The New Capri Pants Trend to Wear If You Want to Dress Like a Wealthy Italian Woman
Almost overnight, fashion people are reaching for gingham capri pants just as much as black trousers. Discover everything you need to know about the growing trend here.
When it comes to trouser trends, finding a pair that feels genuinely fresh—and dare we say, fun—can be a challenge. While playful prints and silhouettes are common in T-shirts, dresses and knits, trousers often fall into a familiar cycle of black, navy and neutrals. But this season, that’s finally changing, and this change is starting with the gingham capri pants trend.
Cropping at, or just below, the knees, gingham capris trousers trend builds from the wider capri pants trend that's been taking off for the past few seasons. Rendered in a playful gingham print, these trousers are soaked in a summery energy, brought about by the perennial print that reappears in the form of pretty dresses and blouses every summer.
With their retro charm and flirty silhouette, gingham capris are quickly becoming the fashion person's new favourite trousers. Inspired by the polished yet playful styling of the 1950s, these cropped trousers bring a vintage sensibility to modern outfits, offering a romantic alternative to more traditional cuts. Synonymous with Italian style (the clue lines in Capri where the pants originated), just looking at them in a gingham guise conjures images of a Italian woman who has a wardrobe devoted solely to her Gucci and Prada bag collection in my mind.
Style them with a vintage tee or boxy style for a playful take on off-duty styling. Or, lean into their nostalgic appeal by pairing them with a silky blouse and kitten heels—an effortlessly chic nod to their old-school roots.
Unsurprisingly, brands have caught on. Labels like Damson Madder (whose gingham capri pants are a favourite among the Who What Wear UK team), Reformation, and Nobody’s Child are all putting their stamp on this playful piece this season.
So, if your summer style could use a touch of whimsy, keep scrolling to shop our edit of the best gingham capri pants on the market.
SHOP GINGHAM CAPRI PANTS:
