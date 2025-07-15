If You Hate Denim Shorts, It's Because You're Not Styling Them With *This* Fresh and Sophisticated Shoe Trend

Instead of sneakers, fashion people are styling their denim shorts with calf-length moto boots.

Dua lipa wears an oversize graphic t-shirt, denim shorts, a black chanel bag, and black moto boots.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
By
published
in News

If you're reading this, chances are you’re not a fan of denim shorts—and honestly, I get it. They can feel restrictive, uncomfortable, and sometimes veer into juvenile territory. But here’s the thing: it’s probably not the denim shorts themselves that you dislike. More likely, it’s how they’re styled—and that starts from the ground up, with your shoes. One shoe trend that never fails? Calf-length moto boots, a style recently endorsed by none other than Dua Lipa.

While attending the BST Hyde Park Festival in London with fiancé Callum Turner, Lipa was spotted in a casual yet elevated denim shorts outfit. She paired her Re/Done 90s frayed jean shorts with an oversized Martine Rose graphic tee, Courrèges calf-length moto boots, and a Chanel 25 bag. Had she chosen a more predictable shoe, like retro sneakers, the outfit might’ve been cute, but not quite as chic. The boots added a sophisticated, edgy twist to the denim, while also balancing out the slouchy tee and giving some extra leg coverage.

On Dua Lipa: Martine Rose T-shirt; Courreges Americana Boots ($906); Chanel 25 Bag ($6000); Re/Done 90S Frayed Organic Denim Shorts ($288)

So if you're feeling inspired to give denim shorts another shot, keep scrolling to recreate Lipa’s look and shop some of the best denim shorts and moto boots available now. Style tip: Choose boots with a slightly loose calf fit and pair them with relaxed-fit shorts for that celebrity off-duty look.

Get the Look

Asos Design Oversized T-Shirt With Olive Graphic in Green
ASOS DESIGN
Oversized T-Shirt With Olive Graphic in Green

Forget simple white tees—graphic and ringer T-shirts are having their moments this summer.

Levi's High Rise Short - Indigo
Vintage Levi's
High Rise Shorts

Why browse a messy vintage store when you can buy these Vintage Levi's shorts right here, right now?

Americana Leather Boots | 36
Courreges
Americana Leather Boots

The exact pair Lipa wore is on sale now.

Shop Denim Shorts and Moto Boots

High-Waist Denim Shorts
H&M
High-Waist Denim Shorts

H&M has an underrated selection of vintage-like denim shorts.

Uo Moto Harness Boot
Urban Outfitters
Uo Moto Harness Boots

Style these with your denim shorts or maxi skirts.

501® Mid Thigh Denim Cutoff Shorts
Levi's
501 Mid Thigh Denim Cutoff Shorts

For those who prefer a bit more leg coverage.

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boots

So sleek.

Parker Long Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Long Shorts

Agolde's Parker style is a best-seller for a reason.

Black Detroit Boots
Paris Texas
Black Detroit Boots

Paris Texas boots on sale? Say less.

Citizens of Humanity Marlow Vintage Shorts
Citizens of Humanity
Marlow Vintage Shorts

I love this medium-blue wash.

Astor Black Leather
STEVE MADDEN
Astor Boots

Steve Madden always understands the assignment.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City.

