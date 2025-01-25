The 2000s Called—These "Outdated" Y2K Trainer Trends Are Making a Chic Comeback in 2025

As every seasoned fashion editor knows, fashion trends are cyclical by their nature. Great news for those who hold onto pieces long enough to wear them again the second time around, but a sticking point for those who like to stay one step ahead of the crowd. Who could have predicted the triumphant return of the pedal pusher and cargo trousers? A rekindled interest in bandeau tops and chokers? The recurring conversation around whether skinny jeans are truly "back"? Well, this millennial fashion editor saw it coming.



Every year as designers attempt to push things forward in a bid to seek out new concepts, its inevitable that many start by looking to the past for sartorial inspiration, and 2025 is no different. While we might not be reaching for body glitter and the crimping iron just yet, the last 12 months have treated us to wealth of familiar fashion trends from the early noughties that have gained the Gen-Z stamp of approval, and the same goes for what we wear on our feet too.

Think about some of the most prolific fashion moments of the early noughties and it's highly likely there was a trainer trend involved. The Spice Girls era platforms, dressed-up designer labels, "ladcore" and Britpop Adidas, skater kid Vans. This year the trainers that caused a stir twenty years ago are just as relevant today (albeit with a little 2020s update). And of course, it just wouldn't be a new year without a new shoe trend, and I for one am I happy to back any movement that allows me to wear comfy flats without having to sacrifice on style.

So, sneakerheads, casual weekenders, trainer trend devotees and fashion lovers alike, gather round. Keep scrolling to see and shop the Y2K trainers trends that look set to make their big return this year—trucker hats and low rise jeans not required.

1. METALLICS

Style Notes: We may have Grace Wales Bonner to thank for reminding us of just how good a futuristic and space-age a metallic trainer can be, but once we started coming around to the idea of high-shine sneakers we started to notice them everywhere. Colour-pop brights have dominated the trainer scene for so long that it's nice to see a new contender on the market that will go with everything from pretty dresses to minimalist ensembles. Think of these as the last step in your getting ready routine, like adding the finishing piece of jewellery.

2. CONVERSE CHUCK TAYLOR ALL STARS

Style Notes: If you owned a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors in the 2000s, it's likely you were heavy into the "Indie sleaze" aesthetic and paired them with the aforementioned skinny jeans and a plaid shirt for a look that said "I'm with the band". How are influencers wearing theirs now? Well, with less distressed denim and more designer labels, as the slimline high-top is interchangeable with any other casual trainer style, meaning you can wear with them with the same tracksuits, trousers, skirts and dresses as you would a low-top New Balance or Samba, but particularly in neutral, classic shades.

3. PLATFORMS

Style Notes: Okay, we might not be talking about 5-inch Buffalo trainer platforms (though they are back on the ASOS website should you want to revisit your girlband dreams), but trainers with a little extra lift are on the rise and metaphorical rise. Take your classic Gazelle, Chuck Taylor or Palermo, increase the sole, and hey presto—you have a whole new take on the trainers you already know and love but with some additional height. The benefits? No need for heels. The drawbacks? This is not a trend for the fainthearted. Just ask the new generation adopting Isabel Marant's wedge sneakers.

4. PUMAS

Style Notes: Another name currently trending in the sneaker-sphere is Puma, a veteran in the game, but enjoying a fresh revival off the back of the extremely successful Speedcat towards the end of 2024. I have a sneaky suspicion that this may be down to the Puma silhouette, as while Adidas tend to focus on low-tops and slim soles, and New Balance are experts at the chunky, retro "dad" trainer, Puma takes references from boxing boots for a streamlined and sleek shape that makes these trainers stand out from the crowd.

5. BUBBLE SOLES

Style Notes: At one stage, anyone who was anyone sported a pair of Nike trainers with one key defining feature—bubbles in the sole (and if you didn't spend your youth trying to pop them, we had very different childhoods). And now in the post-lockdown era bouncy, technical trainers are becoming popular again as we've hit the pavements and gotten back into active fitness. Should you need further proof, look no further than the stratospheric success of training brand On whose sell-out success isn't just down to collaborations with the likes of Loewe, but also the tried and tested reviews of shoppers who confidently say that the distinctive soles make them the comfiest trainers they've ever worn.

6. SLIP ONS

Style Notes: Why waste precious minutes having to tie your laces when you could step into a pair that don't have any at all. Yes, you're reading that correctly, some of the biggest viral trainer moments of the last year haven't bothered with laces and instead rely on toggles and vents to ensure comfortable wear. We've come a long way from the canvas slip ons of the noughties, but we'd still like to keep fuss to a minimum.

