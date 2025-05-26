When it comes to shopping for summer shoes, I'm afraid few places can compete with Zara in my eyes. As one of my favourite high-street retailers, I love Zara for much more than its seasonal footwear, but there's no denying that the brand has really nailed some of summer 2025's biggest shoe trends already this year.

In the world of footwear, nowhere quite hits the sweet spot between quality and affordability like Zara. And as much as I care about my shoes looking good, I want them to be as comfortable as possible too, especially in the warmer months (gone are the days where I'm willing to sacrifice my feet's happiness—for anything or anyone). Happily, I've yet to try a pair of Zara shoes that have let me down in this area either.

Needless to say that if you're looking to try a new shoe trend this summer, Zara can be your one-stop shop. And having spent a good chunk of my time browsing its website, I can confirm that the brand has absolutely nailed six key styles this year.

Keep scrolling for the six summer shoe trends Zara is doing so well right now, plus my top picks for each trend.

See the 6 Summer 2025 Shoe Trends Zara is Nailing Right Now:

1. Suede Sandals

ZARA Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment £40 SHOP NOW Quite possibly the shoe of the season... ZARA Suede Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW There's something so chic about these barley-there sandals. ZARA Flat Split Suede Strap Sandals £50 SHOP NOW An easy way to add interest to a casual daytime look. ZARA Tied Split Suede Strappy Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Caged sandals are also one of my favourite summer shoe trends. ZARA Split Suede Strappy Flat Sandals £50 SHOP NOW I just know I would live in these during the warmer months.

2. Woven Flats

3. Minimalist Heeled Mules

ZARA Suede Sandals With Heel £60 SHOP NOW I love this soft sandy colour, but they do come in a classic black leather too. ZARA Braided Kitten Heel Mules £36 SHOP NOW To bring an effortless, bohemian finish to your favourite summer look. They also come in cream. ZARA Leather Mules £40 SHOP NOW Wear with your favourite summer trousers to take the look from day to night. ZARA Low-Heel Leather Sandals £40 SHOP NOW Some outfits only need a simple pair of off-white mules. ZARA Velvet-Effect Heeled Mules £40 SHOP NOW This mustard shade is a surprisingly versatile shoe colour.

4. Clogs

ZARA Buckle Detail Split Suede Clogs £60 SHOP NOW Move over, Birkenstock—I'm lusting after these clogs this summer. ZARA Clogs With Metal Buckle £36 SHOP NOW Simple, but flawless. ZARA Leather Studded Clogs £70 SHOP NOW For the days where you feel like making an impact. ZARA Buckle and Stud Clogs £60 SHOP NOW These are the ideal way to jazz up a pair of straight-leg jeans.

5. Crochet Ballerinas

ZARA Crochet Bow Ballerinas £28 SHOP NOW Simple but elegant, these have got to be one of Zara's most versatile shoe trends. ZARA Tie-Up Openwork Crochet Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW I'd also wear these with a flowy maxi dress or skirt. ZARA Crochet Daisy Ballerinas £40 SHOP NOW Are these not the sweetest summer shoe? ZARA Crochet Ballerinas With Beads £36 SHOP NOW I love the beaded detail.

6. Butter Yellow