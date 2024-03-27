French and Italian Women Always Wear This Pretty Top With Jeans in Spring

I might be speaking for myself, but frankly, as the weather gets hotter, my motivation for finding a great outfit increases. While I'd usually lean towards grabbing a pair of sparkly pants or a ruffled, patterned, colorful top to celebrate the end of cold weather, this year, I'm taking my spring wardrobe inspiration from some of the most chic women around: Italians and the French. While both cosmopolitan capitals may vary in their day-to-day taste, women from both cities can agree that there's nothing more elevated than a simple, pretty white top and a pair of straight-leg denim.

If you're looking to embrace a minimal yet cool approach to dressing this season, look no further. Below, I've shopped out the prettiest white spring tops—from bow-filled linen blouses and high-neck vests—so you have plenty of options to feast your eyes on. Plus, don't forget to scroll to the very end to find the best pair of matching straight-leg jeans that are never a bad idea to buy.

Shop White Tops

Mara Hoffman Angela Textured-Cotton Top $495 SHOP NOW

Starting off strong with this stunning pick.

Ganni Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse $185 SHOP NOW

I've been eyeing this Ganni top for months.

Reformation Josefina Linen Top $168 SHOP NOW

Adorable!

Eloquii Square Neck Scoop Hem Vest $90 SHOP NOW

No Lie, Eloquii has been stepping up their chic offerings as of late and I'm so into it.

Another jaw-dropping vest option.

Zara Satin Effect Top with Bow $36 SHOP NOW

This would look so good with anything in your wardrobe.

Mango Flower Maxi Top $80 SHOP NOW

Florals? For spring? They may not be groundbreaking but, truthfully, they look good.

Staud Faye Smocked Crop Top $141 SHOP NOW

Anything Staud makes, I'll buy.

Dissh Alessia White Linen Vest $140 SHOP NOW

Dissh is the rising, elevated label from Australia every single editor I know is shopping.

Susana Monaco Poplin Puff Sleeve Crop Top $148 SHOP NOW

Poor Things sleeves, in the flesh!

Reformation Anabella Linen Top Es $148 SHOP NOW

I have this top and, yep, it's just as good as you'd think it is.

Simkhai Abilene Parachute Top $93 SHOP NOW

This shirred tank just screams spring.

I'll take at least three.

PAIGE Marsa Top $179 SHOP NOW

The eyelet detail on the bottom of this tank is a subtle, delicate touch that I'm in love with.

Eloquii Bubble Top SHOP NOW

Case in point: Eloquii is getting it extra right these days.

Tibi Chino Slit Front Sleeveless Tunic $365 SHOP NOW

Okay, I think I need this top.

Rails Rosie Top $188 SHOP NOW

Although Rails is known for their incredible denim, don't miss out on their equally-as-great tops.

H&M Tailored Suit Vest $38 SHOP NOW

This elegant vest is practically a steal at this price.

Hill House Home The Grace Nap Top $128 SHOP NOW

If dresses aren't your thing, Hill House has transformed their ultra-comfortable silhouette into a shirt.

Three words: need. It. Now.

I'll leave you with this pretty options.

Shop jeans:

Khaite Albi Mid-Rise Slim Jeans $480 SHOP NOW

I'll never say no to Khaite.

H&M Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans $18 SHOP NOW

These classic jeans are under-$20.

Zara Mid Rise Z1975 Straight Leg Jeans $50 SHOP NOW

Zara's denim has never let me down.

Tibi Classic Wash Denim Sid Jeans $495 SHOP NOW

Swoon-worthy.

Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans $70 $42 SHOP NOW

Okay, these might not technically be straight-leg jeans, but they're such a classic I knew I had to include these on my list.

Mango Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

Aren't you happy you kept scrolling to find these great Mango jeans?