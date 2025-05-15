Don't Wear Jeans and a T-Shirt Without Seeing How Kendall Jenner Wore Hers This Week

T-shirts and jeans will always be relevant. Still, some combinations feel more relevant than others. Read on to discover how Kendall Jenner landed on the most 2025 take on the silhouette here.

Kendall Jenner wears jeans and a t-shirt with ballet flats.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

There are some things in life that you just don't question, and the fact that jeans and t-shirts are the ultimate styling combination is one of them. Still, while this fool-proof formula will remain forever relevant, even the most classic pairings can benefit from a modern refresh now and then, and right now I'm taking all of my jeans and t-shirt styling cues from Kendall Jenner and her very 2025 take on the lasting silhouette.

For a typically chic mid-week appearance, Jenner demonstrated how a few styling tweaks can make this enduring outfit feel brand new. Starting with jeans, Jenner skipped over skinny and flared styles, instead opting for a slouchy, low-slung pair that draped from the hips and pooled around her feet. A wide cuff at the hem exposed the reverse side of the denim, adding subtle contrast and dimension while balancing the extra length and volume of the jeans, giving her look a relaxed, off-duty shape that feels totally in sync with fashion's current lean towards ease.

When it came to the t-shirt selection, Jenner kept to the classics, selecting a bright white tee with a crew-neck cut and a short-sleeved design. Veering on the fitted side, Jenner's tee has a neat fit that prevented her outfit from feeling too baggy.

Kendall Jenner wears jeans and a t-shirt with ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To round off the look, Jenner made one final choice that aligned her outfit with this year's most relevant trends. Rather than defaulting to simple trainers or a classic loafer, she slipped into a pair of glossy black ballet flats. Feminine, polished and aptly comfortable the classic shoes brought a refined twist to her casual uniform, grounding the look in the most 2025-way.

Read on to shop our edit of the best white T-shirts, jeans and ballet flats below.

SHOP WHITE T-SHIRTS, JEANS AND BALLET FLATS:

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Fashion people agree—this is one of the best white tees on the market.

Cloud Loose Wide Jeans – Mid Blue – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans

The mid-blue shade makes these easy to style across the year.

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.

Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt

The fitted finish makes the so easy to layer for chillier summer days.

Wide Regular Jeans
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans

Cuff these are the hem to get Jenner's look.

Leather Ballet Flats 50th Anniversary
Zara
Leather Ballet Flats

Style with tall white socks to give your look a preppy feel.

Crew Neck T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Crew Neck T-Shirt

While I love this in a classic white, it also comes in 10 other shades.

calvinklein,

Calvin Klein
90's Loose Jeans

These classic '90s inspired jeans are perfect for daily styling.

Luna Crinkled-Leather Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Crinkled-Leather Ballet Flats

In my opinion, every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black ballet flats.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸