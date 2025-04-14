The Expensive-Looking Sandal Trend Everyone Is Wearing With Jeans, Dresses, and Skirts

At long last, open-toe season is on the horizon. It’s time to get your pedicure booked in and stow away your chunky boots to make way for your sandals, which, I'm sure we all agree, are the ultimate go-to shoe choice when compiling a summer-ready ensemble. Whether you style them with jeans and a tee or a floaty dress, sandals are arguably one of the most versatile types of footwear.

This year, there's a new style taking over: suede sandals. The suede trend has captured every style devotee's heart since fall/winter and I certainly don’t anticipate it going anywhere any time soon. And whilst suede has always been in, it’s true that it is having a particularly big moment right now. From blazers to bags, it's taken the fashion world by storm with its chic, timeless appeal and ability to look expensive-looking, even if you're shopping on a budget like I am.

Plenty of Instagram's best-dressed have already picked up on the suede sandal movement, wearing them with jeans and trousers during the few warm days we've had so far this year. Fast becoming one of the most sophisticated wardrobe staples for summer, they're the easiest way to elevate an outfit and give it a more polished, sleek finish. In fact, I guarantee they'll be one of summer 2025's biggest shoe trends.

Looking to get ahead of the curve and invest in a pair now? I've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best suede sandals for every budget.

The Best Suede Sandals Under $200:

ZARA Flat Suede Sandals With Metallic Ornament $60 SHOP NOW After selling out once already, this pair went straight into my basket.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal $128 SHOP NOW An easy way to add colour into your outfit is with your accessories.

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Slide Sandal $150 SHOP NOW Birkenstocks are such a classic sandal for summer and I bring mine out year after year.

J.Crew New Colbie Buckle Sandals in Suede $198 $120 SHOP NOW I love this rich color.

Free People Byron Bay Thong Sandals $65 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a pair of black flip flops.

COS Multi-Strap Suede Sandals $170 SHOP NOW I love the multi-strap detail.

ZARA Suede Fisherman Sandals $80 SHOP NOW If an open-toe sandal isn't for you, opt for a style like a fisherman instead.

A.Emery Kinto Suede Flip Flops $170 SHOP NOW These would look so chic worn with denim.

The Best Suede Sandals Under $350:

A.Emery Mantei Ruched Suede and Leather Sandals $240 SHOP NOW The texture here looks so expensive.

AEeyde Anna Suede Slides $295 SHOP NOW If minimalism is more your style, Aeyde is your match made in heaven.

Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria Suede Sandals $315 SHOP NOW You'll wear this neutral color all summer long.

Massimo Dutti Flat Suede Sandals $250 SHOP NOW The leather trim makes these feel designer.

ATP Atelier Rosa Cannella Toe Loop Sandal $300 SHOP NOW These sandals are at the top of my wishlist.

Black Suede Studio Tash Kitten Heel Flip Flop $298 SHOP NOW The versatility of this pair means they'll go with any look.

Tory Burch Ines Suede Triple-Band Sport Mule Sandals $298 SHOP NOW If a logo is your thing, this is the pair for you.

The Best Suede Sandals Over $450:

Neous Ibor Suede Slides $735 SHOP NOW So sleek.

JW Anderson Suede Sandals $725 SHOP NOW These have such a timeless yet cool appeal.

Emme Parsons Aya Suede Sandals $495 SHOP NOW The barely-there sandal of your dreams.

Toteme Suede Sandals $450 SHOP NOW Toteme are perfect for a minimalist feel.

The Row Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops $990 SHOP NOW This would go with so many different outfits.

Tod's Buckled Suede Sandals $875 SHOP NOW This buckle is everything.

Brunello Cucinelli Suede Sandals $950 SHOP NOW The definition of quiet luxury.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.