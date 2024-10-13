Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez Just Made These Winter’s New It Shoes

With access to the latest runway designs and a revolving door of new-season options, it's rare to see celebrities opt for the same item as one another over and over again. But, punctuating the ever-changing world of celebrity shoe trends, I've spotted a particular shoe land in the wardrobes of several of my favourite celebrities this season.

In the past few weeks alone, I've noticed Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez have all worn Jimmy Choo's Drop Heel shoe, thus cementing its newfound cult status.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo)

Styled by Kaia Gerber for a recent film premiere, the model selected a pair of the brand's Drop Heels in white shade with a pointed-toe finish, which she wore to complement her white body-con dress alongside a spattering of jewels.

Featuring a distinctive detail that sees the heel of the shoe finish in an elegant teardrop design, this Jimmy Choo balances a fluid energy with a sturdy and sculptural finish. An unexpected addition that feels striking yet refined, the heel felt perfectly at home in Gerber's red carpet look.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo)

Wearing hers with a boxy blazer, sheer knee-high socks and leopard print micro shorts, Sweeney's evening outfit was unexpected and playful and steeped in new-season trends. Adding height and poise to her evening look, Sweeney's simple white pumps injected a timeless elegance that provided an interesting contrast to the seasonal trends seen throughout.

Debuting in winter 2023, Jimmy Choo's Drop Heel has had some time to sweep style crowds, and it's done so at pace. Now a signature offering from the brand, the range spans a selection of colours and designs—many of which have already made their way into celebrity rotations.

Wearing hers with an all-black look, Gomez paired her black pair of pumps with semi-sheer tights, an oversized blazer and an LBD in a way I could easily see myself emulating for party season.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo)

Set to continue its reign as the season's It shoe, read on to shop the Jimmy Choo Drop Heel here, and find out edit of our other favourite Jimmy Choo heels below.

