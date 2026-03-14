The Oscars Naked Dresses Everyone *Still* Talks About

Cher, of course, is the godmother of the sheer trend. She walked so everyone else on this list could run. She infamously wore a revealing Bob Mackie creation to the 1988 Oscars, where she took home the Best Actress statue for Moonstruck. Scandalous, sheer, and headline-making, Cher's gown instantly made fashion history. In later years, brands like Gucci, Dior, Alexander McQueen, and Armani Privé have designed see-through dresses for winners, nominees, and presenters attending the Academy Awards. Ahead of this year's ceremony, which is on Sunday, March 15, 2026, let's take a walk down memory lane with the most memorable naked dresses that have ever walked the Oscars red carpet.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.