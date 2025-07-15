If You Hate Denim Shorts, It's Because You're Not Styling Them With *This* Fresh and Sophisticated Shoe Trend
Instead of sneakers, fashion people are styling their denim shorts with calf-length moto boots.
If you're reading this, chances are you’re not a fan of denim shorts—and honestly, I get it. They can feel restrictive, uncomfortable, and sometimes veer into juvenile territory. But here’s the thing: it’s probably not the denim shorts themselves that you dislike. More likely, it’s how they’re styled—and that starts from the ground up, with your shoes. One shoe trend that never fails? Calf-length moto boots, a style recently endorsed by none other than Dua Lipa.
While attending the BST Hyde Park Festival in London with fiancé Callum Turner, Lipa was spotted in a casual yet elevated denim shorts outfit. She paired her Re/Done 90s frayed jean shorts with an oversized Martine Rose graphic tee, Courrèges calf-length moto boots, and a Chanel 25 bag. Had she chosen a more predictable shoe, like retro sneakers, the outfit might’ve been cute, but not quite as chic. The boots added a sophisticated, edgy twist to the denim, while also balancing out the slouchy tee and giving some extra leg coverage.
On Dua Lipa: Martine Rose T-shirt; Courreges Americana Boots ($906); Chanel 25 Bag ($6000); Re/Done 90S Frayed Organic Denim Shorts ($288)
So if you're feeling inspired to give denim shorts another shot, keep scrolling to recreate Lipa’s look and shop some of the best denim shorts and moto boots available now. Style tip: Choose boots with a slightly loose calf fit and pair them with relaxed-fit shorts for that celebrity off-duty look.
Get the Look
Shop Denim Shorts and Moto Boots
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
