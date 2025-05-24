This Is the Only Way to Wear Your Baggy Jeans This Summer, According to Stylish Celebs

I thought we’d exhausted every denim styling trick till I saw Kendall Jenner and Lila Moss in these chic cuffed jeans.

An image of celebrities wearing the cuffed jean trend.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
When it comes to adjusting my wardrobe for a new season, I always catch myself thinking that I require a complete overhaul in order to make my existing pieces look fresh and relevant. It’s daft to assume that the answer to transforming my outfits throughout the months is to simply replace them when, really, all it requires is a simple but effective styling hack. Well, that is at least the case when it comes to summer jeans.

Forget about rushing to the high street to invest in the latest cut or wash. (But if you are in the market for a new pair, the trendiest jeans styles for 2025 are baggier and low-rise styles rendered in light indigo and white hues, in case you’re already on the hunt.) Indeed, if you need to rejuvenate a pair of Levi 501s or Khaite Danielles, you really only need to inject an additional element into your ensemble. Alexa Chung already proved the power of tying a scarf around your waist like a pseudo belt. But, if you’ve been paying attention to the latest style offerings from celebrities across London, Los Angeles and Cannes, you’ll know the latest trick is to actually overly cuff your jeans.

An image of Lila Moss wearing cuffed jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I know what you’re thinking—really, you’re suggesting cuff jeans as the solution to my outfit woes? And I completely understand your hesitation. The technique isn’t a recent development by any means. In fact, many an iconic ‘90s fashion paparazzi shot taken of the likes of Jennifer Aniston proves that celebrities have relied on this practice for decades.

An image of Jennifer Aniston wearing cuffed jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But there’s something to say about how turning the hem up can improve a pair of trousers. This mode first piqued my interest when I saw Lila Moss wearing upturned jeans while out and about in New York City. At first, I wrote it off as a Gen Z fad, similar to how they roll down the band of their jeans. Then, I spotted Kendall Jenner out in West Hollywood utilising the same polished strategy.

An image of Kendall Jenner wearing cuffed jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Emily Ratajkowski has stepped out during the Cannes Film Festival wearing her jeans the same way, making a hat trick of model off-duty moments using cuffed jeans and cementing this folding method as a certified trend to watch.

These outings may have just saved me from splurging on new denim, but it’s also a great reminder that if you feel like you need to breathe new life into trusty staples, you really only need to explore ways of bringing contrast or dimension into your look.

An image of Emily Ratajkowski wearing cuffed jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Don’t be surprised when you catch me wandering around town in a simple white t-shirt, cuffed baggy jeans and sweet ballet flats this season. If these looks have inspired you to give it a try, too, I’ve rounded up the essentials to replicate the cuffed jean trend at home. Discover them all, ahead.

SHOP JEANS PRIMED FOR CUFFING

Arch Tapered Jeans
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans

Consider this COS pair part of the unofficial Who What Wear editor uniform.

We the Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans
Free People
Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans

You can always take the easy route with a pre-cuffed pair.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Skip the tailor, just fold them up for a chicer look.

Low Curve Frayed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Curve Frayed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

This trend would look great with lighter washes too.

Danielle Stretch High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle Stretch High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

The jeans every fashion insider owns and adores. Ideal if you prefer a straighter cut.

Manon High-Rise Straight-Leg Recycled Jeans
ANINE BING
Manon High-Rise Straight-Leg Recycled Jeans

You heard it hear first—white jeans are the new indigo blue.

Curve Love Mid Rise Bootcut Jean
ABERCROMBIE
Curve Love Mid Rise Bootcut Jean

A great '90s wash and fit.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
REFORMATION
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

This studded style was made for cuffing.

MANGO, Wide-Leg Jeans With Turned-Up Hem
MANGO
Wide-Leg Jeans With Turned-Up Hem

Another sleek pair that has the cuffing done for you.

