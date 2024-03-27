French and Italian Women Always Wear This Pretty Top With Jeans in Spring
I might be speaking for myself, but frankly, as the weather gets hotter, my motivation for finding a great outfit increases. While I'd usually lean towards grabbing a pair of sparkly pants or a ruffled, patterned, colorful top to celebrate the end of cold weather, this year, I'm taking my spring wardrobe inspiration from some of the most chic women around: Italians and the French. While both cosmopolitan capitals may vary in their day-to-day taste, women from both cities can agree that there's nothing more elevated than a simple, pretty white top and a pair of straight-leg denim.
If you're looking to embrace a minimal yet cool approach to dressing this season, look no further. Below, I've shopped out the prettiest white spring tops—from bow-filled linen blouses and high-neck vests—so you have plenty of options to feast your eyes on. Plus, don't forget to scroll to the very end to find the best pair of matching straight-leg jeans that are never a bad idea to buy.
Shop White Tops
Starting off strong with this stunning pick.
I've been eyeing this Ganni top for months.
Adorable!
No Lie, Eloquii has been stepping up their chic offerings as of late and I'm so into it.
Another jaw-dropping vest option.
This would look so good with anything in your wardrobe.
Florals? For spring? They may not be groundbreaking but, truthfully, they look good.
Anything Staud makes, I'll buy.
Dissh is the rising, elevated label from Australia every single editor I know is shopping.
Poor Things sleeves, in the flesh!
I have this top and, yep, it's just as good as you'd think it is.
This shirred tank just screams spring.
I'll take at least three.
The eyelet detail on the bottom of this tank is a subtle, delicate touch that I'm in love with.
Case in point: Eloquii is getting it extra right these days.
Okay, I think I need this top.
Although Rails is known for their incredible denim, don't miss out on their equally-as-great tops.
This elegant vest is practically a steal at this price.
If dresses aren't your thing, Hill House has transformed their ultra-comfortable silhouette into a shirt.
Three words: need. It. Now.
I'll leave you with this pretty options.
Shop jeans:
I'll never say no to Khaite.
These classic jeans are under-$20.
Zara's denim has never let me down.
Swoon-worthy.
Okay, these might not technically be straight-leg jeans, but they're such a classic I knew I had to include these on my list.
Aren't you happy you kept scrolling to find these great Mango jeans?
Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
