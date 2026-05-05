Kendall Jenner Turned to This Popular Retailer for Her 2026 Met Gala After-Party Look

Demi Moore, Anne Hathaway, Julia Fox—GapStudio has quickly earned a roster of celebrity fans since its debut by designer Zac Posen last April. On Monday night, Kendall Jenner joined the lineup, turning to the beloved retailer for not one but two looks at the 2026 Met Gala. After unveiling a gown inspired by Gap’s iconic T-shirt on the red carpet, the 818 Tequila founder, who was styled by Danielle Goldberg, changed into a second outfit from the wallet-friendly brand for the after-party circuit.
Echoing her first look of the evening, Jenner’s after-party ensemble leaned into the “Fashion Is Art” theme—inviting guests to approach clothing as an art form, with the body as its canvas—via a sculpted bodice, complete with faux nipples. Created in collaboration with New York–based brand Seks, the blush-toned leather piece hugged the body with a second-skin fit. Below, a bias-cut satin-face chiffon skirt draped into a fluid column, finished with a raw, undone hem. In some images, the model wore a gauzy, translucent headscarf cascading over her face; in others, it was styled draped backward around her neck. Jenner finished the custom look with glossy pointed-toe sandals and a white drawstring bag.
“The after party look was always meant to be the other side of the same coin, softer, more intimate, but no less intentional,” Zac Posen, EVP and Creative Director of Gap Inc., said in a press release. “Kendall has this incredible ability to carry both power and vulnerability in the same breath, and the blush bodice was designed for exactly that, sculpted for her body on her body.”
As for her red carpet moment, Jenner’s custom GapStudio dress drew inspiration from the Winged Victory of Samothrace, transforming the retailer’s signature white tee into liquid jersey anchored by a custom molded leather bodice. Sisters Kim and Kylie took a similar approach, both opting for eye-popping breastplates.
Below, check out both of Jenner's custom GapStudio looks from the 2026 Met Gala.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.