right jackets. We recommend keeping the rest of the look polished and intentional, with elegant jewelery and accessory choices.

Colorblock Short Jacket
ZARA
Colorblock Short Jacket

+ Wales Bonner Hooded Embroidered Striped Shell Jacket
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Hooded Embroidered Striped Shell Jacket

Hooded Parka
Fay
Hooded Parka

Olinda Parka Coat
Moorer
Olinda Parka Coat

