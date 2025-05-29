Live From the Streets of New York: This Sophisticated Heel Is Making a Huge Comeback

Carrie Bradshaw’s favourite shoe is back. The peep-toe heel has officially stepped back into the spotlight in reimagined designs I'm seeing on the feet of all my favourite fashion people. Scroll to shop the heels trend everyone is peeping.

By
published
in Features

As someone who never compromises style for comfort, I used to think of peep-toe heels as a dated relic—more retro archive piece than modern footwear staple.

But then came Sarah Jessica Parker as our forever fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw, gliding effortlessly through the streets of New York whilst promoting And Just Like That. A staple in Carrie's wardrobe, peep-toe heels have taken her through break-ups and make-ups, and along the way, she made the divisive heels style feel completely modern and undeniably chic. To see Parker in them now feels completely nostalgic and yet entirely inspiring, because this elegant shoe suddenly feels like the perfect way to punctuate my current summer wardrobe.

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a pale blue polka dot suit, white peep toe heels from Chloe and baby blue bag.

Thanks to the ever-evolving fashion cycle, the peep-toe heel of the early noughties has officially re-entered the conversation, and this time, it's stepping back into the spotlight with a fresh energy. Parker isn't the only stylish celebrity championing the look; Hailey Bieber recently stunned in a Saint Laurent tuxedo minidress paired with skyscraper platform peep-toes at the 2025 Met Gala, and later, for the afterparty, she turned even more heads in a metallic-nude corset mini by Dilara Findikoglu, finished with a pair of silver peep-toes.

The shoe trend was seen on the spring/summer 2025 runways, and now, it's having a fully-fledged renaissance. At Chloé, Miu Miu and Tory Burch, the peep-toe was reinterpreted with a little more polish, and in many instances, lower heel heights, to make them more approachable. Perhaps we’ve been leading up to this re-emergence for some time: Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, in particular, showcased peep-toe pumps with just the right amount of old-fashioned charm, and let’s not forget Daniel Lee’s unforgettable 2020 pre-fall collection from Bottega Veneta, where quilted, ramen-noodle-esque peep-toe mules made their high-fashion debut. Today’s iterations are less abstract and far more refined, elevating the silhouette into something youthfully sophisticated with all the allure of its retro roots.

Sarah Jessica Parker in a gingham dress pink blazer, black peep to and black leather bag.

If you're ready to dive into the latest '00s resurgence, now’s the time to embrace the peep-toe heel in all its revived glory. Below, I've rounded up some of the chicest pairs on the market right now, and whether you're into sleek minimalism, metallic drama or playful platforms, there's a peep-toe out there calling your name.

Shop Peep-Toe Heels:

Leather Heeled Sandals With Opening Detail
ZARA
Leather Heeled Sandals With Opening Detail

This pair feels cool and elegant. I’d style them with a butter-yellow blazer and loose cream linen shorts for a laid-back yet polished look that would be perfect for post-work drinks.

Gloria Heeled Platform Sandal
REFORMATION
Gloria Heeled Platform Sandal in Ruby Patent/Suede

The perfect going-out shoe. I love the contrast of the glossy patent heel and clasp paired with the soft suede toe. It feels thoughtful, elevated and totally inspired.

Carminho 40 Stiletto Shiny Lamb Pomegranate
ANONYMOUS COPENHAGEN
Carminho 40 Stiletto

Available in three gorgeous shades, these perfectly capture that early-noughties nostalgia. The cage design and subtle three-toe peep feel refreshingly retro, whilst the comfortable, walkable heel makes them ideal for long summer days out. Pair them with a broderie anglaise dress and a raffia bag for a city-ready look that’s equal parts chic and elevated.

Waldena Block Heeled Mule
REFORMATION
Waldena Block Heeled Mule

Aren’t these just the sweetest? Creating a peep-toe from a shell design is such a fresh and unexpected twist, and I have a sneaky suspicion these beauties are about to sell out fast.

Asos Design Nourish Knotted High Heeled Sandals in Buttermilk
ASOS DESIGN
Nourish Knotted High Heeled Sandals

With their sophisticated twisted knot design, these look far more expensive than their affordable price tag.

Giuseppe Zanotti,

Giuseppe Zanotti
Lilibeth 105

These sky-high satin peep-toe slingbacks from Giuseppe Zanotti will elongate your legs and elevate any date-night look with a touch of drama.

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule Leopard
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule

Peep-toes are clearly big news at Reformation right now. I'd normally shy away from animal-print shoes, but this pair strikes the perfect balance between bold yet subdued, adding visual interest without overwhelming your outfit. Pair them with everything from baggy jeans to an A-line skirt for that perfect peep of personality.

Dolly 100 Patent-Leather Heeled Mules
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Dolly 100 Patent-Leather Heeled Mules

A celebrity favourite, I couldn’t talk about peep-toes without mentioning Christian Louboutin’s iconic Dolly mules. Pair them with a puff-sleeve minidress for a summer soirée look.

PARIS TEXAS, Lidia mule 70 leather heeled sandals
PARIS TEXAS
Lidia Mule 70 Leather Heeled Sandals

Simply sublime!

Leather Slingback Block-Heel Sandals
COS
Leather Slingback Block-Heel Sandals

With a modest heel and COS's signature elevated minimalism, these are a great choice for a warm-weather workday. Style with tailored linen shorts and a crisp white shirt for a look that’s both refined and office-ready with a hint of summer.

AMINA MUADDI Alexa 95 Satin Heeled Mules
AMINA MUADDI
Alexa 95 Satin Heeled Mules

The queen of a refined peep toe, this satin blue pair from Amina Muaddi are perfect for the summer wedding season.

Women's Horsebit Slide
Gucci
Women's Horsebit Slide

I love the blend of Gucci’s signature horsebit detail with a modern square-toe mule. With its easy-to-wear block heel, this shoe feels like it’s about to be everywhere. Pair it with a maxi skirt and a cream broderie blouse for an elevated look.

Heeled Flower Sandal
CHLOÉ
Heeled Flower Sandal

Almost identical to a pair worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in New York.

Miu Miu High-Heeled Slingback Sandals
Miu Miu
Miu Miu High-Heeled Slingback Sandals

The perfect peep toe doesn’t exi… oh wait! I’m obsessed with this fresh twist on the classic peep-toe slingback. I’m manifesting them in every way possible.

