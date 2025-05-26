6 Stylish Summer Shoe Trends Zara Has Already Nailed This Year

From the cutest crochet flats to understated suede sandals, these are the best summer shoe trends to shop at Zara this year.

Zara summer shoe trends
(Image credit: Zara)
By
published
in Features

When it comes to shopping for summer shoes, I'm afraid few places can compete with Zara in my eyes. As one of my favourite high-street retailers, I love Zara for much more than its seasonal footwear, but there's no denying that the brand has really nailed some of summer 2025's biggest shoe trends already this year.

In the world of footwear, nowhere quite hits the sweet spot between quality and affordability like Zara. And as much as I care about my shoes looking good, I want them to be as comfortable as possible too, especially in the warmer months (gone are the days where I'm willing to sacrifice my feet's happiness—for anything or anyone). Happily, I've yet to try a pair of Zara shoes that have let me down in this area either.

Needless to say that if you're looking to try a new shoe trend this summer, Zara can be your one-stop shop. And having spent a good chunk of my time browsing its website, I can confirm that the brand has absolutely nailed six key styles this year.

Keep scrolling for the six summer shoe trends Zara is doing so well right now, plus my top picks for each trend.

1. Suede Sandals

Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment
ZARA
Flat Split Suede Sandals With Metal Embellishment

Quite possibly the shoe of the season...

Suede Toe Sandals
ZARA
Suede Toe Sandals

There's something so chic about these barley-there sandals.

Flat Split Suede Strap Sandals
ZARA
Flat Split Suede Strap Sandals

An easy way to add interest to a casual daytime look.

Tied Split Suede Strappy Sandals
ZARA
Tied Split Suede Strappy Sandals

Caged sandals are also one of my favourite summer shoe trends.

Split Suede Strappy Flat Sandals
ZARA
Split Suede Strappy Flat Sandals

I just know I would live in these during the warmer months.

2. Woven Flats

Braided Ballerinas
ZARA
Braided Ballerinas

Chocolate brown is no longer the reserve of autumn and winter shoes.

Metallic Braided Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Metallic Braided Slingback Shoes

If you're lucky enough to have a summer wedding in the diary this year, these would be the perfect party shoe.

Woven Strap Ballerinas
ZARA
Woven Strap Ballerinas

Breathable, stylish, and oh-so-chic.

Woven Flat Shoes
ZARA
Woven Flat Shoes

I can picture these with so many outfits, from midi dresses to long shorts.

Woven Cage Sandals
ZARA
Woven Cage Sandals

Reminiscent of the fisherman sandal trend, but with a daintier finish.

3. Minimalist Heeled Mules

Suede Sandals With Heel
ZARA
Suede Sandals With Heel

I love this soft sandy colour, but they do come in a classic black leather too.

Braided Kitten Heel Mules
ZARA
Braided Kitten Heel Mules

To bring an effortless, bohemian finish to your favourite summer look. They also come in cream.

Leather Mules
ZARA
Leather Mules

Wear with your favourite summer trousers to take the look from day to night.

Low-Heel Leather Sandals
ZARA
Low-Heel Leather Sandals

Some outfits only need a simple pair of off-white mules.

Velvet-Effect Heeled Mules
ZARA
Velvet-Effect Heeled Mules

This mustard shade is a surprisingly versatile shoe colour.

4. Clogs

Buckle Detail Split Suede Clogs
ZARA
Buckle Detail Split Suede Clogs

Move over, Birkenstock—I'm lusting after these clogs this summer.

Clogs With Metal Buckle
ZARA
Clogs With Metal Buckle

Simple, but flawless.

Leather Studded Clogs
ZARA
Leather Studded Clogs

For the days where you feel like making an impact.

Buckle and Stud Clogs
ZARA
Buckle and Stud Clogs

These are the ideal way to jazz up a pair of straight-leg jeans.

5. Crochet Ballerinas

Crochet Bow Ballerinas
ZARA
Crochet Bow Ballerinas

Simple but elegant, these have got to be one of Zara's most versatile shoe trends.

Tie-Up Openwork Crochet Ballerinas
ZARA
Tie-Up Openwork Crochet Ballerinas

I'd also wear these with a flowy maxi dress or skirt.

Crochet Daisy Ballerinas
ZARA
Crochet Daisy Ballerinas

Are these not the sweetest summer shoe?

Crochet Ballerinas With Beads
ZARA
Crochet Ballerinas With Beads

I love the beaded detail.

6. Butter Yellow

Braided Top Mules
ZARA
Braided Top Mules

These tick off two trends in one: butter yellow and woven detailing!

Leather Slingback Strap Shoes
ZARA
Leather Slingback Strap Shoes

I always think a T-bar heel looks incredibly chic.

Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

A kitten heel option for those, like me, that struggle with a big heel.

Knotted Leather Sandals
ZARA
Knotted Leather Sandals

These look incredibly comfy, don't you think?

Katie Sims

Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.

Latest