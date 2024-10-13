Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez Just Made These Winter’s New It Shoes
With access to the latest runway designs and a revolving door of new-season options, it's rare to see celebrities opt for the same item as one another over and over again. But, punctuating the ever-changing world of celebrity shoe trends, I've spotted a particular shoe land in the wardrobes of several of my favourite celebrities this season.
In the past few weeks alone, I've noticed Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez have all worn Jimmy Choo's Drop Heel shoe, thus cementing its newfound cult status.
Styled by Kaia Gerber for a recent film premiere, the model selected a pair of the brand's Drop Heels in white shade with a pointed-toe finish, which she wore to complement her white body-con dress alongside a spattering of jewels.
Featuring a distinctive detail that sees the heel of the shoe finish in an elegant teardrop design, this Jimmy Choo balances a fluid energy with a sturdy and sculptural finish. An unexpected addition that feels striking yet refined, the heel felt perfectly at home in Gerber's red carpet look.
Wearing hers with a boxy blazer, sheer knee-high socks and leopard print micro shorts, Sweeney's evening outfit was unexpected and playful and steeped in new-season trends. Adding height and poise to her evening look, Sweeney's simple white pumps injected a timeless elegance that provided an interesting contrast to the seasonal trends seen throughout.
Debuting in winter 2023, Jimmy Choo's Drop Heel has had some time to sweep style crowds, and it's done so at pace. Now a signature offering from the brand, the range spans a selection of colours and designs—many of which have already made their way into celebrity rotations.
Wearing hers with an all-black look, Gomez paired her black pair of pumps with semi-sheer tights, an oversized blazer and an LBD in a way I could easily see myself emulating for party season.
Set to continue its reign as the season's It shoe, read on to shop the Jimmy Choo Drop Heel here, and find out edit of our other favourite Jimmy Choo heels below.
SHOP THE JIMMY CHOO DROP HEEL SHOE COLLECTION:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE JIMMY CHOO HEELS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
