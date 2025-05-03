Hey, Fashion People—These 9 Summer Shoe Trends Need Your Attention

I always find summer to be the most rewarding season when it comes to shoe trends. Maybe it’s the warm weather, the longer days, that first life-affirming pedicure or the simple fact that we can finally free our feet from socks but, suddenly, footwear gets a little more fun and fashionable. And seeing that we've been treated to temperatures in the twenties (let's hope we haven't already seen the peak), now feels like the ideal time to start taking a closet look at summer 2025's top shoe trends.

As someone who enjoys refreshing their shoe wardrobe with the seasons (and definitely doesn’t need an excuse to consider a new investment), I’ve riffled through hundreds of runway looks to bring you the pairs that are forecast to trend in a big way over the next few months. Some of these shoes are already filtering into my outfits—I owned a few, which speaks to how 2025 is revisiting styles from the archives—while there are others I’m bookmarking for upcoming holidays and hot days in the city. The thing they have in common however, is that they'll instantly elevate a simple summer outfit, be it one made up of jeans and a white T-shirt or something more elegant, like a circle skirt.

From Chloé's '90s-inspired jelly sandals to the motif that's officially taken over from last season's leopard print, scroll on to see the summer 2025 shoe trends I think it'll benefit you to know about.

9 Summer Shoe Trends Taking Over in 2025

1. Jelly Textures

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Chloé)

Style Notes: Equal parts nostalgic and cool, jelly shoes are back—and no, they’re not just for beach days. With more refined finishes and silhouettes (thank you, Chloé), they’re a playful way to add personality to basic outfits. I’ll be styling mine with floaty dresses and denim alike.

Shop the Trend:

Chloé Jelly Thong Sandals £450 SHOP NOW These come in blue and tan, but the pink is so fun!

Free People Marlow Jelly Flats £38 SHOP NOW Another style that comes in an array of colours, though I suspect minimalists will like the clear iteration best.

Ancient Greek Sandals Jelly Flip Flop £95 SHOP NOW Upgrade your usual flip flops with this see-through style.

2. Peep Toes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / The Attico)

Style Notes: The return of peep toes is just one example of how designers looked to the glamour of the past to inform spring/summer 2025. From kitten heels to taller pairs, stylish mules to sultry slingbacks, anything goes—what's non-negotiable is that flash of toe.

Shop the Trend:

Alaïa Spike 55 Leather Peep-Toe Mules £1000 SHOP NOW These also come in flats and a higher heel—take your pick of the three.

Amina Muaddi Kristina 105 Patent Leather Peep-Toe Pumps £785 SHOP NOW These are giving screen siren.

Reformation Paula Heeled Sandal £298 SHOP NOW Tick off another big shoe trend with this mesh pair.

3. Butter Yellow

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Tod's)

Style Notes: This soft, dreamy hue is having a major moment and shoes are one of the easiest ways to add it to your capsule wardrobe. Butter yellow feels fresh without being loud—in fact, it almost acts like a neutral, pairing well with white, taupe, navy and black, as well as more unexpected shades like pale blue or burgundy.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Leather Slingback Strap Shoes £50 SHOP NOW How these are still in stock, I have no idea.

Le Monde Béryl Luna Leather Ballet Flats £375 SHOP NOW If you're into ballet flats, this pair will be the next on your wish list.

Russell & Bromley Slinky Sandals £245 SHOP NOW Ideal for wedding season.

4. Metal Hardware

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Emporio Armani)

Style Notes: From polished buckles to sculptural accents, metal detailing is giving even the simplest of shoe silhouettes a luxurious-looking finish. I’ve noticed how much it elevates a look—those small, shiny touches make flats or heels feel instantly more styled and intentional than more basic summer shoes.

Shop the Trend:

Flattered Idris Leather Strappy Footbed Sandals £225 SHOP NOW The orb detail sets this pair of strappy sandals apart from the rest.

MANGO High-Heeled Shoes With Metallic Detail £36 SHOP NOW A more polished shoe option.

ZARA Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment £40 SHOP NOW These have just been restocked for a third time. I can't guarantee there'll be a fourth.

5. Heeled Flip Flops

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Alaïa)

Style Notes: Of all the shoe trends this season, I didn't expect to like heeled flip flops as much as I do. Spotted across the runways at Alaïa, Ralph Lauren and so much more, I knew this style would be hard to ignore, so I jumped on the look early. What I've found is that this '90s-coded shoe has the power to make every outfit I wear look much trendier. Now, it might just be the most versatile shoe I own.

Shop the Trend:

Toteme Leather Heeled Flip Flops Black £370 SHOP NOW These have been on my radar for the past year.

Mint Velvet Betty Cream Flip Flop Heels £99 SHOP NOW These come in black and snake print too (more on that in a moment).

H&M Kitten-Heeled Sandals £23 SHOP NOW A price I doubt anyone could argue with.

6. Basket Weaves

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Gabriela Hearst)

Style Notes: If summer's straw basket bags had a footwear sister, it would be woven leather shoes. This trend taps into that same natural, crafted feel which loans itself perfectly to the warm weather we'll hopefully be experiencing. Look for more open weaves for when you travel, but you might find tighter styles like Gabriela Hearst's are more appropriate for home soil as they're more insulting.

Shop the Trend:

Gabriela Hearst Perro Braided Leather Slingback Pumps £830 SHOP NOW The detail on this pair is exceptional.

ZARA Braided Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW Don't forget that pedicure!

Next Bone Leather Point Tow Weave Slingbacks £54 SHOP NOW Closed-toe slingbacks are the perfect solution if you're just not that into sandals.

7. Snake Motifs

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood)

Style Notes: Don't be fooled by snake prints, especially in shoe form—they might feel like a flash in the pan trend but, over the years, it has proven itself to be of perennial fashion interest. This is largely because they act like a neutral (that's if you stick to more traditional colourways of beige and black) but still boast enough visual interest to overhaul a look for the better.

Shop the Trend:

Russell & Bromley Honeyburge Shoes £245 SHOP NOW These will pair just as well with midi skirts as they will jeans.

Whistles Multicolour Limited Addie Heeled Sandal £189 £119 SHOP NOW The subtle platform sole actually makes these so comfortable to wear as they're much more sturdy than a typical heel.

AEYDE Uma Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats £290 SHOP NOW Mary Janes get a cool update.

8. Fisherman Flats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Michael Kors)

Style Notes: A potent blend of practicality and polish, fisherman sandals have become a summer staple ever since The Row introduced us to its now iconic pair six years ago. And somehow they feel just as relevant as they ever did. Breathable, sturdy and with the ability to look chic with everything from slouchy jeans to linen dresses, this is one shoe you can rely on for all of your summertime endeavours.

Shop the Trend:

Hush Leather Caged Fisherman Sandals £120 SHOP NOW If you told me these were designer, I'd absolutely believe you.

BALLY Steva Fisherman Glossed-Leather Sandals £620 SHOP NOW A more delicate take on the trend.

9. Wooden Clogs

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Ulla Johnson)

Style Notes: One of my all time favourite shoe trends, no one is more pleased about 2025's clog trend resurgence than I am. Far comfier than they look—everyone assumes they equate to blisters but that's just not true—I find them to be far more supportive than other flimsy sandals. Classicists will stick to tan and black leather pairs, but those who like to stand out will definitely be interested in Chloé's PVC wedges.

Shop the Trend:

Clarks Sivanne Walk Clogs £80 SHOP NOW I always find Clarks shoes to be some of the most comfortable.

CHLOÉ Jeanette Studded Platform Clogs £990 SHOP NOW You're looking at a future icon of the shoe world right now.