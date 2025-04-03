7 Street Style Trends Everyone Will Wear This Spring

Back in October our expert fashion team declared nine trends that would define spring 2025 style, after a month of analyzing hundreds of runway shows and speaking to industry insiders. Now, the spring collections are inundating new-in sections as we type, and the street style set has provided lots of ideas for how to style spring's cult pieces, whether that's an oversized suit or a sporty, technical coat.

Below we chart seven street style trends that everyone will wear this spring—we have honed in on the looks that have the broadest appeal and are destined to be best-sellers, rather than anything too fashion forward or divisive. We have spring staples covered, highlighting the silhouettes that are updating everyday basics—the overall mood is oversized, with baggy jeans, bomber jackets and relaxed suiting coming to the fore for spring 2025. From the new neutral to the stylish way to wear a trench coat, keep reading for the street style trends that will be popular this spring.

Butter yellow

(Image credit: Getty)

When it comes to color trends, soft buttery yellow shades are dominating for spring 2025. Seen at Toteme and Chloe, it functions like a neutral, that looks particularly elegant worn head-to-toe.

16ARLINGTON Catius Open-Back Jersey Maxi Dress $1120 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Floral-Appliqué Leather Pouch $89 SHOP NOW

COS Regular Longline Linen-Blend Blazer $220 SHOP NOW

Leather Bomber

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

There is an abundance of jacket trends for spring 2025, from parkas to funnel-neck styles. While the leather biker will never go out of style, oversized bomber silhouettes are trending, and have a beautiful, vintage quality to them.

AllSaints Zenith Leather Bomber Jacket $729 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Viper Oversized Leather Jacket $817 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Shelman Leather Bomber Jacket $4400 SHOP NOW

Veda Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber $658 SHOP NOW

Trench Like A Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trench coats will always be a spring staple, but at the shows this year many of our favorite street style stars wore them as a complete outfit. Opt for a longline cut and make sure to belt and button the coat to the top, so it functions more like a dress.

H&M Trench Coat With Slits at Hem $63 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Avio Cotton-Poplin Trench Coat $3450 SHOP NOW

MANGO Oversized Cotton Trench Coat $200 SHOP NOW

Naked Wardrobe Faux Leather Trench Coat $295 SHOP NOW

Scarf Details

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Jackets, sweaters and coats with in-built scarves have been trending for several seasons (largely thanks to Toteme), however this shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. From trench coats to silk blouses, all of your spring staples will be elevated with a matching, sweeping scarf.

Burberry Long Silk Scarf Trench Coat $3650 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Knit Cardigan With Scarf Detail $100 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Trench Coat With Detachable Scarf Detail $119 SHOP NOW

Baggy denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to denim trends, baggy, oversized jeans continue to dominate. Look for styles that pool and ripple at the ankle, and have a wide-leg, slouchy fit.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Baggy Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $260 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Jeans $240 SHOP NOW

Reformation Rui Lived-In Wide Leg Baggy Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans $135 SHOP NOW

Gray Suiting

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

We named soft power dressing as one of the key runway trends for spring/summer 2025, and so it's no surprise that this oversized, relaxed suiting was a key street style theme this season. Designers, such as Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta and Christopher Esber, stuck to a gray color palette, further softening the powerful tailoring.

MANGO Straight Button Suit Blazer $130 SHOP NOW

MANGO Straight-Fit Suit Trousers $90 SHOP NOW

LOULOU DE SAISON Altair Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer £363 SHOP NOW

LOULOU DE SAISON Cove Wool-Twill Straight-Leg Pants £283 SHOP NOW

The Fashion Windbreaker

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Practical windbreakers and parka jackets were given a fashion treatment for spring 2025, and the street style set gave us a masterclass in how to style these so-wrong-they-are-right jackets. We recommend keeping the rest of the look polished and intentional, with elegant jewelery and accessory choices.

ZARA Colorblock Short Jacket $50 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Hooded Embroidered Striped Shell Jacket $280 SHOP NOW

Fay Hooded Parka $1183 SHOP NOW