6 Stylish Summer Shoe Trends Zara Has Already Nailed This Year
From the cutest crochet flats to understated suede sandals, these are the best summer shoe trends to shop at Zara this year.
When it comes to shopping for summer shoes, I'm afraid few places can compete with Zara in my eyes. As one of my favourite high-street retailers, I love Zara for much more than its seasonal footwear, but there's no denying that the brand has really nailed some of summer 2025's biggest shoe trends already this year.
In the world of footwear, nowhere quite hits the sweet spot between quality and affordability like Zara. And as much as I care about my shoes looking good, I want them to be as comfortable as possible too, especially in the warmer months (gone are the days where I'm willing to sacrifice my feet's happiness—for anything or anyone). Happily, I've yet to try a pair of Zara shoes that have let me down in this area either.
Needless to say that if you're looking to try a new shoe trend this summer, Zara can be your one-stop shop. And having spent a good chunk of my time browsing its website, I can confirm that the brand has absolutely nailed six key styles this year.
Keep scrolling for the six summer shoe trends Zara is doing so well right now, plus my top picks for each trend.
See the 6 Summer 2025 Shoe Trends Zara is Nailing Right Now:
1. Suede Sandals
2. Woven Flats
If you're lucky enough to have a summer wedding in the diary this year, these would be the perfect party shoe.
3. Minimalist Heeled Mules
4. Clogs
5. Crochet Ballerinas
6. Butter Yellow
