The SAG Awards may be going by a new name this year, hello “The Actor Awards” but the red-carpet fashion legacy is very much intact. Long before viral styling moments and Instagram-first looks, these awards produced some of the most quietly influential outfits in celebrity fashion history—many of which still feel surprisingly modern today. This award show started in the ‘90s with red carpet appearances from icons like Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Anniston. Fast forward to 2026 and the biggest names in film and television still grace the same red carpet, in equally awe-dropping ensembles.
Today we’re going to take a walk down memory lane for good measure. Expect a wide range of fashion, from pared-back ’90s silhouettes to recent couture statements, these are the SAG Awards looks that continue to set the standard for timeless red-carpet dressing. And yes, I’m still thinking about that Zendaya floral look on the daily.
Jennifer Aniston’s sleek black cutout dress is peak ’90s minimalism in its purest form. It’s the kind of look that quietly reshaped red-carpet dressing without trying too hard—which is exactly why it still resonates.
Halle Berry’s black slip dress perfectly captured the era’s obsession with effortless glamour. Simple, sensual, and unfussy, it’s a reminder that confidence often does the heavy lifting.
Angelina Jolie’s white gown paired with a bold diamond necklace was understated yet magnetic. An era of her style that should go down in history.
This look for the 7th ever SAG Awards balanced classic Hollywood elegance with a modern edge. It marked her as both a serious actor and an emerging style force.
Alexis Bledel’s silver gown felt ethereal and age-defining in the best way. It was youthful without being trendy, striking that rare balance that still feels fresh.
This sheer SAG moment was bold, unapologetic, and unmistakably Gwenyth. Long before sheer dressing became mainstream, she was already pushing the red carpet forward.
Wearing what felt like a full Carrie Bradshaw ensemble—3D details, suiting separates, and all—Sarah Jessica Parker blurred the line between character and personal style. It was playful, fashion-forward, and totally iconic.
Julia Roberts’ brown suede trench coat moment remains one of the most talked-about SAG looks ever. It’s a look I’d love to take out for dinner today.
Nicolas Cage’s white suit was unconventional in a sea of dark tuxedos. It felt relaxed, confident, and quietly rebellious—very on-brand for the era.
This Zendaya look is one I may never forget. Right when florals were having their biggest moment in fashion in quite some time, she stepped out in this dress that screamed fairytale garden. I was obsessed.
Seeing Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway together instantly felt like a fashion moment in itself. Each look nodded to their individual style evolution while reinforcing their collective fashion legacy. Ahead of the sequel to Devil Wears Prada, I couldn’t be more excited.
Selena Gomez’s black off-the-shoulder gown was classic Hollywood with a modern polish. It’s proof that simplicity, when done right, always photographs beautifully.
Cynthia Erivo’s recent silver high-neck gown was dramatic, refined, and unmistakably powerful. The silhouette and finish made it feel instantly iconic.
