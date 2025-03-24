I'm Building a French-Inspired Spring Wardrobe—These Sézane Pieces Impressed Me Most
Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.
If French flair, established best-sellers and joyful fabrics are your cup of tea, I'd highly recommend heading to Sézane when building your ultimate spring wardrobe. Before I'd even stepped foot in the store, I had a list of pieces I was desperate to try on, recommended by friends and spotted on fashion people consistently, as well as a plethora of new-in styles I wanted to see up close.
My Review: Putting together three spring-ready outfits with a French edge was a total breeze. Sézane has a distinct way of bringing together staple silhouettes with a touch of French influence that makes them supremely elegant, put-together and easy to style. Naturally, this includes a spring-shower-ready trench coat, smart tailored trousers and elegant heels. Spring is prime time to pull out our favourite skirts, and given that my skirt collection is lacking, I knew that a languid maxi with a French lace finish would upgrade my looks perfectly.
To really play with textures, the brand's iconic Will Jacket in sumptuous suede is the ideal outer layer, accented by a simple basket bag that will be a trusted companion throughout the warmer months. Alongside, there's a selection of accessories to complete these elegant and easy-to-wear looks for office days, coffee dates, spring picnics and plenty of other occasions. For reference, I tend to wear an 8 (EU 36/small) on top and 10 (EU 38/medium) on the bottom.
Keep scrolling to explore the three French-inspired spring looks I put together entirely from Sézane.
1. Trench Coat + Lace-Detail Shirt + Pinstripe Trousers + Heeled Mary Janes + Crossbody Bag
My Review: The first item I picked up was the Clyde Trench Coat. Years after its release, this trench remains a timeless staple for the milder months, ready to become a wardrobe hero when spring rolls around (and knowing the British weather, destined to be worn on repeat until the end of autumn). It certainly didn't disappoint. I chose a size 10, my usual choice in outerwear, and the fit was spot on. Whilst Sézane hones in on the classic design of a trench, the finer details are what makes this coat constantly sell out. The placement of the shoulder seams gives a relaxed feel rather than a structured silhouette, adding to the ease of the piece, whilst a checked lining gives a playful nod to the brand's French heritage.
A delicate guipure lace shirt was next to call my name, intricately woven to bring a contrasting texture to a classic button-down design, and whilst it has no lining, the placement means you can wear this with a nude bra and still feel put-together. A sharp tailored trouser is one of my most reliable staples, and when building a new-season wardrobe, sticking to designs that you already feel your best in will ensure you make the most of them. Here, navy pinstripes complement the white of the shirt and the beige of the trench, introducing a nice contrast between the smooth cotton, textured lace and patterned stripes. Both the shirt and trousers fit true to size.
To finish, it had to be a Mary Jane. Bringing a polished finish, a little bit of height and a surprising amount of comfort, these are like a classic yet on-trend finishing touch to complete the French-inspired look. Here, I also took my regular shoe size. This is the kind of look I'd wear when heading to the office or on a shopping trip. Both demand I have a coffee in hand, so a hands-free crossbody bag made from smooth leather and roomy enough for my essentials is the perfect choice. Better still, the strap can be tucked away so the bag can be cradled in your hand or tucked under the arm, as I have above.
Shop the Look:
A super pretty and lightweight shirt that would also be perfect with relaxed denim.
I loved the drape on these when I tried them on.
An uncomplicated design in a shade that'll go with any other colours.
2. Suede Jacket + White Tee + Lace Skirt + Basket Bag
My Review: The Will Jacket is a piece I've not only spotted on stylish people but which comes editor-recommended, too. It's my idea of a dream spring jacket, with spacious patch pockets that accent either side of the shirt-like design and a line of buttons should you want to wear it buttoned-up. The classic tan colourway was definitely a contender, but as my preferred size (small) wasn't available, I went for this gorgeous olive green.
Truthfully, I'm not much of a skirt person. I'd never found a style that I felt truly comfortable in, but the intricate guipure lace on this one immediately drew me in. The silhouette is a standout: a languid maxi style with unexpected soft pleats in a fresh white shade that convinced me it was time to embrace this elegant wardrobe addition. Whilst heavily detailed, it doesn't feel too heavy, and I can already picture so many outfits that will include this skirt through spring and summer. Plus, I can pair it with the beautiful matching shirt from my first look, adding mules for an elegant garden-party look. Here, I took my regular size 10, and at 5'2", the length was ankle-skimming when worn high-waisted.
I can picture this outfit with easy sandals when warm days are fully underway, but for a bit of colour play, I tried on these butter-yellow shoes. Taking inspiration from stylish French women, I added a miniature basket bag to complete the look. This one comes with longer straps to wear over the shoulder or crossbody, but I also love the look of it toted in hand.
Shop the Look:
Olive and khaki tones are a great way to introduce green if you're scared of brights.
A great white tee is a true wardrobe staple.
Butter yellow is one of spring 2025's biggest colour trends.
3. Cardigan + Wide-Leg Jeans + Burgundy Bag + "Glove" Ballerinas
My Review: As someone who wears jeans more than anything else, I had to put Sézane's denim to the test. It's a fabric that excels in the spring months, and this pair is crafted from 99% organic cotton with 1% elastane for a touch of stretch. The high-rise waist sat comfortably as I took my regular size (28) with a wide-leg silhouette that will be so wearable with the rest of my wardrobe. At 5'2", most jeans I try come up long, and those taller than me will appreciate the extra length that can easily be removed for us petite people with a quick trip to a local dry cleaner.
Here, I've paired the jeans with the brand's beloved Gaspard cardigan, a cosy knit with a striking scoop neckline that can be worn as a regular cardi or turned around with the buttons at the back for a soft knitted top. The silhouette is relaxed, and for the look I wanted, I sized down to an XS for a slightly more fitted feel. At first touch, I thought it might feel itchy when on, but the mix of super kid mohair, baby alpaca and polyamide come together to form a supremely soft knit.
When I can't decide what to wear, I rely on jeans and a cardigan, and the pairing is sure to feel considered with a smattering of accessories. The Taylor Belt ties in all the brown tones, and I love that the brand offers its belts in different sizes to ensure the best fit. For an on-trend touch, I chose the python-print Matilda Ballerinas, pairing a trending print with a classic French-girl shoe.
Finally, this bag deserves a moment. Crafted from refined cowhide leather, it brings a refined finishing touch to this pared-back look. The glossy burgundy shade is even better in person, like a rich merlot. The strap is adjustable depending on how you want to wear it, and it has plenty of space without feeling oversized. You'll also find thoughtful details like an exterior back pocket, interior zip pocket and understated metal closure.
Shop the Look:
Every wardrobe will benefit from a simple leather belt.
This classic crossbody will serve you well. It's also available in lots of other lovely shades.
"Glove" ballerinas are a super-chic upgrade on a footwear staple.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
