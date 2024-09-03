Everyone Has Fallen For This Anti-Trend, Designer-Passing High Street Tote
Once in a while, an item comes along that quickly outpaces all others in desirability, and whether it's a high street find or a design piece, subsequently becomes harder to track down than a Birkin. Fashion people sit with laptops and phones poised, refreshing the same tabs, waiting for the three little words to finally appear—back in stock.
To reach this kind of sartorial height is rare, calling for a unique combination of excellent design, elevated quality and enduring style that come together in perfect proportion to tip that piece from being wanted to being avidly hunted. And the COS Studio Bowling Bag is the latest piece to claim this status.
In recent years, fashion has seen a distinct shift towards timeless, understated, wearable designs, and this bag embraces all three elements. COS takes silhouette inspiration from the bowling bag, a sleek half-moon shape that boasts copious space whilst maintaining a refined appeal. Unlike the former style, the bag doesn't gape open from end to end when opened but has leather panels concealed on each side, making the style much more practical in keeping all your internal treasures in place.
Whilst structured in look, there's an ease to the bag that makes it slightly more malleable than a traditional formal tote. The relaxed nature brings an everyday feel, perfectly poised to be your companion for all occasions from office commutes to shopping trips or weekend strolls.
Every angle of the bag is understated. With a simple clip closure, lack of logo and simple stitching details on the bottom corners, which add to the premium appeal of the piece. Truly, if you didn't know, you'd be hard-pressed to guess this was a bag from a beloved high street store. Currently, the bag is offered in a smooth black, or suede brown, both of which offer an enduring timeless appeal that makes either one a smart addition to any handbag collection.
The first release of this bag has sold out, but if you're as enamoured as we are sign up for restock updates, and I'll also let you know as soon as it's back in stock.
SHOP THE COS STUDIO BOWLING BAG:
No matter the season, no matter the year, this bag will always be stylish.
Shop More High-End Looking Bags:
Choose from a selection of elevated shades.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
