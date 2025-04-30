Wondering What Shoes Pair Best With Capri Pants? Your Search Ends Here
I highly suggest you take notes.
Spring has sprung, and with it comes the return of capri-pant season. These cropped classics, with their refined ease and warm-weather versatility, are a perennial favorite among style insiders. Whether worn to brunch with friends, the office, or happy hour, capris offer an effortless elegance. And yet, despite their enduring appeal, they come with a unique sartorial challenge: footwear.
Straddling the line between tailored trousers and shorts, capri pants demand thoughtful styling, particularly when it comes to shoes. The wrong pairing can throw off proportions or dull the look entirely. Are flip-flop sandals the answer? Perhaps a retro-inspired sneaker or a kitten heel? The options are abundant, but not all are created equal.
To take the guesswork out of dressing this season’s capri revival, I’ve curated a selection of the most stylish capri-pant outfits and pinpointed the exact shoes that elevate them. If you’ve been unsure where to begin, consider this your guide. Ahead, discover the five shoe styles that will make your capri pants look undeniably 2025.
1. Ballet Flats
Pairing capri pants with ballet flats is comparable to wearing leggings with sneakers—it's a simple combination that always looks put-together. The charm of pairing capris with ballet flats lies in their ability to elevate casual pants, imparting a sense of elegance and sophistication that results in a polished and chic appearance.
2. Heeled Closed-Toe Mules
If you feel that capri pants make your legs look awkwardly shortened, a great way to balance the look is by pairing them with closed-toe heeled mules—especially pointed-toe styles. The sharp silhouette helps elongate your legs and offsets the cropped hemline. Whether you choose a classic black pair or something more colorful, this timeless combo is a foolproof way to elevate your outfit.
3. Mesh Flats
Despite being controversial, the mesh-shoe trend is very versatile—and surprisingly flattering when paired with capri pants. The sheer, airy design of mesh shoes adds a lightness that balances the cropped silhouette of capris while still offering structure and style. Whether in slingback, mule, or ballet-flat styles, mesh footwear subtly elongates the leg and introduces a modern edge to an otherwise classic look.
4. Kitten Heels
Our senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca effortlessly demonstrates how a pair of kitten heels, a silk blouse, and tailored capri pants come together to create a polished ensemble that transitions perfectly from a day at the office to an evening of cocktails with friends. When it comes to specific kitten-heeled styles, thong sandals, mules, or strappy designs are all suitable options.
5. Pumps
Another classic way to style capri pants is with simple pumps. These timeless shoes will instantly elevate the bottoms in terms of refinement and added height. Finish the look with a pinstripe blazer and a tee for an air of professionalism.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
