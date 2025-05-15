Don't Wear Jeans and a T-Shirt Without Seeing How Kendall Jenner Wore Hers This Week

There are some things in life that you just don't question, and the fact that jeans and t-shirts are the ultimate styling combination is one of them. Still, while this fool-proof formula will remain forever relevant, even the most classic pairings can benefit from a modern refresh now and then, and right now I'm taking all of my jeans and t-shirt styling cues from Kendall Jenner and her very 2025 take on the lasting silhouette.

For a typically chic mid-week appearance, Jenner demonstrated how a few styling tweaks can make this enduring outfit feel brand new. Starting with jeans, Jenner skipped over skinny and flared styles, instead opting for a slouchy, low-slung pair that draped from the hips and pooled around her feet. A wide cuff at the hem exposed the reverse side of the denim, adding subtle contrast and dimension while balancing the extra length and volume of the jeans, giving her look a relaxed, off-duty shape that feels totally in sync with fashion's current lean towards ease.

When it came to the t-shirt selection, Jenner kept to the classics, selecting a bright white tee with a crew-neck cut and a short-sleeved design. Veering on the fitted side, Jenner's tee has a neat fit that prevented her outfit from feeling too baggy.

To round off the look, Jenner made one final choice that aligned her outfit with this year's most relevant trends. Rather than defaulting to simple trainers or a classic loafer, she slipped into a pair of glossy black ballet flats. Feminine, polished and aptly comfortable the classic shoes brought a refined twist to her casual uniform, grounding the look in the most 2025-way.

Read on to shop our edit of the best white T-shirts, jeans and ballet flats below.

