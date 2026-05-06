There's the Met Gala as we see it on livestreams and in perfectly shot red carpet photos, and then there's the version that is far more up close and personal. Very few people get to stand outside the Mark Hotel and watch celebrities appear for the first time in the outfits that the world will be talking about for years to come. This year, while the world watched the red carpet in real time, fashion commentator Albert Ayal aka @UpNextDesigner had a front-row view of the stars before they even stepped onto the carpet. Ayal got the best seat in the house and had a perspective that feels equal parts unfiltered, fast-paced, and deeply informed.
In the midst of the madness of Met Gala Monday, we sat down with the commentator at the creator watch party hosted by Instagram to chat about the big night. From guessing designers in real time to spotting the details cameras miss, Ayal experienced the 2026 Met Gala in a way few do. Ahead, he breaks down the night's defining trends, the designer who "won," and why this year felt like a turning point, one where fashion moved beyond dressing up and fully into the realm of the theme itself—fashion as art.
I know you had a front-row view at the Mark Hotel—tell me about that. What was the energy like? Where were you?
It was amazing. Every time the talent walked through the doors, everyone was like, "Look right, look left—tell me what you're wearing." I was always the one either guessing what they were wearing, or if I didn't know, I'd be like, "It's Dior!" And then they'd give me a thumbs-up. It was just a really fun, "test my knowledge" type of vibe and made for great content.
How would you describe the overall mood of the fashion we've seen at the Met Gala so far?
Very on theme. A lot of the looks felt artistic and sculptural this year. People really leaned into dramatic shapes and pieces that felt inspired by art and iconic cultural moments. It felt like fashion was being treated more like wearable art than just red carpet dressing.
Every year, people say one brand "won." Is there a brand you feel has won so far?
Robert Wun won, for sure. He definitely ran the show tonight with looks on Lisa, Beyoncé, Naomi Osaka, and several more. I always believed his work was a piece of art.
Were there any standout trends of the night people should be shopping?
I've been seeing a lot of trompe l'oeil and body-illusion designs this year—pieces that highlight the shape of the body or create these really artistic optical illusions using body parts like hands, arms, etc. There were also a lot of florals, sculptural silhouettes, dramatic wings, and details that felt very inspired by art. Overall, fashion felt a lot more experimental and expressive.
Were there any styling choices that really set certain looks apart?
Definitely. I noticed a lot of bold nails, statement jewelry, and really eye-catching accessories. The styling felt very intentional this year. Everyone seemed to have their own interpretation of art, and you could see that reflected not just in the clothing but [also] in all the smaller details too.
Are there any looks you think will be remembered for years to come when we think about 2026?
I've been seeing a lot of angelic vibes. Tate McRae had an angelic vibe. There were a lot of wings, a lot of ethereal moments. Emma Chamberlain's look is one to remember. Chase Infiniti's look is really fabulous. The Robert Wun stuff is always memorable. I also liked La La [Anthony's] look. That Wiederhoeft moment was incredible.
Was there a look everyone loved that you didn't really buy into?
I'd probably say Heidi Klum. I understand the artistic direction she was going for, and honestly, it felt very true to her brand. It had that dramatic, almost Halloween–inspired energy she's known for. I do think she could've worn the dress without covering her face, but she really committed to the concept and took it to another level.
Did anything look different in person at the Mark Hotel compared to the carpet?
Definitely. Everything looks so much more detailed and dimensional in person. The sparkle from the jewelry, the fabrics, and all the small design elements really stand out in a way you can't fully capture on a livestream or in photos. Seeing it up close gives you a whole different appreciation for the craftsmanship.
Do you think people were pushing fashion forward this year or playing it safe?
I think it was a mix. Some people definitely played it a little safer, but even those looks still had intention behind them, like Doja Cat. Her look was really feminine and alluring, and it still felt thoughtful and polished. A lot of these outfits have deeper inspiration behind them, so once people understand the reference or concept, they appreciate the look on a whole different level.
Do you think this night will influence other red carpets, runways, or how people dress?
I think this night is definitely going to influence future red carpets and even everyday fashion. People are starting to lean more into artistic expression instead of playing it safe. Sometimes, people are hesitant to go in a more creative direction, but events like this show how stunning and impactful those looks can be. I think it'll inspire more people to take risks with f