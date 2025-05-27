It's True—Fashion People Are Swapping Their Foam Flip Flops for This Elevated Alternative
All of a sudden, celebrities and fashion people aren't wearing flip flops unless they're embellished with studs. Discover our favourite pairs for summer 2025 below.
While I’ll always have a soft spot for a classic foam flip flop in the height of summer, I can't deny that some styles skew a little too casual for anything beyond the beach. My trusty Havaianas will forever have a place in my seaside bag but, if I’m heading into the city, I tend to reach for something a little more elevated, like a suede or leather pair. There’s a balance to be struck.
This week, however, I came across a fresh interpretation that might just hit that elusive sweet spot: studded flip flops. A little tougher than the typical colourful pairs, but not so polished they feel out of place with denim shorts or a linen dress, these embellished styles are making a case for themselves this season.
Already a celebrity favourite, I spotted Irina Shayk taking her pair out for a spin during her stay in Cannes this week. Wearing hers with slouchy trousers, a simple tee and a leather layer, Shayk's studded flip flops complemented the casual nature of her slouchy trousers, white retaining a minimalist, sleek edge that works so well in the elegant setting.
An easy shoe to work into a warm weather rotation, I've seen them styled with everything from slouchy tailoring to casual jeans. A pair with slim leather straps and micro-studs can elevate basic jeans, while chunkier silhouettes with oversized embellishments lend themselves beautifully to more directional looks.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best studded flip flops to shop now. Read on to discover my favourite pairs.
SHOP STUDDED FLIP FLOPS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
FYI: The Accessory Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Swimsuits Right Now Is $26 at H&M
Don't miss the boat.
-
I'll Know You Have Good Taste If These 30 New Arrivals Are Already in Your Shopping Cart
A little summer wardrobe update.
-
This Summer, Everyone Everywhere Will Be Swapping Skirts for One of These Shorts Trends
Plus, learn how to pull them off with ease.
-
This Stylish French Woman Paired Summer's Controversial Shoe and Shorts Trends, and the Outfit Is So Chic
See how to re-create the unexpected look.
-
Calling It: These 35 Swimsuits and Cover-Ups Will Be First to Sell Out
My sellout senses are tingling.
-
The Surprising Accessory Trend That's Kicking Sun Hats to the Curb
Sorry for your loss.
-
If You Thought These New Zara Finds Were Designer, I Wouldn't Blame You
Chic, elevated, and under $150.
-
Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing Flip-Flops With This Elevated Pant Trend
Take note.