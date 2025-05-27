It's True—Fashion People Are Swapping Their Foam Flip Flops for This Elevated Alternative

While I’ll always have a soft spot for a classic foam flip flop in the height of summer, I can't deny that some styles skew a little too casual for anything beyond the beach. My trusty Havaianas will forever have a place in my seaside bag but, if I’m heading into the city, I tend to reach for something a little more elevated, like a suede or leather pair. There’s a balance to be struck.

This week, however, I came across a fresh interpretation that might just hit that elusive sweet spot: studded flip flops. A little tougher than the typical colourful pairs, but not so polished they feel out of place with denim shorts or a linen dress, these embellished styles are making a case for themselves this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Already a celebrity favourite, I spotted Irina Shayk taking her pair out for a spin during her stay in Cannes this week. Wearing hers with slouchy trousers, a simple tee and a leather layer, Shayk's studded flip flops complemented the casual nature of her slouchy trousers, white retaining a minimalist, sleek edge that works so well in the elegant setting.

An easy shoe to work into a warm weather rotation, I've seen them styled with everything from slouchy tailoring to casual jeans. A pair with slim leather straps and micro-studs can elevate basic jeans, while chunkier silhouettes with oversized embellishments lend themselves beautifully to more directional looks.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best studded flip flops to shop now. Read on to discover my favourite pairs.

SHOP STUDDED FLIP FLOPS: