The thing about the Met Gala is that it exists in two drastically different timelines at once: the perfectly curated final looks we see grace the carpet, and the contrasting chaos that ensues in the hotel suite during the 24 hours that lead up to the big night. In the case of The Studio actress Chase Sui Wonders, the latter included late-night movie binges, shuffling between five different beauty treatments, and a playlist that hits every genre and decade of music in just 30 minutes. This year marked both her first Met Gala and her debut as a host committee member—an experience that felt, in her words, like a “fever dream” in the best possible way.
Although many stars attempt to convince you that the day starts in pure Pinterest-worthy, aesthetic bliss, a refreshingly honest Wonders confirmed that her day didn’t exactly begin with meditation or green juice. In fact, it started somewhere between fiction and adrenaline.
“I watched Total Recall and Die Hard back-to-back until 3am, so technically it began with John McClane saying ‘yippeekiyay motherfucker!’”
If that tone feels slightly unhinged, it’s because the day itself, well, is. And yet, what unfolded from there was a look rooted in something deeply romantic.
This year’s theme, “Fashion is Art,” left plenty of room for interpretation but Wonders approached it with a surprisingly specific reference point.
“I thought about my favorite pieces of art I've seen in the past year and immediately thought of the wall murals I fell in love with when I went to the Roman city of Pompei a couple weeks ago.," she tells Who What Wear. "They're these almost perfectly preserved portraits of daily life in Ancient Rome. They used all natural pigments they're so romantic and some of them date back to 200BC.”
The result was a lilac silk georgette and satin gown from McQueen’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, complete with an oversized bow and raw edges that gave the look a sense of intentional imperfection. Styled by Thomas Carter Phillips, the dress was paired with Wolford layers, McQueen’s satin sandals, and Jean Schlumberger Tiffany & Co. jewelry that climbed up the ear, the final effect felt equal parts ethereal and grounded.
“The edges of the dress are raw which I thought made the look feel so complete yet undone. Also, I didn't have time to get a manicure!! Sue me!!!”
For Wonders, choosing McQueen was instinctive—especially under Seán McGirr’s direction.
“I've always been a fan of McQueen and Seán McGirr has brought such a brilliant freshness to the brand," she tells us. "My jaw dropped when I saw his latest collection. Also, the Jean Schlumberger Tiffany & Co jewels that crawl up the ear take it all to a different level.”
In the end, the look leaned more feminine than Sui Wonders's past red carpet appearances, a shift she was fully aware of—and leaned into.
“It's more feminine. I'm a big-time tomboy but there's a little lady somewhere in there and she was on display tonight.”
If there’s one myth about Met Gala prep worth dispelling, it’s that it’s this graceful, effortless, moment of everything falling into place perfectly. The reality is: it’s chaotic.
“I did 5 separate beauty treatments today. Life is effortless. ✨”
Her glam team—makeup artist Shayna Goldberg and hairstylist Blake Erik—brought everything together, with makeup by Ilia Beauty and hair by milk_shake adding to the soft, romantic finish.
And while you might expect green juices or elaborate snacks in the hours leading up to the carpet, Wonders kept it…minimal. When we asked her what her go-to meal is the day of the big event, she honestly replied, “air, deep breathing, maybe a cube of ice, perhaps a mint as a treat. Just being real here.”
Like any good getting-ready moment, the playlist set the tone—eclectic, nostalgic, and just a little chaotic.
“Madonna, Addison, Daft Punk, Skatt Bros, Air, Peter Ivers. The freakin classics.”
Between her role on the host committee and her first walk up the Met steps, the night carried extra meaning. And once it was over, the processing began almost immediately.
“(It was) such an honor! Baby's first met and I got to be on the host committee???! Getting to gossip on the pod with Chloe Malle and Chioma Nnadi directly after the big night was a dream. Perfect way to process the fever dream. (Also, see photos for when I got the news).”
As for what she’ll remember most? That part, apparently, stays off the record.
“Nothing I can put in writing ;))))))))).”
But what she could put into words, though, was the feeling that lingered after everything wrapped—the part that doesn’t show up in photos.
“Feeling like life is beautiful 🔮 and it 🔮takes 🔮 a🔮 village 🔮 and there is some real heartfelt community in that.”
And maybe that’s the real story behind the Met Gala: not just the fashion-as-art moments on the carpet, but the people, energy, and chaos behind the scenes that make it all come together.