This Zara Alternative Is Often Overlooked—12 Expensive-Looking Buys You Need to See

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

As a shopping editor, a large part of my day is spent exploring the new-in section, ciphering off the most high-end-looking pieces and sharing my insights with you. Often there is one product that deserves its individual praise, other times a rising trend is bringing a premium feel to our favourite fashion people's wardrobes, and very occasionally it's a whole brand that deserves a little celebration. Right now, it's the latter, as I can't stop thinking about the expensive-looking buys I've found at River Island.

Four images of river island looks

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

I'll admit, River Island isn't a brand that I regularly check, but after finding so many high-end-looking pieces in its new-in section, all that is about to change. The recent drop has a fresh wave of slick tailoring, clever proportional play and taps into some of the key trends that we'll all be wearing this spring from barrel-leg silhouettes to belted detailing. One of the key aspects to finding pieces that can pass for double if not triple the price tag is the finer details. Think sharp pleats, neutral shades and and refined cuts.

Finding expensive-looking high street buys takes an expert eye and plenty of time to scour the hoards of recent arrivals. As I think shopping should be a pleasure not a chore, I've done the hard work for you, bringing together the 12 most premium-looking River Island buys together.

Shop the 12 Most Expensive-Looking Buys at River Island Right Now

Blue Denim Longline Waistcoat
River Island
Blue Denim Longline Waistcoat

The longline silhouette of this waistcoat with a deep denim-like shade makes this feel endlessly premium.

Beige Wide Leg Pleated Trousers
River Island
Beige Wide Leg Pleated Trousers

From the shade to the bold turn-up cuffs, these trousers are immediately joining my sleek tailoring collection.

Grey Oversized Long Sleeve Shirt
River Island
Grey Oversized Long Sleeve Shirt

We all know how versatile a great shirt can be, and River Island sets this one apart with bold cuffs.

Black Slim Ponte Side Split Leggings
River Island
Black Slim Ponte Side Split Leggings

Bring a stylish edge to your leggings looks with a split hem detail.

Black Long Sleeve Belted Blazer
River Island
Black Long Sleeve Belted Blazer

Fashion people are layering belts into all their outfits right now. Here, River Island does the styling for you.

Brown Premium Suede Barrel Leg Trousers
River Island
Brown Premium Suede Barrel Leg Trousers

A trending shade, a fresh silhouette and a unique suede finish? I have a feeling these will sell out quickly.

Black Pointed Croc Court Heels
River Island
Black Pointed Croc Court Heels

A pair of elegant mules can take any outfit to brand new heights, from tailoring to dresses.

Brown Check Belted Trench Coat
River Island
Brown Check Belted Trench Coat

Check prints are key this season, and few are as practical as a sleek trench coat for spring.

Grey Pleated Maxi Skirt
River Island
Grey Pleated Maxi Skirt

Pleated skirts are the graceful and elegant skirt style fashion people and editors are wearing on repeat.

White Bowler Bag
River Island
White Bowler Bag

If you've taken a peek at the key handbag trends for spring, bold east-west bags are up there.

Black Long Sleeve Oversized Stripe Cardigan
River Island
Black Long Sleeve Oversized Stripe Cardigan

No matter the year, no matter the season, a classic striped cardigan is always a capsule wardrobe staple. The sleek round neck and brown buttons bring an elevated feel to this one.

Blue Denim Belted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
River Island
Blue Denim Belted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

Every denim item I'm interested in comes in this deep indigo wash. Made from 100% cotton and featuring a bold wide-leg shape, these will easily bring a contemporary feel to my simplest looks.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸