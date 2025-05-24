When it comes to adjusting my wardrobe for a new season, I always catch myself thinking that I require a complete overhaul in order to make my existing pieces look fresh and relevant. It’s daft to assume that the answer to transforming my outfits throughout the months is to simply replace them when, really, all it requires is a simple but effective styling hack. Well, that is at least the case when it comes to summer jeans.

Forget about rushing to the high street to invest in the latest cut or wash. (But if you are in the market for a new pair, the trendiest jeans styles for 2025 are baggier and low-rise styles rendered in light indigo and white hues, in case you’re already on the hunt.) Indeed, if you need to rejuvenate a pair of Levi 501s or Khaite Danielles, you really only need to inject an additional element into your ensemble. Alexa Chung already proved the power of tying a scarf around your waist like a pseudo belt. But, if you’ve been paying attention to the latest style offerings from celebrities across London, Los Angeles and Cannes, you’ll know the latest trick is to actually overly cuff your jeans.

I know what you’re thinking—really, you’re suggesting cuff jeans as the solution to my outfit woes? And I completely understand your hesitation. The technique isn’t a recent development by any means. In fact, many an iconic ‘90s fashion paparazzi shot taken of the likes of Jennifer Aniston proves that celebrities have relied on this practice for decades.

But there’s something to say about how turning the hem up can improve a pair of trousers. This mode first piqued my interest when I saw Lila Moss wearing upturned jeans while out and about in New York City. At first, I wrote it off as a Gen Z fad, similar to how they roll down the band of their jeans. Then, I spotted Kendall Jenner out in West Hollywood utilising the same polished strategy.

Now, Emily Ratajkowski has stepped out during the Cannes Film Festival wearing her jeans the same way, making a hat trick of model off-duty moments using cuffed jeans and cementing this folding method as a certified trend to watch.

These outings may have just saved me from splurging on new denim, but it’s also a great reminder that if you feel like you need to breathe new life into trusty staples, you really only need to explore ways of bringing contrast or dimension into your look.

Don’t be surprised when you catch me wandering around town in a simple white t-shirt, cuffed baggy jeans and sweet ballet flats this season. If these looks have inspired you to give it a try, too, I’ve rounded up the essentials to replicate the cuffed jean trend at home. Discover them all, ahead.

