Dakota Johnson's LBD Went From Plain to Pretty Thanks to This One Detail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Have you been keeping up with all the Cannes Film Festival fashion moments this year? I know, I know: It can be overwhelming to follow along when there are so many events each day. Between the fancy film premieres and the more laid-back photo calls—not to mention all the parties in between—Cannes has been serving up some stellar outfits. And we still have two more days until it's over!

One of my favorite looks so far has been Dakota Johnson's. From the front, her Gucci LBD appeared shockingly simple: spaghetti straps, a formfitting (but not too tight) silhouette, and an elegant midi length. When she turned around, however, I caught a glimpse of the chic detail that took her dress to the next level: Gucci's signature horsebit motif covered in crystals. The fun embellishment took center stage considering how otherwise plain her dress was. Plus, she went sans jewelry or a purse and styled her hair in a chill side braid, which helped keep all the focus on her back. Scroll down to see the photos.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci dress and sandals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

