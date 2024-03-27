French and Italian Women Always Wear This Pretty Top With Jeans in Spring

By Ana Escalante
published

white spring top

(Image credit: @katcollings)

I might be speaking for myself, but frankly, as the weather gets hotter, my motivation for finding a great outfit increases. While I'd usually lean towards grabbing a pair of sparkly pants or a ruffled, patterned, colorful top to celebrate the end of cold weather, this year, I'm taking my spring wardrobe inspiration from some of the most chic women around: Italians and the French. While both cosmopolitan capitals may vary in their day-to-day taste, women from both cities can agree that there's nothing more elevated than a simple, pretty white top and a pair of straight-leg denim.

If you're looking to embrace a minimal yet cool approach to dressing this season, look no further. Below, I've shopped out the prettiest white spring tops—from bow-filled linen blouses and high-neck vests—so you have plenty of options to feast your eyes on. Plus, don't forget to scroll to the very end to find the best pair of matching straight-leg jeans that are never a bad idea to buy.

Shop White Tops

Angela Textured-Cotton Top
Mara Hoffman
Angela Textured-Cotton Top

Starting off strong with this stunning pick.

Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse
Ganni
Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse

I've been eyeing this Ganni top for months.

Josefina Linen Top
Reformation
Josefina Linen Top

Adorable!

white vest linen eloquii
Eloquii
Square Neck Scoop Hem Vest

No Lie, Eloquii has been stepping up their chic offerings as of late and I'm so into it.

Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest
J.Crew
Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest

Another jaw-dropping vest option.

Satin effect top with bow zara
Zara
Satin Effect Top with Bow

This would look so good with anything in your wardrobe.

Flower Maxi Top - Women
Mango
Flower Maxi Top

Florals? For spring? They may not be groundbreaking but, truthfully, they look good.

Faye Smocked Crop Top
Staud
Faye Smocked Crop Top

Anything Staud makes, I'll buy.

Alessia White Linen Vest
Dissh
Alessia White Linen Vest

Dissh is the rising, elevated label from Australia every single editor I know is shopping.

Poplin Puff Sleeve Crop Top
Susana Monaco
Poplin Puff Sleeve Crop Top

Poor Things sleeves, in the flesh!

Anabella Linen Top Es
Reformation
Anabella Linen Top Es

I have this top and, yep, it's just as good as you'd think it is.

Abilene Parachute Top
Simkhai
Abilene Parachute Top

This shirred tank just screams spring.

Linen-Blend Blouse
H&M
Linen-Blend Blouse

I'll take at least three.

Marsa Top
PAIGE
Marsa Top

The eyelet detail on the bottom of this tank is a subtle, delicate touch that I'm in love with.

Eloquii, Bubble Top
Eloquii
Bubble Top

Case in point: Eloquii is getting it extra right these days.

Chino Slit Front Sleeveless Tunic
Tibi
Chino Slit Front Sleeveless Tunic

Okay, I think I need this top.

Rosie Top - White
Rails
Rosie Top

Although Rails is known for their incredible denim, don't miss out on their equally-as-great tops.

Tailored Suit Vest
H&M
Tailored Suit Vest

This elegant vest is practically a steal at this price.

The Grace Nap Top - White Cotton
Hill House Home
The Grace Nap Top

If dresses aren't your thing, Hill House has transformed their ultra-comfortable silhouette into a shirt.

Scoop Women’s Tailored Vest, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Tailored Vest,

Three words: need. It. Now.

Smocked Top
H&M
Smocked Top

I'll leave you with this pretty options.

Shop jeans:

Albi Mid-Rise Slim Jeans
Khaite
Albi Mid-Rise Slim Jeans

I'll never say no to Khaite.

Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans
H&M
Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans

These classic jeans are under-$20.

Zara straight leg jeans
Zara
Mid Rise Z1975 Straight Leg Jeans

Zara's denim has never let me down.

Classic Wash Denim Sid Jeans
Tibi
Classic Wash Denim Sid Jeans

Swoon-worthy.

Levi's Original Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans
Levi's
Classic Bootcut Jeans

Okay, these might not technically be straight-leg jeans, but they're such a classic I knew I had to include these on my list.

Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Mango
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans

Aren't you happy you kept scrolling to find these great Mango jeans?

Explore More:
French Style
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.

Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: