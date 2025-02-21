This Zara Alternative Is Often Overlooked—12 Expensive-Looking Buys You Need to See

As a shopping editor, a large part of my day is spent exploring the new-in section, ciphering off the most high-end-looking pieces and sharing my insights with you. Often there is one product that deserves its individual praise, other times a rising trend is bringing a premium feel to our favourite fashion people's wardrobes, and very occasionally it's a whole brand that deserves a little celebration. Right now, it's the latter, as I can't stop thinking about the expensive-looking buys I've found at River Island.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

I'll admit, River Island isn't a brand that I regularly check, but after finding so many high-end-looking pieces in its new-in section, all that is about to change. The recent drop has a fresh wave of slick tailoring, clever proportional play and taps into some of the key trends that we'll all be wearing this spring from barrel-leg silhouettes to belted detailing. One of the key aspects to finding pieces that can pass for double if not triple the price tag is the finer details. Think sharp pleats, neutral shades and and refined cuts.

Finding expensive-looking high street buys takes an expert eye and plenty of time to scour the hoards of recent arrivals. As I think shopping should be a pleasure not a chore, I've done the hard work for you, bringing together the 12 most premium-looking River Island buys together.

Shop the 12 Most Expensive-Looking Buys at River Island Right Now

River Island Blue Denim Longline Waistcoat £46 SHOP NOW The longline silhouette of this waistcoat with a deep denim-like shade makes this feel endlessly premium.

River Island Beige Wide Leg Pleated Trousers £45 SHOP NOW From the shade to the bold turn-up cuffs, these trousers are immediately joining my sleek tailoring collection.

River Island Grey Oversized Long Sleeve Shirt £45 SHOP NOW We all know how versatile a great shirt can be, and River Island sets this one apart with bold cuffs.

River Island Black Slim Ponte Side Split Leggings £35 SHOP NOW Bring a stylish edge to your leggings looks with a split hem detail.

River Island Black Long Sleeve Belted Blazer £49 SHOP NOW Fashion people are layering belts into all their outfits right now. Here, River Island does the styling for you.

River Island Brown Premium Suede Barrel Leg Trousers £165 SHOP NOW A trending shade, a fresh silhouette and a unique suede finish? I have a feeling these will sell out quickly.

River Island Black Pointed Croc Court Heels £40 SHOP NOW A pair of elegant mules can take any outfit to brand new heights, from tailoring to dresses.

River Island Brown Check Belted Trench Coat £79 SHOP NOW Check prints are key this season, and few are as practical as a sleek trench coat for spring.

River Island Grey Pleated Maxi Skirt £45 SHOP NOW Pleated skirts are the graceful and elegant skirt style fashion people and editors are wearing on repeat.

River Island White Bowler Bag £28 SHOP NOW If you've taken a peek at the key handbag trends for spring, bold east-west bags are up there.

River Island Black Long Sleeve Oversized Stripe Cardigan £40 SHOP NOW No matter the year, no matter the season, a classic striped cardigan is always a capsule wardrobe staple. The sleek round neck and brown buttons bring an elevated feel to this one.