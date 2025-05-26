The New Capri Pants Trend to Wear If You Want to Dress Like a Wealthy Italian Woman

Almost overnight, fashion people are reaching for gingham capri pants just as much as black trousers. Discover everything you need to know about the growing trend here.

Influencer wears gingham capri pants.
(Image credit: @so.candice, @laylaabbey, @amalienielsenn)
When it comes to trouser trends, finding a pair that feels genuinely fresh—and dare we say, fun—can be a challenge. While playful prints and silhouettes are common in T-shirts, dresses and knits, trousers often fall into a familiar cycle of black, navy and neutrals. But this season, that’s finally changing, and this change is starting with the gingham capri pants trend.

Cropping at, or just below, the knees, gingham capris trousers trend builds from the wider capri pants trend that's been taking off for the past few seasons. Rendered in a playful gingham print, these trousers are soaked in a summery energy, brought about by the perennial print that reappears in the form of pretty dresses and blouses every summer.

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

With their retro charm and flirty silhouette, gingham capris are quickly becoming the fashion person's new favourite trousers. Inspired by the polished yet playful styling of the 1950s, these cropped trousers bring a vintage sensibility to modern outfits, offering a romantic alternative to more traditional cuts. Synonymous with Italian style (the clue lines in Capri where the pants originated), just looking at them in a gingham guise conjures images of a Italian woman who has a wardrobe devoted solely to her Gucci and Prada bag collection in my mind.

Style them with a vintage tee or boxy style for a playful take on off-duty styling. Or, lean into their nostalgic appeal by pairing them with a silky blouse and kitten heels—an effortlessly chic nod to their old-school roots.

(Image credit: @amalienielsenn)

Unsurprisingly, brands have caught on. Labels like Damson Madder (whose gingham capri pants are a favourite among the Who What Wear UK team), Reformation, and Nobody’s Child are all putting their stamp on this playful piece this season.

(Image credit: @so.candice)

So, if your summer style could use a touch of whimsy, keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best gingham capri pants on the market.

SHOP GINGHAM CAPRI PANTS:

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant
REFORMATION
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant

The red tone gives these capris even more retro feel.

Feeling Flirty Slim Capri Pants
FREE PEOPLE
Feeling Flirty Slim Capri Pants

Don't they look cute worn with ballet flats?

Black Gingham Capri Trousers
NOBODY'S CHILD
Black Gingham Capri Trousers

A chic set you can dress up or down.

Capri Jeans- Red Gingham
DAMSON MADDER
Capri Jeans- Red Gingham

These Damson Madder capris have been all over my IG feed.

Gingham Cotton Poplin Capri Pants
FAITHFULL
Gingham Cotton Poplin Capri Pants

Shake up straight-leg silhouettes with a subtle kick flare.

Black Gingham Print Capri Trousers
NEW LOOK
Black Gingham Print Capri Trousers

An affordable way to tap into the trend.

Kaiia Exclusive Bow Detail Capri Trousers Co-Ord in Red Gingham
KAIIA
Bow Detail Capri Trousers Co-Ord in Red Gingham

The bows make for a very sweet addition.

The Cindy Capris, Humbug
PEACHY DEN
Cindy Capris in Humbug

The larger grid print will appeal to minimalists.

