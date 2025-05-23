Dakota Johnson's LBD Went From Plain to Pretty Thanks to This One Detail
Have you been keeping up with all the Cannes Film Festival fashion moments this year? I know, I know: It can be overwhelming to follow along when there are so many events each day. Between the fancy film premieres and the more laid-back photo calls—not to mention all the parties in between—Cannes has been serving up some stellar outfits. And we still have two more days until it's over!
One of my favorite looks so far has been Dakota Johnson's. From the front, her Gucci LBD appeared shockingly simple: spaghetti straps, a formfitting (but not too tight) silhouette, and an elegant midi length. When she turned around, however, I caught a glimpse of the chic detail that took her dress to the next level: Gucci's signature horsebit motif covered in crystals. The fun embellishment took center stage considering how otherwise plain her dress was. Plus, she went sans jewelry or a purse and styled her hair in a chill side braid, which helped keep all the focus on her back. Scroll down to see the photos.
On Dakota Johnson: Gucci dress and sandals
Shop LBDs With Embellishments on the Back
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
