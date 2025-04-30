Wondering What Shoes Pair Best With Capri Pants? Your Search Ends Here

Spring has sprung, and with it comes the return of capri-pant season. These cropped classics, with their refined ease and warm-weather versatility, are a perennial favorite among style insiders. Whether worn to brunch with friends, the office, or happy hour, capris offer an effortless elegance. And yet, despite their enduring appeal, they come with a unique sartorial challenge: footwear.

Straddling the line between tailored trousers and shorts, capri pants demand thoughtful styling, particularly when it comes to shoes. The wrong pairing can throw off proportions or dull the look entirely. Are flip-flop sandals the answer? Perhaps a retro-inspired sneaker or a kitten heel? The options are abundant, but not all are created equal.

To take the guesswork out of dressing this season’s capri revival, I’ve curated a selection of the most stylish capri-pant outfits and pinpointed the exact shoes that elevate them. If you’ve been unsure where to begin, consider this your guide. Ahead, discover the five shoe styles that will make your capri pants look undeniably 2025.

1. Ballet Flats

Pairing capri pants with ballet flats is comparable to wearing leggings with sneakers—it's a simple combination that always looks put-together. The charm of pairing capris with ballet flats lies in their ability to elevate casual pants, imparting a sense of elegance and sophistication that results in a polished and chic appearance.

Jenni Kayne Charlotte Ballet Flats $385 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Anelise Ballet Flats $110 SHOP NOW

Jamie Haller The Ballet Slippers $505 SHOP NOW

2. Heeled Closed-Toe Mules

If you feel that capri pants make your legs look awkwardly shortened, a great way to balance the look is by pairing them with closed-toe heeled mules—especially pointed-toe styles. The sharp silhouette helps elongate your legs and offsets the cropped hemline. Whether you choose a classic black pair or something more colorful, this timeless combo is a foolproof way to elevate your outfit.

ZARA Suede Mules $70 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mules $278 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Unamused Pointed Toe Mules $155 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Harriet Mules $151 $106 SHOP NOW

3. Mesh Flats

Despite being controversial, the mesh-shoe trend is very versatile—and surprisingly flattering when paired with capri pants. The sheer, airy design of mesh shoes adds a lightness that balances the cropped silhouette of capris while still offering structure and style. Whether in slingback, mule, or ballet-flat styles, mesh footwear subtly elongates the leg and introduces a modern edge to an otherwise classic look.

abercrombie Mesh Balletic Flats $70 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Swan-Lake Flats $145 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Béryl Luna Flats $445 SHOP NOW

MANGO Mesh Ballet Flats $70 SHOP NOW

4. Kitten Heels

Our senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca effortlessly demonstrates how a pair of kitten heels, a silk blouse, and tailored capri pants come together to create a polished ensemble that transitions perfectly from a day at the office to an evening of cocktails with friends. When it comes to specific kitten-heeled styles, thong sandals, mules, or strappy designs are all suitable options.

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandals $50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Sophie Heeled Sandals $248 SHOP NOW

Cos Toe-Post Heeled Sandals $190 SHOP NOW

Anthropologie Thong Kitten Heels $100 SHOP NOW

5. Pumps

Another classic way to style capri pants is with simple pumps. These timeless shoes will instantly elevate the bottoms in terms of refinement and added height. Finish the look with a pinstripe blazer and a tee for an air of professionalism.

Nordstrom Lexxy Pointed Toe Pumps $80 $56 SHOP NOW

Stuart Weitzman Eva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pumps $495 $346 SHOP NOW