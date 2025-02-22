Jennifer Aniston and French Women Have Always Been Loyal to These Suddenly Trending Jeans

As a fashion writer born in the '90s, my admiration for Jennifer Aniston feels almost inevitable.

She was the poster girl for effortless minimalism back then, and decades later, her style remains just as aspirational. From her era-defining Friends wardrobe to her polished off-duty looks, Aniston has always had an uncanny ability to make simple pieces feel iconic.

Having followed her style evolution for years, I can confidently say that whilst trends come and go, Aniston’s wardrobe is built on an unshakable foundation of timeless essentials. She flirts with fashion’s shifting tides but never strays too far from her signature aesthetic—refined, elegant and always effortlessly cool. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned from studying her looks? When Jennifer Aniston commits to a piece, it’s because it deserves a place in your wardrobe. Case in point: bootcut jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter how many denim trends have cycled through—skinny, straight-leg, wide-leg, barrel—Aniston has remained unwavering in her love for this particular silhouette. And honestly? She’s onto something. As relevant now in 2025 as they were in 1995, bootcut jeans hug the hips and thighs before subtly flaring out past the knee, creating a beautifully balanced shape that elongates the legs and adds effortless movement to an outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though this denim hero has floated in and out of fashion over the years, the style set has officially declared a bootcut renaissance for this season. A shift toward boho-inspired dressing has propelled them back onto the runway, and culturally, they’re having a moment. Case in point: Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance. With 133.5 million viewers watching, he casually reignited interest in the once-forgotten trend by styling a pair of Celine bootcut jeans—cue the internet frenzy. Fashion technology platform LTK has since reported a 350% increase in searches for bootcut jeans this week alone. It looks like Aniston’s long-standing love affair with bootcuts is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another group that has remained devoted to the retro denim trend? French women, of course. Effortlessly chic as always, they’ve been styling bootcut jeans for decades, pairing them with everything from slouchy tees and cosy knits to romantic blouses and sleek blazers.

With a mainstream revival now firmly underway, it’s the perfect time to embrace the silhouette that’s equal parts classic and cool. Read on for our edit of the best bootcut jeans to buy now.

SHOP BOOTCUT JEANS:

Mango Flare Jeans Mid Rise Rinse Wash £36 SHOP NOW I've been searching for an inky pair of bootcut jeans and these tick all my boxes.

H&M Bootcut Jeans £25 SHOP NOW These come in both a light wash and deeper style.

Zara Bootcut Mid-Waist Contour Jeans £30 SHOP NOW Style with a simple white tee or pair with a flowy blouse.

Ba&Sh Jeans Ross £190 SHOP NOW The small front pockets give these retro, bohemian edge.

Paige High Rise Laurel Canyon 32" Bootcut Jean £285 SHOP NOW Style with a heeled boot to make your legs go on and on.

Mother High Waisted Runaway Jeans £261 SHOP NOW These also come in black and washed grey.

Agolde Leena High-Rise Bootcut Jeans £310 SHOP NOW I always come back to Agolde for their chic and vast denim collection.