This Is the Only Way to Wear Your Baggy Jeans This Summer, According to Stylish Celebs
I thought we’d exhausted every denim styling trick till I saw Kendall Jenner and Lila Moss in these chic cuffed jeans.
When it comes to adjusting my wardrobe for a new season, I always catch myself thinking that I require a complete overhaul in order to make my existing pieces look fresh and relevant. It’s daft to assume that the answer to transforming my outfits throughout the months is to simply replace them when, really, all it requires is a simple but effective styling hack. Well, that is at least the case when it comes to summer jeans.
Forget about rushing to the high street to invest in the latest cut or wash. (But if you are in the market for a new pair, the trendiest jeans styles for 2025 are baggier and low-rise styles rendered in light indigo and white hues, in case you’re already on the hunt.) Indeed, if you need to rejuvenate a pair of Levi 501s or Khaite Danielles, you really only need to inject an additional element into your ensemble. Alexa Chung already proved the power of tying a scarf around your waist like a pseudo belt. But, if you’ve been paying attention to the latest style offerings from celebrities across London, Los Angeles and Cannes, you’ll know the latest trick is to actually overly cuff your jeans.
I know what you’re thinking—really, you’re suggesting cuff jeans as the solution to my outfit woes? And I completely understand your hesitation. The technique isn’t a recent development by any means. In fact, many an iconic ‘90s fashion paparazzi shot taken of the likes of Jennifer Aniston proves that celebrities have relied on this practice for decades.
But there’s something to say about how turning the hem up can improve a pair of trousers. This mode first piqued my interest when I saw Lila Moss wearing upturned jeans while out and about in New York City. At first, I wrote it off as a Gen Z fad, similar to how they roll down the band of their jeans. Then, I spotted Kendall Jenner out in West Hollywood utilising the same polished strategy.
Now, Emily Ratajkowski has stepped out during the Cannes Film Festival wearing her jeans the same way, making a hat trick of model off-duty moments using cuffed jeans and cementing this folding method as a certified trend to watch.
These outings may have just saved me from splurging on new denim, but it’s also a great reminder that if you feel like you need to breathe new life into trusty staples, you really only need to explore ways of bringing contrast or dimension into your look.
Don’t be surprised when you catch me wandering around town in a simple white t-shirt, cuffed baggy jeans and sweet ballet flats this season. If these looks have inspired you to give it a try, too, I’ve rounded up the essentials to replicate the cuffed jean trend at home. Discover them all, ahead.
SHOP JEANS PRIMED FOR CUFFING
You heard it hear first—white jeans are the new indigo blue.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.
-
-
Red Is for the Bride, Not You: What Wedding Guests Should Know About Cultural Traditions
Brides from different cultures on the mistakes wedding guests still make—and what to do instead.
-
I'll Know You Have Good Taste If These 30 New Arrivals Are Already in Your Shopping Cart
A little summer wardrobe update.
-
9 Outfit Trends That Look Just as Cool Now as They Did in the '90s
Our obsession with the decade continues.
-
Don't Wear Ripped Jeans Without Seeing How Halle Berry Styled Them in the South of France
The denim trend has never looked cooler.
-
Fashion People With Unlimited Access Still Only Wear Bikinis From This One Brand
Namely, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa.
-
The Chic 2025 Bag Trend That Ashley Olsen Was Already Wearing a Decade Ago
Ahead of the fashion curve, per usual.
-
The Simple Styling Trick That Turns Pencil Skirts From Corporate to Chic in 5 Seconds or Less
It's completely free and ready to copy.
-
Craving Easy Outfits? They All Start With This Pant Trend
A crowd favorite.
-
If You Visit London This Summer, Prepare to Spot This Polished Shoe Trend on All the Locals
European chic.
-
The Surprisingly Elegant Short Shorts We Just Spotted in Cannes
Not hot pants nor cutoffs.