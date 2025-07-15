If You Hate Denim Shorts, It's Because You're Not Styling Them With *This* Fresh and Sophisticated Shoe Trend

If you're reading this, chances are you’re not a fan of denim shorts—and honestly, I get it. They can feel restrictive, uncomfortable, and sometimes veer into juvenile territory. But here’s the thing: it’s probably not the denim shorts themselves that you dislike. More likely, it’s how they’re styled—and that starts from the ground up, with your shoes. One shoe trend that never fails? Calf-length moto boots, a style recently endorsed by none other than Dua Lipa.

While attending the BST Hyde Park Festival in London with fiancé Callum Turner, Lipa was spotted in a casual yet elevated denim shorts outfit. She paired her Re/Done 90s frayed jean shorts with an oversized Martine Rose graphic tee, Courrèges calf-length moto boots, and a Chanel 25 bag. Had she chosen a more predictable shoe, like retro sneakers, the outfit might’ve been cute, but not quite as chic. The boots added a sophisticated, edgy twist to the denim, while also balancing out the slouchy tee and giving some extra leg coverage.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dua Lipa: Martine Rose T-shirt; Courreges Americana Boots ($906); Chanel 25 Bag ($6000); Re/Done 90S Frayed Organic Denim Shorts ($288)

So if you're feeling inspired to give denim shorts another shot, keep scrolling to recreate Lipa’s look and shop some of the best denim shorts and moto boots available now. Style tip: Choose boots with a slightly loose calf fit and pair them with relaxed-fit shorts for that celebrity off-duty look.

Get the Look

ASOS DESIGN Oversized T-Shirt With Olive Graphic in Green $25 SHOP NOW Forget simple white tees—graphic and ringer T-shirts are having their moments this summer. Vintage Levi's High Rise Shorts $275 SHOP NOW Why browse a messy vintage store when you can buy these Vintage Levi's shorts right here, right now? Courreges Americana Leather Boots $1300 $906 SHOP NOW The exact pair Lipa wore is on sale now.

Shop Denim Shorts and Moto Boots