Jennifer Aniston and French Women Have Always Been Loyal to These Suddenly Trending Jeans
As a fashion writer born in the '90s, my admiration for Jennifer Aniston feels almost inevitable.
She was the poster girl for effortless minimalism back then, and decades later, her style remains just as aspirational. From her era-defining Friends wardrobe to her polished off-duty looks, Aniston has always had an uncanny ability to make simple pieces feel iconic.
Having followed her style evolution for years, I can confidently say that whilst trends come and go, Aniston’s wardrobe is built on an unshakable foundation of timeless essentials. She flirts with fashion’s shifting tides but never strays too far from her signature aesthetic—refined, elegant and always effortlessly cool. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned from studying her looks? When Jennifer Aniston commits to a piece, it’s because it deserves a place in your wardrobe. Case in point: bootcut jeans.
No matter how many denim trends have cycled through—skinny, straight-leg, wide-leg, barrel—Aniston has remained unwavering in her love for this particular silhouette. And honestly? She’s onto something. As relevant now in 2025 as they were in 1995, bootcut jeans hug the hips and thighs before subtly flaring out past the knee, creating a beautifully balanced shape that elongates the legs and adds effortless movement to an outfit.
Though this denim hero has floated in and out of fashion over the years, the style set has officially declared a bootcut renaissance for this season. A shift toward boho-inspired dressing has propelled them back onto the runway, and culturally, they’re having a moment. Case in point: Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance. With 133.5 million viewers watching, he casually reignited interest in the once-forgotten trend by styling a pair of Celine bootcut jeans—cue the internet frenzy. Fashion technology platform LTK has since reported a 350% increase in searches for bootcut jeans this week alone. It looks like Aniston’s long-standing love affair with bootcuts is finally getting the recognition it deserves.
Another group that has remained devoted to the retro denim trend? French women, of course. Effortlessly chic as always, they’ve been styling bootcut jeans for decades, pairing them with everything from slouchy tees and cosy knits to romantic blouses and sleek blazers.
With a mainstream revival now firmly underway, it’s the perfect time to embrace the silhouette that’s equal parts classic and cool. Read on for our edit of the best bootcut jeans to buy now.
SHOP BOOTCUT JEANS:
I've been searching for an inky pair of bootcut jeans and these tick all my boxes.
Style with a heeled boot to make your legs go on and on.
I always come back to Agolde for their chic and vast denim collection.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
