Wondering What Shoes Pair Best With Capri Pants? Your Search Ends Here

I highly suggest you take notes.

A collage of women wearing capri pant outfits.
(Image credit: @georgia_3.0; @anna_laplaca;@symphonyofsilk)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

Spring has sprung, and with it comes the return of capri-pant season. These cropped classics, with their refined ease and warm-weather versatility, are a perennial favorite among style insiders. Whether worn to brunch with friends, the office, or happy hour, capris offer an effortless elegance. And yet, despite their enduring appeal, they come with a unique sartorial challenge: footwear.

Straddling the line between tailored trousers and shorts, capri pants demand thoughtful styling, particularly when it comes to shoes. The wrong pairing can throw off proportions or dull the look entirely. Are flip-flop sandals the answer? Perhaps a retro-inspired sneaker or a kitten heel? The options are abundant, but not all are created equal.

To take the guesswork out of dressing this season’s capri revival, I’ve curated a selection of the most stylish capri-pant outfits and pinpointed the exact shoes that elevate them. If you’ve been unsure where to begin, consider this your guide. Ahead, discover the five shoe styles that will make your capri pants look undeniably 2025.

1. Ballet Flats

Georgia wears black ballet flats, capri pants, and a jacket.

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0)

Pairing capri pants with ballet flats is comparable to wearing leggings with sneakers—it's a simple combination that always looks put-together. The charm of pairing capris with ballet flats lies in their ability to elevate casual pants, imparting a sense of elegance and sophistication that results in a polished and chic appearance.

Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

Charlotte Ballet Flat
Jenni Kayne
Charlotte Ballet Flats

The Anelise Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Anelise Ballet Flats

Jamie Haller the Ballet Slippers
Jamie Haller
The Ballet Slippers

2. Heeled Closed-Toe Mules

Anna wears a black tee, black capri pants, and beige muled heels.

(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)

If you feel that capri pants make your legs look awkwardly shortened, a great way to balance the look is by pairing them with closed-toe heeled mules—especially pointed-toe styles. The sharp silhouette helps elongate your legs and offsets the cropped hemline. Whether you choose a classic black pair or something more colorful, this timeless combo is a foolproof way to elevate your outfit.

Suede Mules
ZARA
Suede Mules

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mules

Unamused Pointed Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Unamused Pointed Toe Mules

Harriet ミュール
Tony Bianco
Harriet Mules

3. Mesh Flats

Erin wears a striped button-down shirt, capris, and mesh flats.

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Despite being controversial, the mesh-shoe trend is very versatile—and surprisingly flattering when paired with capri pants. The sheer, airy design of mesh shoes adds a lightness that balances the cropped silhouette of capris while still offering structure and style. Whether in slingback, mule, or ballet-flat styles, mesh footwear subtly elongates the leg and introduces a modern edge to an otherwise classic look.

abercrombie,

abercrombie
Mesh Balletic Flats

Swan-Lake Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Swan-Lake Flats

Le Monde Béryl, Luna Flats
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Flats

MANGO, Mesh Ballet Flats

MANGO
Mesh Ballet Flats

4. Kitten Heels

Anna wears a yellow blouse, black capri pants, and thong heeled sandals.

(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)

Our senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca effortlessly demonstrates how a pair of kitten heels, a silk blouse, and tailored capri pants come together to create a polished ensemble that transitions perfectly from a day at the office to an evening of cocktails with friends. When it comes to specific kitten-heeled styles, thong sandals, mules, or strappy designs are all suitable options.

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandals

Toe-Post Heeled Sandals
Cos
Toe-Post Heeled Sandals

By Anthropologie Thong Kitten Heels
Anthropologie
Thong Kitten Heels

5. Pumps

A woman wears a stripe blazer, white tee, black capri pants, and black pumps.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Another classic way to style capri pants is with simple pumps. These timeless shoes will instantly elevate the bottoms in terms of refinement and added height. Finish the look with a pinstripe blazer and a tee for an air of professionalism.

Lexxy Pointed Toe Pump
Nordstrom
Lexxy Pointed Toe Pumps

Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes
Cos
Square-Toe Shoes

Eva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Eva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pumps

Cherry Pump
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pumps

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸