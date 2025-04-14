The Expensive-Looking Sandal Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Jeans, Dresses, and Skirts

Including me.

At long last, open-toe season is on the horizon. It’s time to get your pedicure booked in and stow away your chunky boots to make way for your sandals, which, I'm sure we all agree, are the ultimate go-to shoe choice when compiling a summer-ready ensemble. Whether you style them with jeans and a tee or a floaty dress, sandals are arguably one of the most versatile types of footwear.

This year, there's a new style taking over: suede sandals. The suede trend has captured every style devotee's heart since fall/winter and I certainly don’t anticipate it going anywhere any time soon. And whilst suede has always been in, it’s true that it is having a particularly big moment right now. From blazers to bags, it's taken the fashion world by storm with its chic, timeless appeal and ability to look expensive-looking, even if you're shopping on a budget like I am.

Suede Sandals

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Plenty of Instagram's best-dressed have already picked up on the suede sandal movement, wearing them with jeans and trousers during the few warm days we've had so far this year. Fast becoming one of the most sophisticated wardrobe staples for summer, they're the easiest way to elevate an outfit and give it a more polished, sleek finish. In fact, I guarantee they'll be one of summer 2025's biggest shoe trends.

Looking to get ahead of the curve and invest in a pair now? I've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best suede sandals for every budget.

Suede Sandals

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

The Best Suede Sandals Under $200:

Flat Suede Sandals With Metallic Ornament
ZARA
Flat Suede Sandals With Metallic Ornament

After selling out once already, this pair went straight into my basket.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

An easy way to add colour into your outfit is with your accessories.

Arizona Soft Footbed Slide Sandal
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Slide Sandal

Birkenstocks are such a classic sandal for summer and I bring mine out year after year.

New Colbie Buckle Sandals in Suede
J.Crew
New Colbie Buckle Sandals in Suede

I love this rich color.

Byron Bay Thong Sandals
Free People
Byron Bay Thong Sandals

You can never go wrong with a pair of black flip flops.

Multi-Strap Suede Sandals
COS
Multi-Strap Suede Sandals

I love the multi-strap detail.

Suede Fisherman Sandals
ZARA
Suede Fisherman Sandals

If an open-toe sandal isn't for you, opt for a style like a fisherman instead.

A.emery Suede Flip Flops
A.Emery
Kinto Suede Flip Flops

These would look so chic worn with denim.

The Best Suede Sandals Under $350:

Mantei Ruched Suede and Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Mantei Ruched Suede and Leather Sandals

The texture here looks so expensive.

Anna Suede Slides
AEeyde
Anna Suede Slides

If minimalism is more your style, Aeyde is your match made in heaven.

Homeria Suede Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Homeria Suede Sandals

You'll wear this neutral color all summer long.

Ikesia Crosta Leather Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Flat Suede Sandals

The leather trim makes these feel designer.

Rosa Cannella Toe Loop Sandal
ATP Atelier
Rosa Cannella Toe Loop Sandal

These sandals are at the top of my wishlist.

Tash Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Black Suede Studio
Tash Kitten Heel Flip Flop

The versatility of this pair means they'll go with any look.

Ines Suede Triple-Band Sport Mule Sandals
Tory Burch
Ines Suede Triple-Band Sport Mule Sandals

If a logo is your thing, this is the pair for you.

The Best Suede Sandals Over $450:

Ibor Suede Slides
Neous
Ibor Suede Slides

So sleek.

Suede Sandals
JW Anderson
Suede Sandals

These have such a timeless yet cool appeal.

Aya Suede Sandals
Emme Parsons
Aya Suede Sandals

The barely-there sandal of your dreams.

Suede Sandals
Toteme
Suede Sandals

Toteme are perfect for a minimalist feel.

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
The Row
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

This would go with so many different outfits.

Buckled Suede Sandals
Tod's
Buckled Suede Sandals

This buckle is everything.

Suede Sandals
Brunello Cucinelli
Suede Sandals

The definition of quiet luxury.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Chloe Gallacher
