The Expensive-Looking Sandal Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Jeans, Dresses, and Skirts
Including me.
At long last, open-toe season is on the horizon. It’s time to get your pedicure booked in and stow away your chunky boots to make way for your sandals, which, I'm sure we all agree, are the ultimate go-to shoe choice when compiling a summer-ready ensemble. Whether you style them with jeans and a tee or a floaty dress, sandals are arguably one of the most versatile types of footwear.
This year, there's a new style taking over: suede sandals. The suede trend has captured every style devotee's heart since fall/winter and I certainly don’t anticipate it going anywhere any time soon. And whilst suede has always been in, it’s true that it is having a particularly big moment right now. From blazers to bags, it's taken the fashion world by storm with its chic, timeless appeal and ability to look expensive-looking, even if you're shopping on a budget like I am.
Plenty of Instagram's best-dressed have already picked up on the suede sandal movement, wearing them with jeans and trousers during the few warm days we've had so far this year. Fast becoming one of the most sophisticated wardrobe staples for summer, they're the easiest way to elevate an outfit and give it a more polished, sleek finish. In fact, I guarantee they'll be one of summer 2025's biggest shoe trends.
Looking to get ahead of the curve and invest in a pair now? I've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best suede sandals for every budget.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.