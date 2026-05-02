Not Ballet Flats—Jennifer Lawrence Just Styled Her LBD With an Even More Elegant Shoe

If you’re thinking about bolstering your wardrobe with an elegant shoe trend, might I point you towards a pair of satin kitten heels? Defined by their modest heel height and finished with a soft, light-catching sheen, they bring an easy elegance to every outfit. It’s easily one of the chicest styles to have on your radar right now.
Making my case, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out this week in a timeless black dress layered under a longline brown coat, grounding the look with a pair of satin kitten heels. More refined than ballet flats and Mary Janes, yet far less formal than a towering heel, this in-between adds just the right amount of sophistication to her understated ensemble.
What sets satin styles apart from their leather or suede counterparts is their softness and subtle luminosity, which feels especially suited to spring and summer dressing. While Lawrence paired hers with an ankle-grazing hemline, this is a trend that translates just as well to tailored trousers or relaxed denim.
A shoe trend I’d confidently recommend to almost anyone. Scroll on to discover and shop my edit of the best satin kitten heels available now.
Shop Satin Kitten Heels:
Mango
Satin Bow Shoes
The oversized bow gives lends this such a pretty, playful feel.
Zara
Satin Kitten Heel Sandals
Style these with a long-line dress or pair with tailored trousers.
Loeffler Randall
Rio Ruched Satin Pumps
The ruched detailing elevates these classic pumps.
Staud
Sebastian Satin Mules
Sleek black kitten heels will never go out of style.
Jude
Pirrie Satin Pumps
The tiny heel adds poise without sacrificing comfort.